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Central Districts vs Wellington Ford Trophy Match Prediction

CST

51%

Chance of Winning

WFI

49%

Parimatch

1.81
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Ford Trophy

McLean Park, Napier

The cricket fans are waiting for the next game in the Ford Trophy, as it will be Central Districts going against Wellington. This match will be played on 12 November at 3:00 AM IST at the McLean Park in Napier. Central Districts are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Canterbury by 2 wickets. On the other hand, Wellington is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Auckland by 28 runs.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Central Districts has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Wellington, losing none.
  • Tom Bruce, from Central Districts, has scored 191 runs in 4 innings at an average of 47.75.
  • Logan van Beek, from Wellington, has taken 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 28.50.

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Central Districts vs Wellington Chances of Winning

Central Districts will enter the upcoming match against Wellington with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Wellington and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tom Bruce, who has scored 191 runs in 4 innings at an average of 47.75, and Josh Clarkson, who has taken 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 22.71. On the other hand, Wellington will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Oscar Jackson, who has scored 157 runs in 4 innings at an average of 39.25, and Logan van Beek, who has taken 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 28.50.

  • Central Districts Chances of Winning: 51%
  • Wellington Chances of Winning: 49%

Central Districts vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

As the defending champions, Central Districts have not been able to do well in this tournament. The team has lost all of the four games they have played so far, which drops them to the bottom of the standings. Against Wellington, their record has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to get their first win of the season. They have batsmen such as Josh Clarkson, who has scored 176 runs in 3 innings at an average of 58.66, and Sam Cassidy, who has scored 168 runs in 4 innings at an average of 42. Toby Findlay has been able to take 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 29.85.

On the other hand, Wellington has finally started to do well in this tournament. The team now holds the 4th spot in the rankings with two wins and two losses in four games, having secured 9 points in total. While their record against Central Districts has not been good lately, the team will rely on its winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Muhammad Abbas, who has scored 129 runs in 4 innings at an average of 32.25, and Jesse Tashkoff, who has scored 110 runs in 4 innings at an average of 27.50. Liam Dudding has been able to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 24.50.

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Central Districts vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

The match between Central Districts and Wellington will be played at McLean Park, which gives the home-ground advantage to Central Districts. This venue has hosted a total of 51 ODIs, out of which 20 games have been won by the team batting first, and 27 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 236, but it drops to 197 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to field first.

Weather Report

The match between Central Districts and Wellington could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny
51% Humidity
12° - 25° C Temperature
11 kmph Wind Speed
Partly Sunny
51% Humidity
12° - 25° C Temperature
11 kmph Wind Speed

Central Districts and Wellington Player List

Playing

CST
CST
WFI
WFI
First TeamSecond Team
Abbas Muhammad

all rounder

Bracewell Doug

all rounder

Allen Finn

wicket keeper

Bruce Tom

batsman

Clarkson Josh

all rounder

Cleaver Dane

wicket keeper

Blundell Tom

wicket keeper

Cobb Josh

all rounder

Borthwick Scott

all rounder

Field Joey

all rounder

Findlay Toby Aitken

no information yet

Frew Jesse

batsman

Conway Devon

wicket keeper

Heaphy Curtis

wicket keeper

Georgeson Luke

all rounder

Ludick Willem

all rounder

Hodge Brad

batsman

Hose Adam

batsman

Kuggeleijn Scott

all rounder

McLachlan Callum

wicket keeper

Neesham James

all rounder

Watson Ryan

all rounder

Ravindra Rachin

all rounder

Weeks Matthew

all rounder

Sears Ben

bowler

Severin Gareth

wicket keeper

Wiggins Bayley

wicket keeper

Young Will

batsman

Team Form

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts have been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Brad Schumillan, who has scored 98 runs in 4 innings at an average of 24.50, and Ajaz Patel, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 33.83.

Wellington Team Form

Wellington has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Jesse Tashkoff, who holds 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 38.66, and Logan van Beek, who has scored 97 runs in 4 innings at an average of 48.50.

Central Districts vs Wellington

Ford Trophy

McLean Park, Napier

Icon

Central Districts

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.81
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Wellington

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.99

Central Districts vs Wellington Top Batters

Tom Bruce is the highest run-scorer for Central Districts in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 191 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 47.75.

Oscar Jackson is the highest run-scorer for Wellington in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 157 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 39.25.

Central Districts vs Wellington Top Bowlers

Josh Clarkson is the leading wicket-taker for Central Districts in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 22.71.

Logan van Beek is the leading wicket-taker for Wellington in this tournament so far. He has been able to take 6 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 28.50.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Central Districts will win. Central Districts have been strong against Wellington in recent head-to-head encounters.
Compare Odds:Wellington to Win - 1.99
Central Districts to Win - 1.81
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