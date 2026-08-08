Match details Hong Kong, China vs Singapore List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 09.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 24-26
|Date:
|Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Thursday, December 31, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, August 09, 2026 06:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Hong Kong, China Squad
|Players
|Ali Zeeshan, Barkat Waqas, Coetzee Martin, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Hayat Babar, Iqbal Ateeq, Khan Aizaz, Khan Ehsan, Khan Nizakat, Mathur Shiv, Mehmood Adil, Mohammad Arshad, Murtaza Yasim, Pascoe Daniel, Rana Nasrulla, Rath Anshy, Shukla Ayush, Wasif Shahid
|Bench
|no information yet
Singapore Squad
|Players
|Baskaran Vinoth, Bharadwaj Harsha, Chaudhry Aryaveer, Desai Aman, Gulecha Suryansh, Kaul Amartya, Krishnan Pranav Sudarshan Rajesh, Kukreja Hari, Naik Riaan, Omaidurai Thilipan, Prakash Janka, Sawney Ishaan, Sharma Raoul, Singh Manpreet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet