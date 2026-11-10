New Zealand vs India ODI Series Match Prediction NZ 47 % Chance of Winning IND 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ODI series between New Zealand and India is about to get even more thrilling for the fans, as both teams prepare for the third ODI. This match will be played on 10 November at 7:30 AM IST at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. India was able to win the second ODI by 4 runs, as they extended the series lead by 2-0. The team will now aim to win the next match and eventually take the series win. On the other hand, New Zealand will aim to defeat India and keep the series alive.

Who will win? New Zealand India Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against New Zealand, losing two.

Shubman Gill has scored 44 runs off 66 balls against Kyle Jamieson, while Jamieson has dismissed him twice.

Daryl Mitchell has scored 11 runs off 30 balls against Gurnoor Brar, while Brar is yet to take his wicket.

New Zealand vs India Chances of Winning

India will enter the upcoming match against New Zealand with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against New Zealand in recent head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 81 runs in 2 innings at an average of 40.50, and Gurnoor Brar, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.57. On the other hand, New Zealand will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Daryl Mitchell, who has scored 83 runs in 2 innings at an average of 41.50, and Jacob Duffy, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.

New Zealand Chances of Winning: 47%

India Chances of Winning: 53%

New Zealand vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Zealand has not been able to do well in the ODI series so far. But the team is now having one final chance to keep their hopes of a series win alive, as they head into the next game. While their record against India has not been good lately, the team still takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Tim Seifert, who has scored 38 runs in 2 innings at an average of 19, and Mitchell Santner, who has scored 35 runs in 2 innings at an average of 17.50. Kyle Jamieson has been able to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 17.25.

On the other hand, India has received a dominant start in the ODI series. After winning the second game with a bare margin, the team will now be looking forward to the next game as an opportunity to secure a win and seal the series. Their record against New Zealand has also been strong, which might help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 45 runs in 2 innings at an average of 22.50, and Shubman Gill, who has scored 37 runs in 2 innings at an average of 18.50. Anshul Kamboj has been able to take 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 11.75.

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New Zealand vs India Match Toss Prediction

The third ODI between New Zealand and India will be played at Seddon Park, which gives the home-ground advantage to New Zealand. This venue has hosted a total of 61 ODIs, out of which 25 games have been won by the team batting first, and 32 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 229, but it falls to 200 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between New Zealand and India will be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least 85% chance of rain on the match day.

Rain 92% Humidity 16° - 19° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Rain 92% Humidity 16° - 19° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

New Zealand and India Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive losses and just two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Matthew Fisher, who holds a wicket in one inning at an economy of 5.75, and Blair Tickner, who has scored 36 runs in 2 innings at an average of 18.

India Team Form

India has been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Arshdeep Singh, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.50, and KL Rahul, who has scored 29 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 67.44.

New Zealand vs India ODI Seddon Park, Hamilton New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.29 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs India Top Batters

Will Young will be a key batsman for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 242 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 24.20.

Shubman Gill will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 713 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 101.86.

New Zealand vs India Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy will be a key bowler for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 5.74.

Gurnoor Brar will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 18 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 6.58.