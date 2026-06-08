Sussex vs Leicestershire T20 Blast Match Prediction SUS 52 % Chance of Winning LEI 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast will be having yet another Cross Pool clash, as Sussex will be going against Leicestershire in its upcoming match. This match will be played on 5 June at 11:30 PM IST at the County Ground in Hove. Sussex is heading to this game after losing its previous one to Hampshire by 29 runs. On the other hand, Leicestershire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Lancashire by 2 wickets. It will be intense to see which one of these two teams will get their second win of the season.

Who will win? Sussex Leicestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sussex and Leicestershire will be facing each other for the first time in the T20 format.

Josh Davey, from Leicestershire, has taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 14.20.

Daniel Hughes, from Sussex, has scored 115 runs in 4 innings at an average of 28.75.

Sussex vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Sussex will enter the next game against Leicestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Daniel Hughes, who has scored 115 runs in 4 innings at an average of 28.75, and Tymal Mills, who took 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 26.40. On the other hand, Leicestershire will be eager to continue its winning momentum in the next game. The team would rely on its form, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Josh Davey, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 14.20, and Ashton Turner, who has scored 124 runs in 4 innings at an average of 31.

Sussex Chances of Winning: 52%

Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 48%

Sussex vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sussex have not been able to regain its winning momentum in this tournament. The team holds just one win and three losses in the four games it has played, as they enter the next game with three consecutive losses. However, Sussex will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as James Coles, who has scored 113 runs in 4 innings at an average of 28.25, and John Simpson, who has scored 93 runs in 4 innings at an average of 23.25. Danny Briggs has taken 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 33.25.

On the other hand, Leicestershire started the tournament with consecutive losses before they regained form. Now the team holds three losses and one win in the four games they have played this season. In the upcoming match against Sussex, Leicestershire will aim to continue its winning momentum. They have batsmen such as Nick Kelly, who has scored 119 runs in 4 innings at an average of 39.66, and Ben Cox, who has scored 94 runs in 4 innings at an average of 31.33. Liam Trevaskis has taken 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 26.

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Sussex vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Sussex and Leicestershire will be played at the County Ground in Hove, which means Sussex takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 11 T20Is, out of which 7 have been won by the team batting first and the remaining 4 were won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 122, but it falls down to 94 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which would win the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Sussex and Leicestershire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain on the match day.

Cloudy 69% Humidity 13° - 16° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 69% Humidity 13° - 16° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Sussex and Leicestershire Player List

Team Form

Sussex Team Form

Sussex has been on a losing streak over their last few games in this format. The team holds four losses and one win in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Tom Alsop, who has scored 60 runs in 4 innings at an average of 20, and James Coles, who holds 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 42.66.

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire has regained its winning momentum which could help the team now. They are having four consecutive losses and a win in their last five games, as they aim to continue the winning momentum. For this, they have players such as Ben Green, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 33.20, and Rishi Patel, who has scored 61 runs in 4 innings at an average of 15.25.

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Sussex vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Daniel Hughes is the highest run-scorer for Sussex in this tournament. He has managed to score 115 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 28.75.

Ashton Turner still holds the top spot in the run-scoring charts for Leicestershire. He has managed to score 124 runs in 4 innings at an average of 31.

Sussex vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Tymal Mills is leading the bowling line-up of Sussex from the front. He has been able to take 5 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 26.40.

Josh Davey has been a key bowler for Leicestershire in this tournament. He has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 14.20.