Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
Indian Premier League
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
CSK
212
DC
189
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
|Date of Birth (Age):
|September 17, 1986 (36)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Virgo
|Height:
|188 cm
|Hometown:
|Tamil Nadu, India
|Jersey Number:
|99
|Batting Style:
|Right Handed Bat
|Bowling Style:
|Right-arm Offbreak
|Social Media:
|Twitter, Instagram, Facebook
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|94
|115
|65
|150
|175
|309
|Innings
|178
|113
|65
|270
|173
|306
|Overs
|4185.3
|1040.3
|242.0
|6608.1
|1575.4
|1114.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|871
|36
|3
|1401
|66
|8
|Runs
|11569
|5146
|1672
|18124
|7330
|7793
|Wickets
|489
|155
|72
|731
|235
|301
|Avg
|23.65
|33.2
|23.22
|24.79
|31.19
|25.89
|SR
|51.35
|40.27
|20.16
|54.23
|40.22
|22.2
|Eco
|2.76
|4.94
|6.9
|2.74
|4.65
|6.99
|BB
|13
|4
|4
|13
|4
|4
|4w
|24
|1
|2
|32
|1
|4
|5w
|34
|0
|0
|53
|0
|0
|10w
|8
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|94
|115
|65
|150
|175
|309
|Innings
|132
|63
|19
|209
|103
|126
|Not outs
|15
|20
|12
|32
|27
|51
|Runs
|3185
|707
|184
|5097
|1345
|1114
|Balls Faced
|5832
|813
|160
|9298
|1740
|927
|Avg
|27.22
|16.44
|26.28
|28.79
|17.69
|14.85
|SR
|54.61
|86.96
|115
|54.81
|77.29
|120.17
|Fours
|365
|60
|17
|627
|0
|95
|Fifties
|14
|1
|0
|25
|4
|1
|Sixies
|20
|7
|4
|26
|0
|34
|Highest
|124
|65
|31
|124
|79
|50
|Hundreds
|5
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
Indian Premier League
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
CSK
212
DC
189
Major League Cricket
Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA
LOS
(6 ov.) 70/1
SAN
150
Major League Cricket
AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX
TEX
152
SAN
153
Major League Cricket
AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX
SAN
139
TEX
161
Major League Cricket
AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX
SAN
192
SEA
191
Major League Cricket
AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX
SAN
193
WAS
190
Major League Cricket
George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA
WAS
(7 ov.) 40/3
SAN
126
Major League Cricket
AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX
SAN
NEW
Major League Cricket
Marine Park, New York, NY
NEW
SAN
Major League Cricket
AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX
SAN
LOS
Major League Cricket
Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA
SEA
SAN
If you are interested in cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, you can find all the latest information about him here: how often he participates in cricket tournaments, predictions for future matches, and what records he plans to set.
Ravichandran Ashwin has been named as the captain of Dublin Guardians in the ETPL. He will be making his debut in the league as a captain and mentor both. Fans are excited to see how the debut season turns out to be for the former Indian all-rounder.
Ravichandran Ashwin's cricket career has been full of significant milestones, cementing his place as one of the greatest off-spin bowlers in history. Here is a simple overview of his journey through the years:
2019–2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Ashwin has been an important player in some of the most popular franchise-based T20 leagues, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) being the main highlight of his career.
Ashwin began his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2009. He quickly became a key part of their bowling attack, helping the team win multiple titles. Over the years, Ashwin has played for several teams, each time proving himself as a dependable bowler.
|
Year
|
Team
|
Price (INR)
|
Notable Performances
|
2009
|
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|
N/A
|
Debut season, played a key role in CSK’s first title
|
2011
|
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|
N/A
|
4th highest wicket-taker, 2nd IPL title
|
2014
|
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|
N/A
|
Won second Champions League title
|
2016
|
Rising Pune Supergiants
|
₹75 million
|
Played as one of the core players after CSK’s suspension
|
2018
|
Punjab Kings
|
₹75 million
|
Appointed captain, led the team
|
2020
|
Delhi Capitals
|
N/A
|
Consistent performance, ranked 4th in team wickets
|
2022
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
₹50 million
|
First to retire out in IPL, took team to finals
|
2025
|
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|
₹97.5 million
|
Bought back by CSK for IPL 2025
Ashwin has played for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket for many years. He started his first-class career in 2006 with the Ranji Trophy match against Haryana, taking six wickets. His List A debut came in 2007 when he played against Andhra and took two wickets. In 2008, he debuted in T20 cricket in a win against Andhra.
He has represented Tamil Nadu in multiple Ranji Trophy seasons and captained the team to a win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2008-09. The team reached the semi-finals in 2015 and made it to the final in 2019. He also led the India A team in the 2018 Deodhar Trophy.
In club cricket, Ashwin played for Chemplast in the TNCA First Division League until 2018, when he moved to Mylapore RC. He joined India Cements in 2020.
Ashwin also played for English counties. He made his debut for Worcestershire in 2017 and returned for the 2018 season. In 2019, Nottinghamshire signed him for the second half of the County Championship season. He took 34 wickets and scored 339 runs in five matches.
Ashwin played a key role in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) as the captain of the Dindigul Dragons. He led the team in the inaugural season and continued his leadership throughout eight seasons. Under his captaincy, the team won the TNPL title in 2024 and reached the finals in 2018 and 2019.
Ashwin has set several cricket records and earned numerous awards throughout his career. Below are his key records and achievements:
Records:
India:
Chennai Super Kings:
Individual:
Ravichandran Ashwin was born on 17 September 1986 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. His parents are Ravichandran and Chitra. He married Prithi Narayanan, a childhood friend, on 13 November 2011. They have two daughters: Akhira, born in 2015, and Aadhya, born in 2016. Ashwin comes from a family passionate about sports. His father, Ravichandran Sr., played cricket at the club level. His mother, Chitra, has been supportive throughout his career. Ashwin also has a younger brother, Arun Ashwin, who works as a software engineer and stays out of the public eye.
Ashwin runs a YouTube channel where he talks about cricket matches, interviews, and movie reviews. He also runs a cricket academy, "Gen-Next Cricket Institute", in Chennai. In 2016, he appeared in videos for the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission to encourage voters to check their names on the electoral roll.
As of 2024, Ashwin's net worth is about INR 132 crore (USD 16 million). His earnings mainly come from his cricket career, including his IPL contract and brand deals. His reputation in cricket helps him secure these opportunities, contributing to his wealth.
Ashwin owns a Rolls-Royce worth around INR 6 crore and an Audi Q7 worth INR 88.66 lakh. He lives in a luxury house in Chennai, which costs about INR 9 crore.
Ashwin has not been directly involved in major scandals, but he has shown support for others in controversial situations:
Ashwin has a large fan following. In December 2024, when talks about his possible retirement began, fans used the hashtags #ThankYouAshwin and #AshwinLegend on social media to show their appreciation. In March 2023, during a Rajasthan Royals training session, Ashwin interacted with fans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. He has 5 million followers on Instagram as of 2024.