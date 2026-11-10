Auckland vs Otago The Ford Trophy Match Prediction AUC 53 % Chance of Winning OVO 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Ford Trophy will be an exciting game to witness, as it features table toppers Auckland going against Otago. This match will be played on 12 November at 3:00 AM IST at the Eden Park Outer Oval. Auckland is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Wellington by 28 runs. On the other hand, Otago is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Northern Districts by 3 wickets. Which team will be able to win and get to the top spot?

Who will win? Auckland Otago Vote 0 votes

Facts: Auckland has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against Otago.

Dale Phillips, from Auckland, has scored 223 runs in 3 innings at an average of 74.33.

Ben Lockrose, from Otago, has taken 10 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 18.80.

Auckland vs Otago Chances of Winning

Auckland will enter the upcoming match against Otago with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Otago and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Dale Phillips, who has scored 223 runs in 3 innings at an average of 74.33, and Angus Olliver, who holds 12 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 14.16. On the other hand, Otago will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jacob Cumming, who has scored 177 runs in 4 innings at an average of 44.25, and Ben Lockrose, who has taken 10 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 18.80.

Auckland Chances of Winning: 53%

Otago Chances of Winning: 47%

Auckland vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Auckland has shown the finest performances in this tournament so far. The team stands at the 2nd spot in the standings with three wins and a loss in the four games they have played, having secured 13 points. Against Otago, the team stands undefeated in its recent games and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Sean Solia, who has scored 209 runs in 3 innings at an average of 69.66, and Cam Fletcher, who has scored 159 runs in 4 innings at an average of 39.75. Adithya Ashok has managed to take 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 18.75.

On the other hand, Otago has shown its dominance in this tournament. The team is holding the top spot in the standings with an impressive total of 14 points, having secured three wins and just one loss in four games. While their record against Auckland has not been strong, the team will be keen to secure a win in the next game. They have batsmen such as Jamal Todd, who has scored 137 runs in 4 innings at an average of 68.50, and Thorn Parkes, who has scored 149 runs in 4 innings at an average of 37.25. Matthew Bacon has been able to take 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20.12.

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Auckland vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

The match between Auckland and Otago will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to Auckland. This venue has hosted a total of 5 ODIs, out of which 3 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 214, but it falls to 131 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Auckland and Otago could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 76% Humidity 13° - 21° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 76% Humidity 13° - 21° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Auckland and Otago Player List

Team Form

Auckland Team Form

Auckland just got its winning momentum affected before heading to this game. The team holds four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Samrath Singh, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 17.80, and Ryan Harrison, who has scored 123 runs in 4 innings at an average of 61.50.

Otago Team Form

Otago has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Luke Georgeson, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20.66, and Tom Jones, who has scored 121 runs in 4 innings at an average of 20.25.

Auckland vs Otago List a Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland Auckland Aces Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Otago Volts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Auckland vs Otago Top Batters

Dale Phillips is the highest run-scorer for Auckland in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 223 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 74.33.

Jacob Cumming is the highest run-scorer for Otago in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 177 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 44.25.

Auckland vs Otago Top Bowlers

Angus Olliver is the leading wicket-taker for Auckland in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in just 4 innings at an average of 14.16.

Ben Lockrose is the leading wicket-taker for Otago in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in just 4 innings at an average of 18.80.