Surrey vs Middlesex T20 Blast Match Prediction
SUR
56%
Chance of Winning
MID
44%
Parimatch
T20
Kennington Oval
Who will win?
Facts:
- Surrey has won four out of their last five head-to-head matches against Middlesex.
- Sam Curran, from Surrey, has scored 155 runs in 4 innings at an average of 51.66.
- Tom Helm, from Middlesex, has grabbed 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 19.83.
Surrey vs Middlesex Chances of Winning
Surrey will enter the next game against Middlesex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been undefeated against Middlesex, and also takes the home-ground advantage which could help them to win. They have players such as Sam Curran, who has scored 155 runs in 4 innings at an average of 51.66, and Reece Topley, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 17.57. On the other hand, Middlesex will be keen to regain its winning momentum. The team would rely on its form, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Max Holden, who has scored 122 runs in 4 innings at an average of 30.50, and Tom Helm, who has taken 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 19.83.
- Surrey Chances of Winning: 56%
- Middlesex Chances of Winning: 44%
Surrey vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Surrey had a dominant start to this season but they have not been able to continue the same. The team holds two wins and two losses in four games, as they now aim to regain their form in the match against Middlesex. Surrey has been undefeated against Middlesex in recent games, and also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Tom Curran, who has scored 88 runs in 4 innings at an average of 44, and Jason Roy, who has scored 97 runs in 4 innings at an average of 24.25. Yousef Majid has grabbed 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 24.
On the other hand, Middlesex has not been able to show consistent performances this season. The team holds just one win in four games, losing all the remaining three. Now with the next game being against Surrey, it brings down more challenges for them. They have batsmen such as Adam Rossington, who has scored 110 runs in 4 innings at an average of 27.50, and Luke Hollman, who has scored 84 runs in 4 innings at an average of 42. Noah Cornwell has grabbed 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 26.
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Surrey vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction
The match between Surrey and Middlesex will be played at the Kennington Oval, which means Surrey takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 21 T20Is, out of which 11 were won by the team batting first and 9 were won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 152, but it falls down to 138 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Surrey and Middlesex could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain.
Surrey and Middlesex Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Roy Jason
batsman
Rossington Adam
wicket keeper
Jacks Will
batsman
Holden Max
batsman
Pope Ollie
batsman
Caires Joshua Michael De
batsman
Curran Sam
all rounder
Du Plooy Leus
batsman
Lawrence Dan
batsman
Evans Laurie
batsman
Higgins Ryan
all rounder
Thomas Adam Roger George
no information yet
Hollman Luke
all rounder
Curran Tom
all rounder
Bosch Eathan
all rounder
Clark Jordan
all rounder
Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache
no information yet
Abbott Sean
bowler
Helm Tom
bowler
Topley Reece
bowler
Bo Cornwell Noah Bo
no information yet
Team Form
Surrey Team Form
Surrey has encountered a losing streak in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds three losses and two wins in its last five games, as the next game could allow them to get back on track. They have players such as Tom Curran, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20, and Laurie Evans, who has scored 63 runs in 4 innings at an average of 21.
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex has not been able to secure wins consistently this season. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum yet again. They have players such as Luke Hollman, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 27.75, and Joshua de Caires, who has scored 96 runs in 3 innings at an average of 48.
Surrey vs Middlesex
T20
Kennington Oval, null
Surrey
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Middlesex
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Surrey vs Middlesex Top Batters
Sam Curran is leading the run-scoring charts for Surrey in this tournament. In just four games, he has managed to score 155 runs for the team at an average of 51.66.
Max Holden still stands as the highest run-scorer for Middlesex in this season. He has managed to score 122 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 30.50.
Surrey vs Middlesex Top Bowlers
Reece Topley has been the star with the ball for Surrey in this tournament. He has been able to grab a total of 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 17.57.
Tom Helm is the highest wicket-taker for Middlesex in this tournament. He has been able to take 6 wickets in just 4 innings at an average of 19.83.
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