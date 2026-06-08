Surrey vs Middlesex T20 Blast Match Prediction SUR 56 % Chance of Winning MID 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The South Group of the T20 Blast is about to provide the cricket fans with another awaited game, as Surrey prepares to go against Middlesex. This match will be played on 3 June at 11:00 PM IST at the Kennington Oval. Surrey is heading to this game after losing its previous one to Kent by 8 wickets. On the other hand, Middlesex is also heading to this game after losing its previous one to Hampshire by 8 wickets. Which one of these two teams will be able to regain its winning momentum?

Who will win? Surrey Middlesex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Surrey has won four out of their last five head-to-head matches against Middlesex.

Sam Curran, from Surrey, has scored 155 runs in 4 innings at an average of 51.66.

Tom Helm, from Middlesex, has grabbed 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 19.83.

Surrey vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Surrey will enter the next game against Middlesex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been undefeated against Middlesex, and also takes the home-ground advantage which could help them to win. They have players such as Sam Curran, who has scored 155 runs in 4 innings at an average of 51.66, and Reece Topley, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 17.57. On the other hand, Middlesex will be keen to regain its winning momentum. The team would rely on its form, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Max Holden, who has scored 122 runs in 4 innings at an average of 30.50, and Tom Helm, who has taken 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 19.83.

Surrey Chances of Winning: 56%

Middlesex Chances of Winning: 44%

Surrey vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Surrey had a dominant start to this season but they have not been able to continue the same. The team holds two wins and two losses in four games, as they now aim to regain their form in the match against Middlesex. Surrey has been undefeated against Middlesex in recent games, and also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Tom Curran, who has scored 88 runs in 4 innings at an average of 44, and Jason Roy, who has scored 97 runs in 4 innings at an average of 24.25. Yousef Majid has grabbed 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 24.

On the other hand, Middlesex has not been able to show consistent performances this season. The team holds just one win in four games, losing all the remaining three. Now with the next game being against Surrey, it brings down more challenges for them. They have batsmen such as Adam Rossington, who has scored 110 runs in 4 innings at an average of 27.50, and Luke Hollman, who has scored 84 runs in 4 innings at an average of 42. Noah Cornwell has grabbed 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 26.

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Surrey vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Surrey and Middlesex will be played at the Kennington Oval, which means Surrey takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 21 T20Is, out of which 11 were won by the team batting first and 9 were won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 152, but it falls down to 138 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Surrey and Middlesex could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain.

Cloudy 79% Humidity 13° - 18° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 79% Humidity 13° - 18° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Surrey and Middlesex Player List

Team Form

Surrey Team Form

Surrey has encountered a losing streak in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds three losses and two wins in its last five games, as the next game could allow them to get back on track. They have players such as Tom Curran, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20, and Laurie Evans, who has scored 63 runs in 4 innings at an average of 21.

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex has not been able to secure wins consistently this season. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum yet again. They have players such as Luke Hollman, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 27.75, and Joshua de Caires, who has scored 96 runs in 3 innings at an average of 48.

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Surrey vs Middlesex Top Batters

Sam Curran is leading the run-scoring charts for Surrey in this tournament. In just four games, he has managed to score 155 runs for the team at an average of 51.66.

Max Holden still stands as the highest run-scorer for Middlesex in this season. He has managed to score 122 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 30.50.

Surrey vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Reece Topley has been the star with the ball for Surrey in this tournament. He has been able to grab a total of 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 17.57.

Tom Helm is the highest wicket-taker for Middlesex in this tournament. He has been able to take 6 wickets in just 4 innings at an average of 19.83.