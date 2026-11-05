New Zealand A vs India A Test Match Prediction NEW 45 % Chance of Winning INA 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The India A tour of New Zealand is now coming closer to its end, as both teams have started to prepare for the third unofficial Test. This match will be played from 7 November at 3:30 AM IST at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln. The second unofficial Test match between the two teams also ended in a draw, as New Zealand A now aims to win the last game and seal the series. On the other hand, India A will also aim to win the final game of the series and end it on a strong note.

Who will win? New Zealand A India A Vote 0 votes

Facts: India A has won one out of its last five head-to-head matches against New Zealand A, losing none.

Curtis Heaphy, from New Zealand A, has scored 701 runs in his last 7 games at an average of 77.89.

Mukesh Kumar, from India A, was able to take 5 wickets in the last game at an average of 17.40.

New Zealand A vs India A Chances of Winning

India A will enter the upcoming match against New Zealand A with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against New Zealand A in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Devdutt Padikkal, who has scored 311 runs in 4 innings at an average of 77.75, and Mukesh Kumar, who took 5 wickets in one inning at an average of 17.40. On the other hand, New Zealand A will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will be relying on its home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Dean Foxcroft, who has scored 186 runs in 3 innings at an average of 62, and Simon Keene, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7.16.

New Zealand A Chances of Winning: 45%

India A Chances of Winning: 55%

New Zealand A vs India A Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Zealand A have been able to challenge India A to a great extent in this series. The team was able to show some good fight, but they have still not been able to defeat India A in any of the games. As they eye to end the series with a win, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Curtis Heaphy, who has scored 138 runs in 3 innings at an average of 69, and Matthew Boyle, who has scored 131 runs in 3 innings at an average of 43.66. Fraser Sheat has been able to take 6 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 36.

On the other hand, India A have shown the real strength of their squad. The team has been able to show some strong performances in this series, as they now aim to end it on a strong note with a win. Their record against New Zealand A has been strong, which might help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Yash Raj, who has scored 223 runs in 4 innings at an average of 111.50, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 177 runs in 4 innings at an average of 59. Mohammed Siraj has been able to take 4 wickets for the team in one game at an average of 29.50.

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New Zealand A vs India A Match Toss Prediction

The match between New Zealand A and India A will be played at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to New Zealand A. This venue is yet to host any Test match, but it is expected to offer balanced conditions. The first two days will be able to offer good early carry, true bounce, and seam movement. Batters who are able to settle will be able to do well on day three, which offers a stable batting surface. The ball grips well on the final day of the game, allowing the spinners to take advantage. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between New Zealand A and India A could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 10% chance of rain on the first and last day.

Mostly Sunny 47 - 65% Humidity 0° - 22° C Temperature 8 - 19 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Sunny 47 - 65% Humidity 0° - 22° C Temperature 8 - 19 kmph Wind Speed

New Zealand A and India A Player List

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Team Form

New Zealand A Team Form

New Zealand A has not been able to secure wins in this format of the game lately. The team holds no wins and just one loss in their last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Kristian Clarke, who has taken 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 56.50, and Rhys Mariu, who has scored 82 runs in 3 innings at an average of 27.33.

India A Team Form

India A has shown some strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to secure another win in the upcoming match. They have players such as Akash Deep, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 47, and Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 143 runs in 4 innings at an average of 35.75.

New Zealand A vs India A Unofficial Test Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln New Zealand A Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! India A Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

New Zealand A vs India A Top Batters

Curtis Heaphy will be a key batsman for New Zealand A in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 701 runs in his last 7 games at an average of 77.89.

Sai Sudharsan will be a key batsman for India A in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 923 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 54.29.

New Zealand A vs India A Top Bowlers

Simon Keene will be a key bowler for New Zealand A in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in his last 3 games at an economy of 3.40.

Mukesh Kumar will be a key bowler for India A in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 249 wickets in 116 innings in his first class career at an average of 21.87.