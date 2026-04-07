Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League Match Prediction RR 45 % Chance of Winning MI 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League is set to provide fans with more thrilling encounters, as the Rajasthan Royals will be going against the Mumbai Indians in the 13th match. This match will take place on 7 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Rajasthan Royals are heading to this game after winning their previous one against the Gujarat Titans by 6 runs. On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians are heading into this game after losing their previous one to the Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. With Rajasthan aiming to continue its winning streak, Mumbai will aim to regain its winning momentum.

Who will win? Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Vote 0 votes

Facts: Mumbai Indians have won three of their last five head-to-head matches against the Rajasthan Royals and lost the remaining two.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 23 runs off 13 balls against Trent Boult, while Boult has dismissed him twice.

Rohit Sharma has scored 46 runs off 37 balls against Ravi Bishnoi, while Bishnoi has dismissed him thrice.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning

The Mumbai Indians have a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match against the Rajasthan Royals. The team has been strong against Rajasthan in the recent games, which could help them to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Rohit Sharma, who has scored 113 runs in 2 innings at an average of 56.50, and Shardul Thakur, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 26.66. On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals will be taking the home ground advantage, which could help them to maintain their winning momentum. They have players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 93 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 129.16, and Ravi Bishnoi, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.40.

Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning: 45%

Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning: 55%

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Rajasthan Royals have received a strong start to the IPL 2026 season, winning both of their initial games. This boosts their confidence levels for the upcoming match against the Mumbai Indians. Moreover, the team takes home ground advantage, which might help them to get a turnaround in the next game. They have players such as Dhruv Jurel, who has scored 93 runs in 2 innings at an average of 46.50, and Riyan Parag, who has scored 22 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 146.66. Nandre Burger has also taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.33.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians were off to a good start but lost their previous match against the Delhi Capitals. They will be looking forward to the game against the Rajasthan Royals as an opportunity to regain their winning momentum. MI has also been strong against RR in the recent games. They have batters such as Ryan Rickelton, who has scored 90 runs in 2 innings at an average of 45, and Suryakumar Yadav, who has scored 67 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33.50. Jasprit Bumrah has been a reliable bowler, but he has not taken any wickets in 2 innings.

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Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

The match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, offering home ground advantage to the Rajasthan Royals. It is known to favour the chasing team, as 4 out of 8 games have been won by the team bowling first and 3 have been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 160, and it falls to just 153 in the second innings. Thus, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team at this venue would bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather could have an impact on the match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians. There is a 40% chance of rain, and the humidity levels are also expected to be high.

Partly Sunny 63% Humidity 19° - 29° C 10 kmph

Partly Sunny 63% Humidity 19° - 29° C 10 kmph

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians Player List

Team Form

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

The Rajasthan Royals have now been on a winning momentum in the IPL. The team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they aim to continue the winning momentum. Their line-up has players such as Ravindra Jadeja, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.50, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 83 runs in 2 innings at an average of 41.50.

Mumbai Indians Team Form

The Mumbai Indians have struggled to maintain consistency lately in the IPL. In its last five games this season, the team has managed to grab just two wins and lost the remaining three games. They have players such as Mitchell Santner, who took a wicket at an economy of 7.33 in the last game, and Naman Dhir, who has scored 33 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 143.47.

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Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal came out as the star for the Rajasthan Royals even in the last game. He has managed to score 470 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 58.75.

On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav continues to give his best for the Mumbai Indians. He has managed to score 451 runs in his last 10 IPL games at an average of 64.43.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers

Jofra Archer has been a key bowler for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL lately. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 8.59.

On the other hand, Trent Boult continues to dominate for the Mumbai Indians with the ball. He has secured 16 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 8.70.