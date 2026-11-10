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Queensland vs Tasmania Sheffield Shield Match Prediction

BUL

47%

Chance of Winning

TIG

53%

Parimatch

1.75
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First class

The Brisbane Cricket Ground

The Sheffield Shield is about to have one of the most exciting matches this season, as it will be Queensland going against Tasmania. This match will be played from 11 November at 6:00 AM IST at the Brisbane Cricket Ground. Queensland is heading to this game after its previous match against Victoria ended in a draw. On the other hand, Tasmania is heading to this game after winning its previous match against New South Wales by an innings and 81 runs.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Tasmania has won two out of its last five head-to-head games against Queensland, losing one.
  • Jack Clayton, from Queensland, has scored 303 runs in 6 innings at an average of 75.75.
  • Gabe Bell, from Tasmania, has taken 11 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 26.81.

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Queensland vs Tasmania Chances of Winning 

Tasmania will enter the upcoming match against Queensland with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Queensland in its recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jake Doran, who has scored 281 runs in 5 innings at an average of 70.25, and Gabe Bell, who holds 11 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 26.81. On the other hand, Queensland will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jack Clayton, who has scored 303 runs in 6 innings at an average of 75.75, and Cameron Gannon, who holds 18 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 14.66. 

  • Queensland Chances of Winning: 47%
  • Tasmania Chances of Winning: 53%

Queensland vs Tasmania Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Queensland is slowly making its way to the top of the standings. The team holds the third spot in the standings with 11.18 points, having secured a win and a loss in the three games they have played. While their record against Tasmania has not been strong lately, the team still takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Jimmy Peirson, who has scored 200 runs in 5 innings at an average of 66.66, and Hayden Kerr, who has scored 90 runs in 4 innings at an average of 22.50. Jem Ryan has been able to take 12 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 20.25. 

On the other hand, Tasmania has been the most dominant team this season. The team holds the top spot in the table with 18.21 points, having secured two wins and a loss in the three games they have played. Their record against Queensland has been strong, which could help them to secure a win in the next game. They have batsmen such as Bradley Hope, who has scored 168 runs in 3 innings at an average of 84, and Caleb Jewell, who has scored 187 runs in 5 innings at an average of 37.40. Mitchell Owen has been able to take 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 17.66. 

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Queensland vs Tasmania Match Toss Prediction 

The match between Queensland and Tasmania will be played at Brisbane Cricket Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Queensland. This venue has hosted a total of 70 Tests, out of which 26 games have been won by the team batting first, and 28 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 329, but it falls to 319 in the second innings, to 236 in the third innings, and 157 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first. 

Weather Report 

The match between Queensland and Tasmania will be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is more than 80% chance of rain on the first two days. 

Scattered Thunderstorms
73 - 78% Humidity
21° - 31° C Temperature
10 - 14 kmph Wind Speed
Scattered Thunderstorms
73 - 78% Humidity
21° - 31° C Temperature
10 - 14 kmph Wind Speed

Queensland and Tasmania Player List 

Playing

BUL
BUL
TIG
TIG
First TeamSecond Team
Bell Gabe

bowler

Bazley James

all rounder

Bryant Max

batsman

Burdon Hugo

all rounder

Burns Joe

batsman

Doran Jake

wicket keeper

Jain Aryan

batsman

Freeman Jarrod

all rounder

Hope Bradley

all rounder

McDermott Ben

wicket keeper

Neser Michael

all rounder

Peirson Jimmy

wicket keeper

Owen Mitchell J

all rounder

Paine Tim

wicket keeper

Sinfield Jack

all rounder

Wade Matthew

wicket keeper

Weibgen Hugh

all rounder

Ward Tim

batsman

Wildermuth Jack

all rounder

Team Form 

Queensland Team Form 

Queensland has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Mitchell Swepson, who holds 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 20.66, and Hugo Burdon, who has scored 88 runs in 6 innings at an average of 14.66. 

Tasmania Team Form 

Tasmania has been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their streak in the upcoming match. They have players such as Jackson Bird, who has taken 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 9.28, and Tim Ward, who has scored 138 runs in 3 innings at an average of 46. 

Queensland vs Tasmania

First class

The Brisbane Cricket Ground, null

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Queensland Bulls

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1.96
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Tasmania Tigers

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1.75

Queensland vs Tasmania Top Batters 

Jack Clayton is the highest run-scorer for Queensland in this tournament so far. He has been able to score 303 runs in 6 innings at an average of 75.75.

Jake Doran is the highest run-scorer for Tasmania in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 281 runs in 5 innings at an average of 70.25.

Queensland vs Tasmania Top Bowlers 

Cameron Gannon is the leading wicket-taker for Queensland in this tournament. He has been able to take 18 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 14.66.

Gabe Bell is the leading wicket-taker for Tasmania in this tournament till now. He has been able to take 11 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 26.81.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Tasmania will win. Tasmania has been strong against Queensland in its recent head-to-head matches.
Compare Odds:Queensland to Win - 1.96
Tasmania to Win - 1.75
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