Hampshire vs Sussex T20 Blast Match Prediction HAM 55 % Chance of Winning SUS 45 % Bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The South Group of the T20 Blast is about to have another thriller for the fans, as Hampshire prepares to go against Sussex. This match will be played on 2 June at 11:30 PM IST at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Hampshire is heading to this game after winning its previous one against Middlesex by 8 wickets. Sussex is heading to this game after losing its previous match to Middlesex by 31 runs. Can Hampshire extend its winning momentum this season?

Who will win? Hampshire Sussex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sussex has won three out of the last five head-to-head matches against Hampshire.

Danny Briggs, from Sussex, has taken 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 35.

James Vince, from Hampshire, has scored 113 runs in 4 innings at an average of 28.25.

Hampshire vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Hampshire will enter the next game against Sussex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been on a winning streak and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as James Vince, who has scored 113 runs in 4 innings at an average of 28.25, and Scott Currie, who holds 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 9.33. On the other hand, Sussex will be eager to secure a win and regain its winning momentum. The team has been strong against Hampshire in recent games which could help them for the win. They have players such as Tom Clark, who has scored 122 runs in 3 innings at an average of 40.66, and Danny Briggs, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 35.

Hampshire Chances of Winning: 55%

Sussex Chances of Winning: 45%

Hampshire vs Sussex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Hampshire didn't have a good start to the tournament but the team has been dominating since then. They have played four games and won three of them, as the team looks to the next game against Sussex as another win. Taking the home-ground advantage, Hampshire will be eager to secure another win and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 100 runs off 69 balls in 2 innings, and Hilton Cartwright, who has scored 97 runs off 45 balls in 2 innings. Chris Wood has taken 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 28.60.

On the other hand, Sussex had a strong start to the season but has not been able to maintain the same. The team has played three games and holds two losses and just one win. With the next game being against Hampshire, they will be eager to take advantage of their recent record over them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as James Coles, who has scored 111 runs in 3 innings at an average of 37, and Tom Alsop, who has scored 58 runs in 3 innings at an average of 29. Henry Crocombe has taken 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 28.

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Hampshire vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Hampshire and Sussex will be played at The Rose Bowl, which means Hampshire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 18 T20Is, out of which 13 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 5 were won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 170, but it falls down to 140 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Hampshire and Sussex could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 50% chance of rain.

Light Rain 75% Humidity 12° - 18° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 75% Humidity 12° - 18° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Hampshire and Sussex Player List

Team Form

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire has been on a winning streak in this tournament. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Joe Weatherley, who has scored 92 runs in 4 innings at an average of 30.66, and Manny Lumsden, who has taken 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 26.66.

Sussex Team Form

Sussex has encountered a setback in this tournament, as they aim for a comeback in the next game. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games in this format. They have players such as Tymal Mills, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 35.33, and Daniel Hughes, who has scored 84 runs in 3 innings at an average of 28.

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Hampshire vs Sussex Top Batters

James Vince is holding his place firm as the leading scorer for Hampshire. He has managed to score 113 runs in 4 innings at an average of 28.25.

Tom Clark is the highest run scorer for Sussex in this tournament. He has been able to score 122 runs in just 3 innings at an average of 40.66.

Hampshire vs Sussex Top Bowlers

Scott Currie has been a star with the ball for Hampshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 9 wickets in just 4 innings at an average of 9.33.

Danny Briggs is a key wicket-taker for Sussex in this tournament. He has managed to take just 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 35.