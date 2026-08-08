Squads Singapore vs Italy List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 14.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Baskaran Vinoth
bowler
Ali Zain
all rounder
Bharadwaj Harsha
no information yet
Berg Gareth
all rounder
Chaudhry Aryaveer
all rounder
Campopiano Marcus
batsman
Desai Aman
wicket keeper
di Bartolomeo Stefano
all rounder
Gulecha Suryansh
no information yet
Draca Thomas
no information yet
Kaul Amartya
batsman
Hasan Rakibul
bowler
Kalugamage Crishan
batsman
Kukreja Hari
no information yet
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Naik Riaan
no information yet
Maiolo Nicholas
all rounder
Omaidurai Thilipan
all rounder
Meade Gian
batsman
Prakash Janka
all rounder
Mosca Anthony Joseph
batsman
Sawney Ishaan
all rounder
Mosca Justin
batsman
Sharma Raoul
batsman
Singh Jaspreet
all rounder
Singh Manpreet
wicket keeper
Stewart Grant
all rounder
Match has not started yet