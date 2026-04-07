Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Match Prediction DC 48.9 % Chance of Winning GT 51.1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League is set for another exciting clash, as Delhi Capitals will be going against Gujarat Titans in the 14th match of the tournament. This match will be played on 8 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi Capitals are heading into this game after winning their previous one against Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, lost their previous match against Rajasthan Royals by just 6 runs. Will it be DC to continue its winning streak or will GT end its losing streak?

Who will win? Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans Vote 0 votes

Facts: Delhi Capitals have won three of their last five head-to-head matches against Gujarat Titans.

KL Rahul has scored 135 runs off 79 balls against Mohammed Siraj, while Siraj has dismissed him once.

Sai Sudharsan has scored 51 runs off 25 balls against Axar Patel, while Axar is yet to take his wicket.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning

Delhi Capitals have a higher chance of winning in the next game against Gujarat Titans. The team has been strong against Gujarat Titans in the recent games, and they also take the home ground advantage which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sameer Rizvi, who has scored 160 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 163.26, and T Natarajan, who took 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.25. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans will be keen to turn the tables and secure their first win of the tournament in the next game. They have players such as Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 86 runs in 2 innings at an average of 43, and Prasidh Krishna, who took 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.

Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning: 53%

Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning: 47%

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Delhi Capitals are currently one of the best teams in IPL 2026 so far, as they have maintained their winning momentum. With wins in both of its initial games, they will be looking forward to the match against Gujarat Titans as an opportunity for another win. Delhi has been strong against Gujarat in the recent games and they also take home ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Pathum Nissanka, who has scored 45 runs in 2 innings at an average of 22.50, and Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 42 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 116.66. Lungi Ngidi has managed to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15.25.

On the other hand, this match will be a lot challenging for Gujarat Titans. They have lost both of its initial games, but they will be keen to take advantage of its recent wins over Delhi Capitals to turn the tables. They have batters such as Jos Buttler, who has scored 64 runs in 2 innings at an average of 32, and Rahul Tewatia, who has scored 23 runs off 16 balls in 2 innings. With the ball, the team has Kagiso Rabada, who took 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25.33.

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Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

The match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, giving home ground advantage to Delhi Capitals. The venue is known for its chasing conditions, with the chasing teams winning 14 out of 20 T20Is which have been played here. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 149, and it falls down to just 136 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the toss winning team would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans could be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a 50% chance of rain on the match day and even the humidity levels will be moderate to high.

Light Rain 57% Humidity 16° - 26° C 13 kmph

Light Rain 57% Humidity 16° - 26° C 13 kmph

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans Player List

Team Form

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have regained their winning momentum, which has boosted their confidence levels. Being among the top teams this season, the team has secured wins in both of its games. They have players such as Axar Patel, who took 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.50, and David Miller, who has scored 21 runs off 18 balls in one inning.

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have not been able to do well in the IPL lately, as the team suffers from a losing streak. Losing both of its opening games, the team remains eager to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Ashok Sharma, who took 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 34, and Glenn Phillips, who has scored 28 runs in 2 innings at an average of 14.

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Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Top Batters

Even though KL Rahul has struggled to score runs, he still remains a key batsman for Delhi Capitals. In his last 10 IPL matches, he has managed to score 302 runs at an average of 37.75.

Sai Sudharsan, on the other hand, has shown consistency with the bat for Gujarat Titans. He has managed to score 480 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 53.33.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Top Bowlers

Mukesh Kumar has been a vital bowler for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. He has secured 10 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 10.22.

On the other hand, Prasidh Krishna has maintained his wicket-taking ability for Gujarat Titans. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.98.