Otago vs Canterbury The Ford Trophy Match Prediction OVO 49 % Chance of Winning CKI 51 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ninth match in the Ford Trophy is set to be a nail biting encounter, as it will feature Otago going against Canterbury. This match will be played on 4 November at 3:00 AM IST at University Oval in Dunedin. Otago is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Central Districts by 29 runs. On the other hand, Canterbury is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Wellington by 209 runs. Can Otago continue its winning streak in this tournament?

Who will win? Otago Canterbury Vote 0 votes

Facts: Canterbury has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Otago, losing just one.

Jacob Cumming, from Otago, has scored 113 runs in 2 innings at an average of 56.50.

Cameron Paul, from Canterbury, has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.

Otago vs Canterbury Chances of Winning

Canterbury will enter the upcoming match against Otago with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Otago in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Chad Bowes, who has scored 218 runs in 2 innings at an average of 109, and Cameron Paul, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23. On the other hand, Otago will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team will stand as a close contender, as they take the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jacob Cumming, who has scored 113 runs in 2 innings at an average of 56.50, and Matthew Bacon, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.

Otago Chances of Winning: 49%

Canterbury Chances of Winning: 51%

Otago vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Otago has received a strong start in this tournament so far. The team has managed to secure wins in both of its opening games, which puts them at the 2nd spot in the standings with 9 points. The next game against Canterbury comes as a challenge, as their record over them has not been strong, but the team still takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Jack Boyle, who has scored 76 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 63.33, and Ben Lockrose, who has scored 66 runs in one inning at a strike rate of 97.05. Thomas O’Connor has been able to take 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 24.

On the other hand, Canterbury has regained its form in this tournament quickly. The team holds 3rd spot in the standings with 5 points, as they have managed to secure a win and a loss in the two games they have played so far. Their record over Otago has been strong lately, which could help them to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Leo Carter, who has scored 128 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 108.47, and Henry Nicholls, who has scored 126 runs in 2 innings at an average of 63. Angus McKenzie has been able to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 28.33.

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Otago vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

The match between Otago and Canterbury will be played at University Oval in Dunedin, which gives the home-ground advantage to Otago. This venue has hosted a total of 20 ODIs, out of which 10 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 10 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 236, but it falls to 185 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Otago and Canterbury could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 65% chance of rain.

Rain 85% Humidity 10° - 16° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Rain 85% Humidity 10° - 16° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Otago and Canterbury Player List

Team Form

Otago Team Form

Otago is now on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Ben Lockrose, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25.50, and Jamal Todd, who has scored 56 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 107.69.

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury has regained its winning momentum in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Raunaq Kapur, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 28.33, and Cole McConchie, who has scored 41 runs in 2 innings at an average of 20.50.

Otago vs Canterbury List a University Oval in Dunedin, Dunedin Otago Volts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Canterbury Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now!

Otago vs Canterbury Top Batters

Jacob Cumming is the highest run-scorer for Otago in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 113 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 56.50.

Chad Bowes is the highest run-scorer for Canterbury in this tournament so far. He has been able to score 218 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 109.

Otago vs Canterbury Top Bowlers

Matthew Bacon is the leading wicket-taker for Otago in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 11.

Cameron Paul is the leading wicket-taker for Canterbury in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 23.