Wellington vs Auckland The Ford Trophy Match Prediction WFI 45 % Chance of Winning AUC 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Ford Trophy is set to have another exciting game for the cricket fans to witness, as it will be Wellington going against Auckland. This match will be played on 8 November at 3:00 AM IST at Basin Reserve. Wellington is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Northern Districts by 202 runs. On the other hand, Auckland is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Central Districts by 74 runs. Which team gets to continue its winning momentum?

Who will win? Wellington Auckland Vote 0 votes

Facts: Wellington has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Auckland, losing two.

Oscar Jackson, from Wellington, has scored 126 runs in 3 innings at an average of 42.

Angus Olliver, from Auckland, has taken 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.

Wellington vs Auckland Chances of Winning

Auckland will enter the upcoming match against Wellington with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form this season, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Dale Phillips, who has scored 223 runs in 3 innings at an average of 74.33, and Angus Olliver, who holds 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16. On the other hand, Wellington will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team takes the home-ground advantage and also has a good record over them in recent games, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Oscar Jackson, who has scored 126 runs in 3 innings at an average of 42, and Yahya Zeb, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.50.

Wellington Chances of Winning: 45%

Auckland Chances of Winning: 55%

Wellington vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Wellington is now finding itself back on track in this tournament. The team started its campaign with two losses and went on to win the previous match, which now puts them 4th in the standings with 5 points. Their record against Auckland has been strong and they will also be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Muhammad Abbas, who has scored 118 runs in 3 innings at an average of 39.33, and Jesse Tashkoff, who has scored 103 runs in 3 innings at an average of 34.33. Logan van Beek has been able to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 33.75.

On the other hand, Auckland has established clear dominance in this tournament. The team has won all of its three games till now, but they still stand at the 2nd spot with 13 points. Eager to gain the top spot, their upcoming match against Wellington gives them the required opportunity. They have batsmen such as Bevon Jacobs, who was able to score 58 runs off 46 balls, and Ryan Harrison, who has scored 101 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 177.19. Adithya Ashok has been able to take 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 18.75.

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Wellington vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

The match between Wellington and Auckland will be played at Basin Reserve, which gives the home-ground advantage to Wellington. This venue has hosted a total of 62 ODIs, out of which 29 games have been won by the team batting first, and 28 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 207, but it falls to 172 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Wellington and Auckland could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% change of rain.

Partly Sunny 84% Humidity 13° - 18° C Temperature 29 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 84% Humidity 13° - 18° C Temperature 29 kmph Wind Speed

Wellington and Auckland Player List

Team Form

Wellington Team Form

Wellington has managed to regain its winning momentum right before this game. The team is now having two wins and three consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Adam Milne, who holds 3 wickets in one game at an average of 10.66, and Gareth Severin, who has scored 70 runs in 3 innings at an average of 23.33.

Auckland Team Form

Auckland has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four consecutive wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Harry Cullen-Hieatt, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 28, and Cam Fletcher, who has scored 131 runs in 3 innings at an average of 43.66.

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Wellington vs Auckland Top Batters

Oscar Jackson is the highest run-scorer for Wellington in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 126 runs in 3 innings at an average of 42.

Dale Phillips is the highest run-scorer for Auckland in this tournament so far. He has been able to score 223 runs for the team in just 3 innings at an average of 74.33.

Wellington vs Auckland Top Bowlers

Yahya Zeb is the leading wicket-taker for Wellington in this tournament so far. He has been able to take 6 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 20.50.

Angus Olliver is the leading wicket-taker for Auckland in this tournament so far. He has been able to take 8 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 16.