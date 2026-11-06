Northern Districts vs Otago The Ford Trophy Match Prediction NOR 46 % Chance of Winning OVO 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Ford Trophy has generated a lot of buzz among the fans, as it will be Northern Districts going against Otago. This match will be played on 8 November at 3:00 AM IST at the Cobham Oval. Northern Districts are heading to this game after losing their previous one against Wellington by 202 runs. On the other hand, Otago is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Canterbury by 6 wickets.

Who will win? Northern Districts Otago Vote 0 votes

Facts: Otago has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches, losing just one.

Robert O'Donnell, from Northern Districts, has scored 153 runs in 3 innings at an average of 51.

Matthew Bacon, from Otago, has taken 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.85.

Northern Districts vs Otago Chances of Winning

Otago will enter the upcoming match against Northern Districts with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Northern Districts in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jacob Cumming, who has scored 176 runs in 3 innings at an average of 58.66, and Matthew Bacon, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.85. On the other hand, Northern Districts will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Robert O'Donnell, who has scored 153 runs in 3 innings at an average of 51, and Joshua Brown, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 27.60.

Northern Districts Chances of Winning: 46%

Otago Chances of Winning: 54%

Northern Districts vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Northern Districts have not been able to capitalise on their strong start this season. The team has now played three games, out of which they have won one and lost two, which puts them 5th in the standings. Against Otago, their record has not been strong lately, but the team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Xavier Bell, who has scored 144 runs in 3 innings at an average of 72, and Brett Hampton, who has scored 76 runs in 3 innings at an average of 25.33. Cooper Rowell has been able to take 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 33.60.

On the other hand, Otago has turned out to be dominant in this tournament. After winning all of its opening three games, they have easily made it to the top of the standings with 14 points. Their upcoming match against Northern Districts will be an opportunity to secure a win, as their record over them has been strong lately. They have batsmen such as Jack Boyle, who has scored 76 runs in 3 innings at an average of 38, and Thorn Parkes, who has scored 107 runs in 3 innings at an average of 35.66. Thomas O'Connor has been able to take 6 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 22.50.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Northern Districts vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

The match between Northern Districts and Otago will be played at Cobham Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to Northern Districts. This venue is yet to host an ODI game, but it is expected to offer a balanced surface. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the seam conditions in the powerplay. But after that, the batsmen will be able to take advantage of the true bounce and shorter boundaries. As the game progresses, the pitch dries out, bringing the spinners into the game. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Northern Districts and Otago could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 77% Humidity 14° - 23° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 77% Humidity 14° - 23° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Northern Districts and Otago Player List

Team Form

Northern Districts Team Form

Northern Districts have not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as James Naylor, who has taken 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 35.75, and Joe Carter, who has scored 54 runs in 3 innings at an average of 18.

Otago Team Form

Otago has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Ben Lockrose, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 23, and Jamal Todd, who has scored 60 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 109.09.

Northern Districts vs Otago List a Cobham Oval, Hamilton Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.17 Bet Now! Otago Volts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.61 Bet Now!

Northern Districts vs Otago Top Batters

Robert O'Donnell is the highest run-scorer for Northern Districts in this tournament. He has managed to score 153 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 51.

Jacob Cumming is the highest run-scorer for Otago in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 176 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 58.66.

Northern Districts vs Otago Top Bowlers

Joshua Brown is the leading wicket-taker for Northern Districts in this tournament. He has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 27.60.

Matthew Bacon is the leading wicket-taker for Otago in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 13.85.