New South Wales vs South Australia Sheffield Shield Match Prediction BLU 48 % Chance of Winning RED 52 % Place bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Sheffield Shield will be the Southern Derby, as it is New South Wales going against South Australia. This match will be played from 11 November at 5:00 AM IST at Cricket Central in Sydney. New South Wales are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Tasmania by an innings and 81 runs. On the other hand, South Australia are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Western Australia by 105 runs.

Who will win? New South Wales South Australia Vote 0 votes

Facts: South Australia and New South Wales have defeated each other once in their last five head-to-head matches.

Oliver Davies, from New South Wales, has scored 332 runs in 5 innings at an average of 66.40.

Brendan Doggett, from South Australia, has taken 14 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 21.42.

New South Wales vs South Australia Chances of Winning

South Australia will enter the upcoming match against New South Wales with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form than New South Wales, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ben Manenti, who has scored 234 runs in 5 innings at an average of 58.50, and Brendan Doggett, who has taken 14 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 21.42. On the other hand, New South Wales will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Oliver Davies, who has scored 332 runs in 5 innings at an average of 66.40, and Sean Abbott, who holds 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 23.11.

New South Wales Chances of Winning: 48%

South Australia Chances of Winning: 52%

New South Wales vs South Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New South Wales have not been able to do well in this tournament so far. The team has played three games and managed to grab 9.17 points, with no wins and one loss. In the upcoming match against South Australia, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables and grab a win. They have batsmen such as Sam Konstas, who has scored 229 runs in 4 innings at an average of 76.33, and Kurtis Patterson, who has scored 219 runs in 5 innings at an average of 43.80. Ben Dwarshuis has been able to take 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 24.25.

On the other hand, South Australia have not been able to capitalise on their strong start. The team holds the 4th spot in the standings with 9.82 points in three games, having a win and two losses. Having a better form than New South Wales, the team will be looking at the next game as an opportunity to continue the same. They have batsmen such as Jake Lehmann, who has scored 207 runs in 5 innings at an average of 41.40, and Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 122 runs in 4 innings at an average of 30.50. Nathan McAndrew has been able to take 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 39.87.

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New South Wales vs South Australia Match Toss Prediction

The match between New South Wales and South Australia will be played at Cricket Central in Sydney, which gives the home-ground advantage to New South Wales. This venue is yet to host a Test match, but it is expected to offer a batter-friendly track. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the seam movement early, before the moisture dries out. Later, the batsmen will be able to take advantage of the true bounce and carry, which will help them to score runs. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between New South Wales and South Australia could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 15% chance of rain on all match days.

Partly Sunny (Rain on Day 1 & 4) 70 - 81% Humidity 17° - 25° C Temperature 13 - 27 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny (Rain on Day 1 & 4) 70 - 81% Humidity 17° - 25° C Temperature 13 - 27 kmph Wind Speed

New South Wales and South Australia Player List

Team Form

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales have not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds two losses and no wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Jake Scott, who has scored 141 runs in 5 innings at an average of 35.25, and Bryce Jackson, who has taken 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 44.50.

South Australia Team Form

South Australia has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Liam Scott, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 23.40, and Mackenzie Harvey, who has scored 101 runs in 3 innings at an average of 33.66.

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New South Wales vs South Australia Top Batters

Oliver Davies is the highest run-scorer for New South Wales in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 332 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 66.40.

Ben Manenti is the highest run-scorer for South Australia in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 234 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 58.50.

New South Wales vs South Australia Top Bowlers

Sean Abbott is the leading wicket-taker for New South Wales in this tournament so far. He has been able to take 9 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 23.11.

Brendan Doggett is the leading wicket-taker for South Australia in this tournament. He has been able to take 14 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 21.42.