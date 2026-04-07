Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League Match Prediction
RR
45%
Chance of Winning
MI
55%
Parimatch
T20
Barsapara Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Mumbai Indians have won three of their last five head-to-head matches against the Rajasthan Royals and lost the remaining two.
- Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 23 runs off 13 balls against Trent Boult, while Boult has dismissed him twice.
- Rohit Sharma has scored 46 runs off 37 balls against Ravi Bishnoi, while Bishnoi has dismissed him thrice.
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning
The Mumbai Indians have a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match against the Rajasthan Royals. The team has been strong against Rajasthan in the recent games, which could help them to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Rohit Sharma, who has scored 113 runs in 2 innings at an average of 56.50, and Shardul Thakur, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 26.66. On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals will be taking the home ground advantage, which could help them to maintain their winning momentum. They have players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 93 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 129.16, and Ravi Bishnoi, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.40.
- Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning: 45%
- Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning: 55%
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Rajasthan Royals have received a strong start to the IPL 2026 season, winning both of their initial games. This boosts their confidence levels for the upcoming match against the Mumbai Indians. Moreover, the team takes home ground advantage, which might help them to get a turnaround in the next game. They have players such as Dhruv Jurel, who has scored 93 runs in 2 innings at an average of 46.50, and Riyan Parag, who has scored 22 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 146.66. Nandre Burger has also taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.33.
On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians were off to a good start but lost their previous match against the Delhi Capitals. They will be looking forward to the game against the Rajasthan Royals as an opportunity to regain their winning momentum. MI has also been strong against RR in the recent games. They have batters such as Ryan Rickelton, who has scored 90 runs in 2 innings at an average of 45, and Suryakumar Yadav, who has scored 67 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33.50. Jasprit Bumrah has been a reliable bowler, but he has not taken any wickets in 2 innings.
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Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction
The match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, offering home ground advantage to the Rajasthan Royals. It is known to favour the chasing team, as 4 out of 8 games have been won by the team bowling first and 3 have been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 160, and it falls to just 153 in the second innings. Thus, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team at this venue would bowl first.
Weather Report
The weather could have an impact on the match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians. There is a 40% chance of rain, and the humidity levels are also expected to be high.
Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Suryavanshi Vaibhav
no information yet
Sharma Rohit
batsman
Jaiswal Yashasvi
batsman
Rickelton Ryan
wicket keeper
Jurel Dhruv
wicket keeper
Varma Tilak
batsman
Parag Riyan
all rounder
Pandya Hardik
all rounder
Hetmyer Shimron
batsman
Yadav Suryakumar
batsman
Ferreira Donovan
wicket keeper
Dhir Naman
bowler
Jadeja Ravindra
all rounder
Thakur Shardul
all rounder
Archer Jofra
bowler
Chahar Deepak
bowler
Burger Nandre
bowler
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Deshpande Tushar
bowler
Boult Trent
bowler
Sharma Sandeep
bowler
Bumrah Jasprit
bowler
Dubey Shubham
batsman
Rutherford Sherfane
batsman
Pretorius Lhuan-dre
wicket keeper
Bosch Corbin
all rounder
Sharma Brijesh
no information yet
Minz Robin
wicket keeper
Bishnoi Ravi
bowler
Bawa Raj Angad
all rounder
Singh Ravi
no information yet
Kumar Ashwani
batsman
Team Form
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
The Rajasthan Royals have now been on a winning momentum in the IPL. The team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they aim to continue the winning momentum. Their line-up has players such as Ravindra Jadeja, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.50, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 83 runs in 2 innings at an average of 41.50.
Mumbai Indians Team Form
The Mumbai Indians have struggled to maintain consistency lately in the IPL. In its last five games this season, the team has managed to grab just two wins and lost the remaining three games. They have players such as Mitchell Santner, who took a wicket at an economy of 7.33 in the last game, and Naman Dhir, who has scored 33 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 143.47.
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
T20
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals
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Mumbai Indians
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters
Yashasvi Jaiswal came out as the star for the Rajasthan Royals even in the last game. He has managed to score 470 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 58.75.
On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav continues to give his best for the Mumbai Indians. He has managed to score 451 runs in his last 10 IPL games at an average of 64.43.
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers
Jofra Archer has been a key bowler for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL lately. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 8.59.
On the other hand, Trent Boult continues to dominate for the Mumbai Indians with the ball. He has secured 16 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 8.70.
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