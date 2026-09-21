England vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction ENG 60 % Chance of Winning SRI 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Sri Lanka tour of England is about to enter its second phase, as both teams get ready to face each other in the ODI format. The first ODI is all set to take place on 22 September at 5:00 PM IST at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. England is heading to this series after winning its previous ODI series against India by 2-1. On the other hand, Sri Lanka is heading to this series after winning its previous series against West Indies by 1-0.

Who will win? England Sri Lanka Vote 0 votes

Facts: England and Sri Lanka have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Joe Root has scored 39 runs off 47 balls against Asitha Fernando, while Fernando has dismissed him once.

Pathum Nissanka has scored 27 runs off 25 balls against Adil Rashid, while Rashid has dismissed him once.

England vs Sri Lanka Chances of Winning

England will be heading to this game against Sri Lanka with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown stronger performances and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Joe Root, who has scored 7826 runs in 181 innings at an average of 51.15, and Adil Rashid, who holds 243 wickets in 158 innings at an average of 31.69. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Pathum Nissanka, who has scored 2999 runs in 78 innings at an average of 41.08, and Dushmantha Chameera, who holds 69 wickets in 58 innings at an average of 34.

England Chances of Winning: 60%

Sri Lanka Chances of Winning: 40%

England vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England has done well against Sri Lanka in this tour so far. After winning the T20I series with a clean sweep, the team will now aim to repeat the same even in the ODI series. As they face Sri Lanka after months, the team takes the home-ground advantage and have also shown strong performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Harry Brook, who has scored 1385 runs in 41 innings at an average of 37.43, and Jos Buttler, who has scored 5578 runs in 174 innings at an average of 39. Jofra Archer has managed to take 70 wickets in 39 innings at an average of 25.07.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka shall not be underestimated in this series. While the team has not been able to do well in this tour lately, they will be eager to kick off their World Cup preparations by defeating England in this series. It should be noted that they have given equal competition to England in the recent ODIs, which could help them to some extent. They have batsmen such as Kusal Mendis, who has scored 4962 runs in 152 innings at an average of 35.69, and Kamindu Mendis, who has scored 539 runs in 27 innings at an average of 25.66. Asitha Fernando has managed to take 39 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 32.02.

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England vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

The first ODI between England and Sri Lanka will be played at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, which gives the home-ground advantage to England. This venue has hosted a total of 28 ODIs, out of which 11 games have been won by the team batting first, and 15 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 240, but it falls to 192 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between England and Sri Lanka could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 75% Humidity 14° - 22° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 75% Humidity 14° - 22° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

England and Sri Lanka Player List

Team Form

England Team Form

England has been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Ben Duckett, who has scored 1529 runs in 37 innings at an average of 42.47, and Gus Atkinson, who holds 16 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 37.56.

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Maheesh Theekshana, who holds 81 wickets in 59 innings at an average of 27.66, and Charith Asalanka, who has scored 2779 runs in 76 innings at an average of 42.10.

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England vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Joe Root will be a key batsman for England in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 625 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 104.17.

Pathum Nissanka will be a key batsman for Sri Lanka in the next game. He has managed to score 451 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 50.11.

England vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid will be a key bowler for England in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 5.79.

Dushmantha Chameera will be a key bowler for Sri Lanka in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in his last 5 games at an economy of 5.76.