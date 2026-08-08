Squads Singapore vs Italy List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 14.08.2026

List a

SIN
SIN
ITA
ITA

Playing

SIN
SIN
ITA
ITA
First TeamSecond Team
Ali Zain

all rounder

Bharadwaj Harsha

no information yet

Berg Gareth

all rounder

Desai Aman

wicket keeper

Gulecha Suryansh

no information yet

Draca Thomas

no information yet

Kukreja Hari

no information yet

Naik Riaan

no information yet

Maiolo Nicholas

all rounder

Meade Gian

batsman

Prakash Janka

all rounder

Sawney Ishaan

all rounder

Singh Jaspreet

all rounder

Singh Manpreet

wicket keeper

Stewart Grant

all rounder

Bench

SIN
SIN
ITA
ITA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet