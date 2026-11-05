New Zealand vs India ODI Match Prediction NZ 48 % Chance of Winning IND 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The cricket fans are now getting ready for the action of the second ODI, as New Zealand prepares to face India. This match will be played on 7 November at 7:30 AM IST at Henry Stadium in Wellington. India has started the series with a 5-wicket victory in the first ODI. The team will now aim to secure another win in the next match to extend their lead. On the other hand, New Zealand will aim to win this game and level the series.

Who will win? New Zealand India Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against New Zealand, losing two.

Virat Kohli has scored 31 runs off 21 balls against Jacob Duffy, while Duffy has taken his wicket twice.

Daryl Mitchell has scored 28 runs off 27 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep is yet to take his wicket.

New Zealand vs India Chances of Winning

India will enter the next game against New Zealand with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against New Zealand in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 74 runs off 51 balls, and Arshdeep Singh, who holds 4 wickets at an average of 17.50. On the other hand, New Zealand will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will be relying on their home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Tim Seifert, who has scored 38 runs off 43 balls, and Jacob Duffy, who holds 3 wickets at an average of 16.33.

New Zealand Chances of Winning: 48%

India Chances of Winning: 52%

New Zealand vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Zealand has not been able to receive a strong start in this series. The team has lost its initial game, but now they aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. It will be quite challenging, noting their record against India in this format, but the Kiwis will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Blair Tickner, who has scored 34 runs off 23 balls, and Glenn Phillips, who has scored 30 runs off 51 balls. Nathan Smith was able to take a wicket for the team at an economy of 4.50.

On the other hand, India has started off this series on a strong note. The team was able to secure a five wicket victory in the first game, as they now aim to secure another win and carry their lead further in this series. Against New Zealand, their record has been strong, which could help them to secure yet another win and take the lead to 2-0. They have batsmen such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 37 runs off 56 balls, and Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 15 runs off 13 balls. Gurnoor Brar has been able to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 14.66.

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New Zealand vs India Match Toss Prediction

The match between New Zealand and India will be played at Henry Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to New Zealand. This venue has hosted a total of 32 ODIs, out of which 16 games have been won by the team batting first, and 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 232, but it falls to 206 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The second ODI between New Zealand and India could also be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 45% chance of rain.

Cloudy 90% Humidity 14° - 18° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 90% Humidity 14° - 18° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

New Zealand and India Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds two losses and three consecutive wins in their last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Kyle Jamieson, who has taken a wicket at an economy of 4.85, and Daryl Mitchell, who has scored 28 runs off 41 balls.

India Team Form

India has now been able to regain its winning momentum in this format of the game. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Naman Dhir, who has scored 5 runs off 3 balls, and Anshul Kamboj, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 11.

New Zealand vs India ODI Henry Stadium, Wellington New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs India Top Batters

Daryl Mitchell will be a key batsman for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 286 runs for the team in his last 5 games at an average of 57.20.

Shubman Gill will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 797 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 132.83.

New Zealand vs India Top Bowlers

Michael Bracewell will be a key bowler for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in his last 5 games at an economy of 5.06.

Gurnoor Brar will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 17 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 6.92.