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Central Districts vs Canterbury The Ford Trophy Match Prediction

CST

49%

Chance of Winning

CKI

51%

Parimatch

1.82
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McLean Park

The upcoming match in the Ford Trophy has grabbed a lot of attention from the cricket fans, as Central Districts prepare to face Canterbury. This match will be played on 8 November at 3:00 AM IST at the McLean Park in Napier. Central Districts are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Auckland by 74 runs. On the other hand, Canterbury is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Otago by 6 wickets. It remains to be seen which team could regain its winning momentum.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Central Districts have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against Otago, losing two.
  • Tom Bruce, from Central Districts, has scored 185 runs in 3 innings at an average of 61.66.
  • Angus McKenzie, from Canterbury, has taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 23.20.

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Central Districts vs Canterbury Chances of Winning 

Canterbury will enter the upcoming match against Central Districts with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances this season, which might help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Chad Bowes, who has scored 245 runs in 3 innings at an average of 81.66, and Angus McKenzie, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 23.20. On the other hand, Central Districts will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team takes the home-ground advantage and also holds a strong record over them, which might help them to win. They have players such as Tom Bruce, who has scored 185 runs in 3 innings at an average of 61.66, and Toby Findlay, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 29.85. 

  • Central Districts Chances of Winning: 49%
  • Canterbury Chances of Winning: 51%

Central Districts vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2026 

The defending champions, Central Districts, are not having a good campaign till now. The team has lost all of its initial three games, which puts them at the bottom of the standings with no points. Against Canterbury, their record has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Josh Clarkson, who has scored 162 runs in 2 innings at an average of 81, and Sam Cassidy, who has scored 162 runs in 3 innings at an average of 54. Ajaz Patel has managed to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 45.50. 

On the other hand, Canterbury has shown mixed performances in this tournament so far. After playing three games, they find themselves at the 3rd spot in the standings with a win and two losses with 5 points. Having a better form than Central Districts, the team will be looking at this game as a chance to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Leo Carter, who has scored 131 runs in 3 innings at an average of 65.50, and Henry Nicholls, who has scored 126 runs in 2 innings at an average of 63. Raunaq Kapur has been able to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 24.40.

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Central Districts vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction 

The match between Central Districts and Canterbury will be played at McLean Park, which gives the home-ground advantage to Central Districts. This venue has hosted a total of 51 ODIs, out of which 20 games have been won by the team batting first, and 27 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 236, but it falls to 197 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first. 

Weather Report

The match between Central Districts and Canterbury could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain. 

Mostly Cloudy
57% Humidity
14° - 24° C Temperature
14 kmph Wind Speed
Mostly Cloudy
57% Humidity
14° - 24° C Temperature
14 kmph Wind Speed

Central Districts and Canterbury Player List

Playing

CST
CST
CKI
CKI
First TeamSecond Team
Bracewell Doug

all rounder

Bruce Tom

batsman

Bowes Chad

batsman

Boyle Matt

batsman

Clarkson Josh

all rounder

Case JS

batsman

Cleaver Dane

wicket keeper

Cobb Josh

all rounder

Field Joey

all rounder

Findlay Toby Aitken

no information yet

Edekar A

batsman

Frew Jesse

batsman

Heaphy Curtis

wicket keeper

Hunter Dylan

all rounder

Ludick Willem

all rounder

Latham Tom

wicket keeper

Mariu Rhys

batsman

McConchie Cole

all rounder

McCullum Brendon

wicket keeper

Mitchell Daryl

all rounder

Watson Ryan

all rounder

Paul Cam

no information yet

Weeks Matthew

all rounder

Rippon Michael

all rounder

Sams Daniel

all rounder

Wiggins Bayley

wicket keeper

Shipley Henry

all rounder

Young Will

batsman

Sodhi Ish

bowler

Team Form 

Central Districts Team Form 

Central Districts have encountered a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive losses and just two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Raymond Toole, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 60.33, and Brad Schumillan, who has scored 81 runs in 3 innings at an average of 27. 

Canterbury Team Form 

Canterbury has also not been able to show consistent performances in this format. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as LLB Harper, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 44.66, and Cole McConchie, who has scored 83 runs in 3 innings at an average of 27.66.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Head to Head

This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance.

Central Districts vs Canterbury

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McLean Park, Napier

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Central Stags

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1.88
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Canterbury Kings

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1.82

Central Districts vs Canterbury Top Batters 

Tom Bruce is the highest run-scorer for Central Districts in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 185 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 61.66. 

Chad Bowes is the highest run-scorer for Canterbury in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 245 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 81.66. 

Central Districts vs Canterbury Top Bowlers 

Toby Findlay is the leading wicket-taker for Central Districts in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 29.85.

Angus McKenzie is the leading wicket-taker for Canterbury in this tournament. He has been able to take 5 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 23.20.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Canterbury will win. Canterbury has shown better form than Central Districts in this tournament.
Compare Odds:Central Districts to Win - 1.88
Canterbury to Win - 1.82
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