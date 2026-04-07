Sri Lanka Women U19 vs England Women U19, 2nd unofficial ODI of the Tri-series Match Prediction Sri Lanka U-19 (w) 45 % Chance of Winning England U-19 (w) 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The second unofficial ODI of the Tri-series is all set to take place between Sri Lanka Women Under-19 and England Women Under-19. This match will be taking place on 7 April at 1:30 PM IST at the Ian Healy Oval. England Women Under-19 have started the series with a loss against Australia Women Under-19 by 6 wickets. They will be eager to secure a win in the next game and regain momentum. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women Under-19 will be playing their first game of the series, eager to start off with a win.

Who will win? Sri Lanka Women U19 England Women U19 Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sri Lanka Women Under-19 defeated England Women Under-19 by 108 runs in the last head-to-head match.

Chamodi Praboda, from Sri Lanka Under-19, took 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 6.88.

Amelia Oliver, from England Women Under-19, scored 27 runs off 42 balls for the team in the last game.

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 will try their best to start with a win in the next game against England Women Under-19. The team has been strong against England in the recent games, which could help them to secure another win. They have players such as Chamodi Praboda, who holds 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 6.88, and Sanjana Kavindi, who has scored 147 runs in 5 innings at an average of 29.40. On the other hand, England Women Under-19 have struggled to secure wins lately, but the team aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Amelia Oliver, who scored 27 runs off 42 balls, and Clara Thaker, who took a wicket at an economy of 4.30. Looking at their squad strength, England Women Under-19 have a higher chance of winning.

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Chances of Winning: 45%

England Women Chances of Winning: 55%

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 will be heading to this Tri-series as one of the key contenders. Their first game against England Women Under-19 brings down an opportunity for the team to start off the campaign with a win. They have been strong against England in the recent games, which boosts their confidence for another win. Their line-up has batters such as Shashini Gimhani, who has scored 54 runs in 4 innings at an average of 27, and Vimoksha Balasuriya, who scored 74 runs in 5 innings at an average of 14.80. Aseni Thalagune has been a key bowler, as she holds 9 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 10.33.

On the other hand, England Women Under-19 didn't have a good start to this campaign. But they will surely remain eager to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match against Sri Lanka Women Under-19. They have batters such as Sophie Beech, who scored 22 runs off 33 balls, and Mollie Adams, who scored 23 runs off 35 balls. With the ball, the team has Bryony Gillgrass, who took a wicket at an economy of 5.40. Their squad strength will help them to regain their winning momentum in the next game.

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Sri Lanka Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 Match Toss Prediction

The match between Sri Lanka Women Under-19 and England Women Under-19 will be played at the Ian Healy Oval. While this venue is yet to host a seniors international game, it is still regarded to be a chasing pitch. The last game played here saw England Under-19 being bundled all out for a low score, and Australia Women Under-19 were able to chase down the total with ease. This also suggests that the toss winning team is likely to bowl first in this game.

Weather Report

The match between Sri Lanka Women Under-19 and England Women Under-19 is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 59% Humidity 17° - 29° C 11 kmph

Sunny 59% Humidity 17° - 29° C 11 kmph

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 and England Women Under-19 Player List

Team Form

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Team Form

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 were able to do well in their previous series against Australia Under-19. Winning that series, the team has surely boosted its confidence levels for the upcoming match. They have players such as Limansa Thilakarathna, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 17.25, and Nethagi Isuranjali, who has scored 55 runs in 4 innings at an average of 18.33.

England Women Under-19 Team Form

England Women Under-19 didn't have a good start to the series. Suffering a loss against Australia has affected their momentum, as they try to regain it in the next game. They have players such as Prarthana Reddy, who scored 19 runs off 34 balls, and Venus Weerapulli, who took a wicket at an economy of 7.

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Sri Lanka Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 Top Batters

Sanjana Kavindi, from Sri Lanka Women Under-19, will be a key batter. She has managed to score 147 runs in her last 5 innings at an average of 29.40.

Amelia Oliver was a key batter for England Women Under-19 in the last game. She was able to score 27 runs off 42 balls for the team.

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 Top Bowlers

Chamodi Praboda has been a key wicket-taker for Sri Lanka Women Under-19. In her last 5 innings, she has managed to take 9 wickets for the team at an average of 6.88.

Clara Thaker remained a key bowler for England Women Under-19 in the last game. She was able to take a wicket for the team at an economy of 4.30.