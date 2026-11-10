Victoria vs Western Australia Sheffield Shield Match Prediction VIC 51 % Chance of Winning WEA 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Sheffield Shield will be an intense clash to witness, as it will be Victoria going against Western Australia. This match will be played from 11 November at 5:00 AM IST at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Victoria is heading to this game after its previous match against Queensland ended in a draw. On the other hand, Western Australia is heading to this game after winning its previous match against South Australia by 105 runs.

Who will win? Victoria Western Australia Vote 0 votes

Facts: Victoria has won four out of its last five head-to-head games against Western Australia, losing one.

Marcus Harris, from Victoria, has scored 213 runs in 6 innings at an average of 35.50.

Jhye Richardson, from Western Australia, has taken 14 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 20.57.

Victoria vs Western Australia Chances of Winning

Victoria will enter the upcoming match against Western Australia with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Western Australia and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Marcus Harris, who has scored 213 runs in 6 innings at an average of 35.50, and Will Sutherland, who has taken 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 29.33. On the other hand, Western Australia will be eager to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Cameron Bancroft, who has scored 246 runs in 6 innings at an average of 41, and Jhye Richardson, who holds 14 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 20.57.

Victoria Chances of Winning: 51%

Western Australia Chances of Winning: 49%

Victoria vs Western Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Victoria has not been able to find its rhythm in this tournament so far. The team holds the last spot in the standings with 4.98 points, having secured no wins and two losses in three games so far. Their upcoming match against Western Australia seems to be an opportunity, as their record over them has been strong and the team takes the home-ground advantage too. They have batsmen such as Fergus O'Neill, who has scored 204 runs in 6 innings at an average of 34, and Liam Blackford, who has scored 185 runs in 6 innings at an average of 30.83. Matt Hennig has been able to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.75.

On the other hand, Western Australia has shown some strong performances in this tournament. The team holds the second spot in the standings with 18.03 points, having secured two wins and no losses in the three games they have played so far. Against Victoria, their record has not been strong, which might make the next game a challenge. They have batsmen such as Jayden Goodwin, who has scored 191 runs in 4 innings at an average of 47.75, and Kieran Elliott, who has scored 114 runs in 5 innings at an average of 22.80. Corey Rocchiccioli has been able to take 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 36.20.

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Victoria vs Western Australia Match Toss Prediction

The match between Victoria and Western Australia will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Victoria. This venue has hosted a total of 120 Tests, out of which 58 games have been won by the team batting first, and 44 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 306, but it increases to 312 in the second innings, falling to 250 in the third innings, and 172 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Victoria and Western Australia could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 20% chance on the final two days.

Partly Sunny 66 - 79% Humidity 12° - 19° C Temperature 14 - 26 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 66 - 79% Humidity 12° - 19° C Temperature 14 - 26 kmph Wind Speed

Victoria and Western Australia Player List

Team Form

Victoria Team Form

Victoria has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive losses and no wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Todd Murphy, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 25, and Campbell Kellaway, who has scored 169 runs in 6 innings at an average of 28.16.

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia has been able to show some strong performances in this format of the game. The team holds two wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Ashton Agar, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.40, and Corey Wasley, who has scored 99 runs in 3 innings at an average of 49.50.

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Victoria vs Western Australia Top Batters

Marcus Harris is the highest run-scorer for Victoria in this tournament so far. He has been able to score 213 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 35.50.

Cameron Bancroft is the highest run-scorer for Western Australia in this tournament. He has managed to score 246 runs in 6 innings at an average of 41.

Victoria vs Western Australia Top Bowlers

Will Sutherland will be a key bowler for Victoria in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 29.33.

Jhye Richardson is the leading wicket-taker for Western Australia in this tournament. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 20.57.