Belfast Wolves vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers European T20 Premier League Match Prediction EDI 52 % Chance of Winning BEL 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The final clash of the European T20 Premier League is all set, as it will be Belfast Wolves going against Edinburgh Castle Rockers. This match will be played on 20 September at 6:45 PM IST at The Village in Malahide. Edinburgh Castle Rockers are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Belfast Wolves by 9 runs. On the other hand, Belfast Wolves are heading to this game after winning the Qualifier match against Amsterdam Flames by 7 wickets. Which one of these two teams will be able to become the first-ever ETPL Champions?

Who will win? Belfast Wolves Edinburgh Castle Rockers Vote 0 votes

Facts: Edinburgh Castle Rockers and Belfast Wolves have defeated each other once in head-to-head encounters.

Mark Chapman has scored 9 runs off 7 balls against Tom Curran, while Curran is yet to take his wicket.

Brandon McMullen has scored 21 runs off 8 balls against Matthew Humphreys, while Humphreys is yet to take his wicket.

Belfast Wolves vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Chances of Winning

Edinburgh Castle Rockers will enter the final match with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown stronger performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Brandon McMullen, who has scored 339 runs in 9 innings at an average of 48.43, and Tom Curran, who holds 16 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 13.50. On the other hand, Belfast Wolves will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will be relying on their winning momentum to come out victorious. They have players such as Matthew Humphreys, who holds 14 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 17.42, and Mark Chapman, who has scored 283 runs in 10 innings at an average of 35.37.

Belfast Wolves Chances of Winning: 48%

Edinburgh Castle Rockers Chances of Winning: 52%

Belfast Wolves vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Belfast Wolves have made it all the way to the finals of the ETPL. The team finished at the third spot in the league stages with six wins and three losses in the ten games they have played. Later in the Qualifier match, they went on to win over Amsterdam Flames and make it to the finals. With the team being on a winning streak, they will be eager to continue the same even in the final match. They have batsmen such as Glenn Maxwell, who has scored 242 runs in 11 innings at an average of 30.25, and Harry Manenti, who has scored 184 runs in 6 innings at an average of 30.66. Mark Adair has managed to take 12 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 20.83.

On the other hand, Edinburgh Castle Rockers have surely had a dominant form in this tournament. The team finished at the top of the table with six wins and three losses in ten games, as they now aim to lift the title as well. However, their recent losses have affected their momentum to some extent.

They have batsmen such as Mitchell Santner, who has scored 150 runs in 7 innings at an average of 50, and Andries Gous, who has scored 211 runs in 9 innings at an average of 26.37. Trent Boult has managed to take 14 wickets in 8 innings for the team at an average of 14.14.

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Belfast Wolves vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Match Toss Prediction

The final match between Belfast Wolves and Edinburgh Castle Rockers will be played at The Village in Malahide, which offers a neutral venue to both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 25 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 16 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 154, but it falls to 137 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The final match between Belfast Wolves and Edinburgh Castle Rockers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Cloudy 68% Humidity 10° - 17° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 68% Humidity 10° - 17° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Belfast Wolves and Edinburgh Castle Rockers Player List

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Team Form

Belfast Wolves Team Form

Belfast Wolves have been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form and win the finals. They have players such as Fred Klaassen, who holds 10 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 21.10, and Lorcan Tucker, who has scored 186 runs in 9 innings at an average of 23.25.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers Team Form

Edinburgh Castle Rockers have been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive losses and just two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their form and lift the title. They have players such as Jack Jarvis, who holds 11 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 15.36, and JJ Smuts, who has scored 191 runs in 9 innings at an average of 21.22.

Belfast Wolves vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers T20i The Village in Malahide, null Edinburgh Castle Rockers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now! Belfast Wolves Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now!

Belfast Wolves vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Top Batters

Mark Chapman is the highest run-scorer for Belfast Wolves in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 283 runs for the team in 10 innings at an average of 35.37.

Brandon McMullen is the highest run-scorer for Edinburgh Castle Rockers in this tournament. He has managed to score 339 runs in 10 innings at an average of 48.43.

Belfast Wolves vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Top Bowlers

Matthew Humphreys is the leading wicket-taker for Belfast Wolves in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an economy of 7.39.

Tom Curran is the leading wicket-taker for Edinburgh Castle Rockers in this tournament. He holds 16 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an economy of 7.41.