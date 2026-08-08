Match details Hong Kong, China vs Singapore List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 09.08.2026

List a

HKG
HKG
SIN
SIN

Match Info

Match:ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 24-26
Date:Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Thursday, December 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 09, 2026 06:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hong Kong, China Squad

PlayersAli Zeeshan, Barkat Waqas, Coetzee Martin, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Hayat Babar, Iqbal Ateeq, Khan Aizaz, Khan Ehsan, Khan Nizakat, Mathur Shiv, Mehmood Adil, Mohammad Arshad, Murtaza Yasim, Pascoe Daniel, Rana Nasrulla, Rath Anshy, Shukla Ayush, Wasif Shahid
Benchno information yet

Singapore Squad

PlayersBaskaran Vinoth, Bharadwaj Harsha, Chaudhry Aryaveer, Desai Aman, Gulecha Suryansh, Kaul Amartya, Krishnan Pranav Sudarshan Rajesh, Kukreja Hari, Naik Riaan, Omaidurai Thilipan, Prakash Janka, Sawney Ishaan, Sharma Raoul, Singh Manpreet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

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