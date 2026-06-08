Sussex vs Middlesex T20 Blast Match Prediction SUS 56 % Chance of Winning MID 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The South Group of the T20 Blast is about to give yet another classic rivalry to the fans as Sussex prepares to go against Middlesex. This match will be played on 30 May at 11:30 PM IST at the County Ground in Hove. Sussex is heading to this game after losing their previous one against Kent by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Middlesex is heading to this game after losing their previous one against Surrey by 6 wickets.

Who will win? Sussex Middlesex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sussex has defeated Middlesex in four out of its last five head-to-head matches.

Tom Clark, from Sussex, has scored 91 runs off 34 balls in 2 innings.

Noah Cornwell, from Middlesex, has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15.66.

Sussex vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Sussex will enter the next game against Middlesex with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against Middlesex in the head-to-head encounters. They have players such as Tom Clark, who has scored 91 runs in 2 innings at an average of 45.50, and Henry Crocombe, who has taken 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 28. On the other hand, Middlesex will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team is still waiting for its first win of the current season. They have star performers such as Adam Rossington, who has scored 85 runs in 2 innings at an average of 42.50, and Noah Cornwell, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15.66.

Sussex Chances of Winning: 56%

Middlesex Chances of Winning: 44%

Sussex vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sussex had received a strong start to the tournament but they were not able to maintain the same. Having a win and a loss in two games, Sussex will look at the match against Middlesex as an opportunity to get another win. Against Middlesex, they hold a strong record and also take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as James Coles, who has scored 78 runs in 2 innings at an average of 39, and Daniel Hughes, who has scored 70 runs in 2 innings at an average of 35. Danny Briggs has taken 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 36.

On the other hand, Middlesex have not been able to find their rhythm back in the current season. The team has started the tournament with two consecutive losses, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. But against Sussex, it will be slightly challenging for the team. They have batsmen such as Luke Hollman, who has scored 35 runs off 31 balls in 2 innings, and Eathan Bosch, who has scored 43 runs in 2 innings at an average of 21.50. Tom Helm has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.33.

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Sussex vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Sussex and Middlesex will be played at the County Ground in Hove, which means Sussex takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 11 T20Is out of which 7 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 4 were won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 122 but it falls to 94 in the second innings. Looking at the same, it is likely that the toss-winning team in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Sussex and Middlesex could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Cloudy 65% Humidity 15° - 22° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 65% Humidity 15° - 22° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Sussex and Middlesex Player List

Team Form

Sussex Team Form

Sussex has not been able to secure consistent wins in the T20 Blast. Over its last five games in this format, the team holds two wins and three losses, as they aim to secure another win. They have players such as James Coles, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 29, and John Simpson, who has scored 67 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33.50.

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have still not been able to regain their winning momentum in this tournament. The team has lost all of its last five games in this format, as it aims to find its rhythm back. They have players such as Luke Hollman, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 28, and Max Holden, who has scored 43 runs in 2 innings at an average of 21.50.

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Sussex vs Middlesex Top Batters

Tom Clark is the highest run scorer for Sussex in this tournament. He has been able to score 91 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of 267.64.

Adam Rossington is the highest run scorer for Middlesex in this tournament. He has managed to score 85 runs in 2 innings at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 151.78.

Sussex vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Henry Crocombe is leading the wicket-taking charts for Sussex in this season. He has grabbed 2 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 28.

Noah Cornwell has been the star with the ball for Middlesex this season. He has secured 3 wickets in 2 innings for the team at an average of 15.66 and an economy of 5.87.