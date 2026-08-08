Match details Singapore vs Italy List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 14.08.2026

List a

SIN
SIN
ITA
ITA

Match Info

Match:ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 24-26
Date:Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Thursday, December 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, August 14, 2026 09:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Singapore Squad

PlayersBaskaran Vinoth, Bharadwaj Harsha, Chaudhry Aryaveer, Desai Aman, Gulecha Suryansh, Kaul Amartya, Krishnan Pranav Sudarshan Rajesh, Kukreja Hari, Naik Riaan, Omaidurai Thilipan, Prakash Janka, Sawney Ishaan, Sharma Raoul, Singh Manpreet
Benchno information yet

Italy Squad

PlayersAli Zain, Berg Gareth, Campopiano Marcus, di Bartolomeo Stefano, Draca Thomas, Hasan Rakibul, Kalugamage Crishan, Madsen Wayne, Maiolo Nicholas, Meade Gian, Mosca Anthony Joseph, Mosca Justin, Singh Jaspreet, Stewart Grant
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet