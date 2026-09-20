India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 unofficial ODI Match Prediction IND 57 % Chance of Winning AUS 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The cricket fans are excited for the second Youth ODI between India Under-19 and Australia Under-19. This match will be played on 21 September at 9:00 AM IST at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. India Under-19 started the series with a 7 runs victory, as they now aim to win the second match and seal the series already. On the other hand, Australia Under-19 will be eager to win this game and level the series, taking it all down to the third game.

Who will win? India Under-19 Australia Under-19 Vote 0 votes

Facts: India Under-19 have won all of their last five head-to-head matches against Australia Under-19.

Yashbardhan Chauhan, from India Under-19, has scored 54 runs off 34 balls.

Eli Brain, from Australia Under-19, has taken 2 wickets at an average of 14.50.

India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Chances of Winning

India Under-19 will enter the upcoming match against Australia Under-19 with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Australia Under-19, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Yashbardhan Chauhan, who has scored 54 runs off 34 balls, and Arjun Rajput, who took a wicket at an average of 11. On the other hand, Australia Under-19 will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jack Czosnek, who has scored 55 runs off 27 balls, and Eli Brain, who took 2 wickets at an average of 14.50.

India Under-19 Chances of Winning: 57%

Australia Under-19 Chances of Winning: 43%

India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India Under-19 have received a strong start in the ODI series against Australia Under-19. Even though the first game went way too close, the team held its nerve to start off with a win. Having a strong record over Australia Under-19 and the home-ground advantage, the team will be looking at the next game as a chance to secure another win and seal the series. They have batsmen such as Anvay Dravid, who has scored 38 runs off 18 balls, and Aaryavir Sehwag, who has scored 28 runs off 26 balls. Yashbardhan Chauhan was able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 14.

On the other hand, Australia Under-19 were able to display some good performances in the first game. The team fell short to secure a win, but they will be carrying the same level of performance in the second ODI to turn the tables. While their record over India Under-19 has not been strong lately, the team remains keen to secure a win and level the series. They have batsmen such as Neel Patel, who has scored 45 runs off 31 balls, and Hayden Barbulovic, who has scored 40 runs off 24 balls. Spencer Green has managed to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 21.50.

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India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Match Toss Prediction

The match between India Under-19 and Australia Under-19 will be played at Niranjan Shah Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to India Under-19. This venue has hosted a total of 8 ODIs, out of which 6 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 326, but it falls to 258 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between India Under-19 and Australia Under-19 could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 68% Humidity 25° - 33° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 68% Humidity 25° - 33° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

India Under-19 and Australia Under-19 Player List

Team Form

India Under-19 Team Form

India Under-19 have regained their winning momentum in this format of the game. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Kushagra Ojha, who has scored 16 runs off 14 balls, and Mohit Ulva, who took a wicket at an economy of 4.75.

Australia Under-19 Team Form

Australia Under-19 have not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team now holds three consecutive wins followed by two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Thomas Vaseo, who holds a wicket at an economy of 8.75, and Zed Hollick, who has scored 24 runs off 27 balls.

India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Youth teams Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, null India U-19 Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now! Australia U-19 Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.43 Bet Now!

India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Top Batters

Yashbardhan Chauhan is the highest run-scorer for India Under-19 in this series. He has managed to score 54 runs for the team off just 34 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Jack Czosnek is the highest run-scorer for Australia Under-19 in this series. He has managed to score 55 runs for the team off just 27 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes.

India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Top Bowlers

Yashbardhan Chauhan is also the leading wicket-taker for India Under-19 in this series. He has managed to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 14.

Eli Brain is the leading wicket-taker for Australia Under-19 in this series. He has managed to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 14.50 and an economy of 7.25.