MSC Maratha Royals vs Aakash Tigers MWS T20 Mumbai 2026 Match Prediction MSC 46 % Chance of Winning AAK 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.34 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Mumbai 2026 is about to get more intense on the opening day, as MSC Maratha Royals will be going against Aakash Tigers MWS. This match will be played on 1 June at 7:00 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. The defending champions, MSC Maratha Royals will be eager to start off the new season with a win. On the other hand, Aakash Tigers MWS finished among the bottom teams, as they will aim for a better performance this season.

Who will win? MSC Maratha Royals Aakash Tigers MWS Vote 0 votes

Facts: MSC Maratha Royals defeated Aakash Tigers MWS by 8 runs in their previous head-to-head match.

Sarfaraz Khan, from Aakash Tigers MWS, has scored 1678 runs in 88 innings at an average of 25.81.

Tushar Deshpande, from MSC Maratha Royals, has taken 139 wickets in 109 innings at an average of 24.83.

MSC Maratha Royals vs Aakash Tigers MWS Chances of Winning

Aakash Tigers MWS will enter the match against MSC Maratha Royals with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better player performances lately, which could help them to start off with a win. They have players such as Sarfaraz Khan, who has scored 1678 runs in 88 innings at an average of 25.81, and Shams Mulani, who has taken 62 wickets in 58 innings at an average of 23.69. On the other hand, MSC Maratha Royals will be keen to start the new season with a win. Being the defending champions, the team has also been strong over Aakash Tigers MWS in recent games. They have players such as Siddhesh Lad, who has scored 944 runs in 50 innings at an average of 22.47, and Tushar Deshpande, who took 139 wickets in 109 innings at an average of 24.83.

MSC Maratha Royals Chances of Winning: 46%

Aakash Tigers Chances of Winning: 54%

MSC Maratha Royals vs Aakash Tigers MWS Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

MSC Maratha Royals will be heading to the new season as the defending champions. The team displayed top notch performances in the last season, which helped them to qualify for the knockouts. Winning both games, they were ultimately able to win the title. With their opening game against Aakash Tigers MWS, the team will be eager to defeat them once again. They have batsmen such as Chinmay Sutar, who has scored 271 runs in 7 innings at an average of 54.20, and Swaraj Parulkar. Irfan Umair has been a key bowler, who secured 3 wickets in 7 innings at an economy of 8.63.

On the other hand, Aakash Tigers MWS were not able to do well in the previous season. The team finished at the 7th spot in the league stages, as they secured just a win in five games and lost all the remaining four. But this time the team will be entering with a better squad, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Varun Lavande, who has scored 132 runs in 6 innings at an average of 22, and Jay Bista, who has scored 1001 runs in 34 innings at an average of 33.36. Ankur Singh has been a key wicket-taker, who took a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 7.33.

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MSC Maratha Royals vs Aakash Tigers MWS Match Toss Prediction

The match between MSC Maratha Royals and Aakash Tigers MWS will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. This venue has hosted an impressive total of 21 T20Is, where 11 were won by the team batting first, and 10 were won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 180, but it comes down to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between MSC Maratha Royals and Aakash Tigers MWS could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 50% chance of rain on the match day.

Sunny 69% Humidity 30° - 33° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 69% Humidity 30° - 33° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

MSC Maratha Royals and Aakash Tigers MWS Player List

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Team Form

MSC Maratha Royals Team Form

MSC Maratha Royals were able to showcase an impressive form in this tournament. Over their last five games, the team managed to secure just one loss and won all the other four games. They have players such as Shreyas Gurav, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an economy of 5.83, and Pratik Shukla.

Aakash Tigers MWS Team Form

Aakash Tigers MWS were not able to do well in the previous season. The team secured just one win and four losses in its last five games, as they aim to start the new season with a win. They have players such as Ajit Yadav, who has scored 116 runs in 6 innings at an average of 23.20, and Prince Badiani, who went at an economy of 10.88 in 2 innings.

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MSC Maratha Royals vs Aakash Tigers MWS Top Batters

Siddhesh Lad will be a key batsman for MSC Maratha Royals in this tournament. He has been able to score 944 runs in 50 innings at an average of 22.47.

Sarfaraz Khan is one of the most experienced batters for Aakash Tigers MWS. He has been able to score 1678 runs in 88 innings in this format at an average of 25.81.

MSC Maratha Royals vs Aakash Tigers MWS Top Bowlers

Tushar Deshpande brings a lot of experience to the bowling line-up of MSC Maratha Royals. He has secured 139 wickets in 109 innings at an average of 24.83.

Shams Mulani will be a key bowler for Aakash Tigers MWS in this tournament. He has grabbed an impressive total of 62 wickets in 58 innings at an average of 23.69.