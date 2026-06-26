Match details Singapore vs Thailand T20i T20 Asia Pacific Champions Trophy 26.06.2026

T20i

SIN
SIN

76

THA
THA

73

Match Info

Match:T20 Asia Pacific Champions Trophy 2026
Date:Monday, June 22, 2026 - Friday, June 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, June 26, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Singapore Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Thailand Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet