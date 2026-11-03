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New Zealand vs India 1st ODI Match Prediction

NZ

47%

Chance of Winning

IND

53%

Parimatch

1.68
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Odi

Eden Park

The much awaited ODI series of the New Zealand tour of India is all set to commence, as both teams prepare for the series opener. This match will be played on 4 November at 7:30 AM IST at Eden Park in Auckland. New Zealand is heading to this series after winning its previous series against West Indies by 3-2. On the other hand, India is also heading to this series after winning its previous one against the West Indies by 2-1.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • India has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against New Zealand, losing two.
  • Virat Kohli has scored 35 runs off 50 balls against Kyle Jamieson, while Jamieson has dismissed him once.
  • Daryl Mitchell has scored 184 runs off 166 balls against Kuldeep Yadav, while Kuldeep has dismissed him twice.

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New Zealand vs India Chances of Winning 

India will enter the first ODI against New Zealand with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against New Zealand in its recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 3713 runs in 69 innings at an average of 64.01, and Kuldeep Yadav, who holds 201 wickets in 121 innings at an average of 26.93. On the other hand, New Zealand will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Daryl Mitchell, who has scored 2811 runs in 57 innings at an average of 57.36, and Michael Bracewell, who holds 46 wickets in 43 innings at an average of 34.58. 

  • New Zealand Chances of Winning: 47%
  • India Chances of Winning: 53%

New Zealand vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026 

New Zealand will be heading to the ODI series against India with high hopes, as they were able to end the T20I series well. Moreover, the team has also won its previous ODI series against West Indies, boosting their confidence to some extent. While their record against India has not been strong, the team still takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Will Young, who has scored 2050 runs in 63 innings at an average of 35.34, and Devon Conway, who has scored 1692 runs in 42 innings at an average of 43.38. Mitchell Santner has been able to take 139 wickets in 123 innings at an average of 35.03. 

On the other hand, India are heading to this series as the clear favourites to win. The team has been strong against New Zealand in the recent games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming matches. Along with that, the team is also backed with some experienced players, who could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Rohit Sharma, who has scored 12120 runs in 283 innings at an average of 49.26, and Virat Kohli, who has scored 15109 runs in 305 innings at an average of 58.78. Mohammed Siraj has been able to take 77 wickets in 50 innings at an average of 25.67. 

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New Zealand vs India Match Toss Prediction 

The first ODI between New Zealand and India will be played at Eden Park, which gives the home-ground advantage to New Zealand. This venue has hosted a total of 86 ODIs, out of which 34 games have been won by the team batting first, and 47 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 222, while it drops to 194 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to field first. 

Weather Report 

The match between New Zealand and India could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain. 

Partly Sunny
87% Humidity
16° - 19° C Temperature
21 kmph Wind Speed
Partly Sunny
87% Humidity
16° - 19° C Temperature
21 kmph Wind Speed

New Zealand and India Player List 

Playing

NZ
NZ
IND
IND
First TeamSecond Team
Allen Finn

wicket keeper

Kishan Ishan

wicket keeper

Kushagra Kumar

wicket keeper

Patel Axar

all rounder

Santner Mitchell

all rounder

Seifert Tim

wicket keeper

Young Will

batsman

Team Form 

New Zealand Team Form 

New Zealand has shown some strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Matt Henry, who holds 172 wickets in 93 innings at an average of 24.98, and Tom Latham, who has scored 4664 runs in 158 innings at an average of 34.04.

India Team Form 

India has not been able to show some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as KL Rahul, who has scored 3541 runs in 91 innings at an average of 51.31, and Arshdeep Singh, who has taken 30 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 25.16. 

New Zealand vs India Head to Head

This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance.
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New Zealand vs India

Odi

Eden Park, null

Icon

New Zealand

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2.19
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India

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1.68

New Zealand vs India Top Batters 

Daryl Mitchell will be a key batsman for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 389 runs for the team in his last 5 games at an average of 97.25. 

Shubman Gill will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 783 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 130.50. 

New Zealand vs India Top Bowlers 

Michael Bracewell will be a key bowler for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 4.75.

Gurnoor Brar will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 7.17. 

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:India will win.India has been strong against New Zealand in recent head-to-head encounters.
Compare Odds:New Zealand to Win - 2.19
India to Win - 1.68
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