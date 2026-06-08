Yorkshire vs Lancashire T20 Blast Match Prediction YOR 47 % Chance of Winning LAN 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket fans are excited for the upcoming match in the North Group of the T20 Blast, as Yorkshire prepares to go against Lancashire. This match will take place on 5 June at 11:30 PM IST at the Headingley in Leeds. Yorkshire are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Gloucestershire by 56 runs. On the other hand, Lancashire is heading to this game after losing its previous one to Leicestershire by 2 wickets. It remains to be seen which one of these two teams could regain its winning momentum.

Who will win? Yorkshire Lancashire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Yorkshire has won two out of their last five head-to-head matches against Lancashire, while the latter has won one.

Tom Hartley, from Lancashire, has taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 14.20.

Jonny Bairstow, from Yorkshire, has scored 134 runs in 4 innings at an average of 46.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Lancashire will enter the next game against Yorkshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form in the tournament lately, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tom Hartley, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 14.20, and Ben McDermott, who has scored 81 runs in 3 innings at an average of 40.50. On the other hand, Yorkshire will be keen to turn the tables and regain its form. The team also takes the home-ground advantage over Lancashire, which could help them to win. They have players such as Jonny Bairstow, who has scored 138 runs in 4 innings at an average of 46, and Hasan Ali, who has taken 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 12.83.

Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 47%

Lancashire Chances of Winning: 53%

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Yorkshire had one of the best starts to the tournament but the team has not been able to continue the same. They started off with three consecutive wins but are heading to the next game with a loss. Against Lancashire, Yorkshire holds a good record lately and also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Adam Lyth, who has scored 134 runs in 4 innings at an average of 33.50, and James Wharton, who has scored 125 runs in 4 innings at an average of 31.25. Dom Bess holds 4 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 19.25.

On the other hand, Lancashire had just the opposite start to the new edition of the T20 Blast. The team holds two losses and just one win in the four games they have played, as they aim to regain their form in the next game. The match against Yorkshire also brings an opportunity for them, as they were strong over them in the previous head-to-head match. They have batsmen such as Chris Green, who has scored 76 runs in 3 innings at an average of 38, and Joseph Moores, who has scored 83 runs in 3 innings at an average of 27.66. George Balderson has taken 4 wickets in just 2 innings at an average of 14.

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Yorkshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Yorkshire and Lancashire will be played at Headingley in Leeds, which means Yorkshire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted just 2 T20Is, and both of them have been won by the team batting first. At this venue, the first innings average score stands high at 188, but it falls down to 148 in the second innings. Looking at the same, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Yorkshire and Lancashire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 60% Humidity 11° - 17° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 60% Humidity 11° - 17° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Yorkshire and Lancashire Player List

Team Form

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire has suffered a setback in its recent game in this format. The team is now having four consecutive wins and one loss in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Jafer Chohan, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 23.75, and Moeen Ali, who has scored 75 runs in 4 innings at an average of 25.

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire has not been able to provide consistent performances in this season. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, aiming to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Saqib Mahmood, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 22, and Keaton Jennings, who has scored 61 runs in 3 innings at an average of 20.33.

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Yorkshire vs Lancashire Top Batters

Jonny Bairstow has shown his experience with the bat for Yorkshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 138 runs in just 4 innings at an average of 46.

Joseph Moores is the highest run scorer for Lancashire in this tournament. He has managed to score 83 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 27.66.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Hasan Ali is leading the wicket-taking charts for Yorkshire in this tournament. He has been able to take 6 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 12.83.

Tom Hartley is still the highest wicket-taker for Lancashire in this tournament. He has been able to grab 5 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 14.20.