Gautam Gambhir News View all If you want to know all the latest news about the cricketer Gautam Gambhir, here you will find everything: training plan, participation in world tournaments, matches played. Manoj Tiwary's Strong Remarks on Gautam Gambhir Go Viral Manoj Tiwary has made some strong comments following India's series loss against Ireland. He blamed the Head Coach, Gautam Gambhir, saying that he will escape all the blame with his PR and friends. Tiwary also defended Shreyas Iyer, saying that other batters also failed to perform well. Gautam Gambhir Tilak Varma Breaks Silence on His New Leadership Role in Team India Gautam Gambhir Gautam Gambhir Backs Sai Sudharsan for No. 3 Role Ahead of Afghanistan Test Gautam Gambhir Did Virat Kohli Indirectly Respond to Gambhir and Agarkar? Gautam Gambhir ‘GG’ Enters the Family Iyer’s Sister Shares Adorable Cat Moment

International career

Gautam Gambhir has been one of the most legendary stars in Indian cricket, and his journey to international cricket was filled with consistent performances in the domestic format. Born in Delhi, Gambhir became a part of its domestic team in 1999-2000 as a batsman. It didn't take him much time to mark his debut for the Indian cricket team, as he already was great in touch with the bat across the domestic matches. With his form in the 2002-03 season of the domestic format, he was able to make a debut for the team.

His consistency in domestic cricket further helped Gambhir to rise to the Indian cricket team. Here's a look at his international career:

April 11 2003: Gautam Gambhir made his ODI debut in the TVS Cup, playing against Bangladesh. He scored just 11 runs off 22 balls and even took a catch in the game.

November 3 2004: He further made his Test debut against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium. Unfortunately, he was not able to perform well, scoring 3 off 8 and 1 off 13 in both innings, respectively.

September 14 2007: Although Gambhir was set to make his T20I debut against Scotland in the T20 World Cup, the match was abandoned. He made his debut against Pakistan in the next game but got out without scoring.

September 24 2007: In the finals of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan, Gautam Gambhir scored 75 runs off 54 balls, which helped India to win the title by 5 runs.

October 29 2008: In the third test of the Australia tour of India, he scored 206 runs off 380 balls in the first innings which also became his first double hundred, and also scored 36 runs off 107 balls in the second innings.

April 2, 2011: Once again in the finals, but this time in the ICC World Cup against Sri Lanka, Gautam Gambhir scored 97 runs off 122 balls, which helped India win the World Cup after 28 years.

Gautam Gambhir has been a legend for the Indian cricket team and has played for India in 37 T20Is, 147 ODIs, and 58 Tests. He announced his retirement from all formats of the game in December 2018.

Indian Premier League

Gautam Gambhir is also one of the oldest players in the Indian Premier League history, having played the tournament since its inaugural season. Here's a look at his IPL career till the last team he played the tournament for.

Year Information about Participation in the Tournament IPL 2007-08 He was a part of Delhi Daredevils in the inaugural season. Gambhir scored 534 runs in 14 matches at an average of 41.07, with 5 half-centuries. IPL 2009 In this season, he scored 286 runs in 15 matches at an average of 22, with just one half-century. IPL 2009-10 He played 11 matches and scored 277 runs at an average of 30.77, with two half-centuries. IPL 2011 In this season, Kolkata Knight Riders bought Gautam Gambhir from Delhi Daredevils. He scored 378 runs in 15 matches at an average of 34.36, with two half-centuries. IPL 2012 This was also his best IPL season, leading the team to win, and also scoring 590 runs in 17 matches at an average of 36.87, with 6 half-centuries. IPL 2013 He played 16 matches and scored 406 runs at an average of 25.37, with four half-centuries. IPL 2014 In 16 matches, he scored 335 runs at an average of 22.33, with three half-centuries. IPL 2015 Gautam Gambhir played in 13 matches and scored 327 runs in 13 matches at an average of 25.15, with 3 half-centuries. IPL 2016 He regained the momentum in the IPL, scoring 501 runs in 15 matches at an average of 38.53, with 5 half-centuries. IPL 2017 In this season also, he was able to dominate, scoring 498 runs in 16 matches at an average of 41.50, with four half-centuries. IPL 2018 He played his last IPL season for Delhi Capitals in 2018, scoring 85 runs in 5 matches at an average of 17, with a high score of 55.

Domestic career

Gautam Gambhir played for Delhi in the domestic format for several years. He made his First-class debut in the 1999-2000 season, while his List A debut came in the 2000-2001 season. He played his first T20 match on April 3, 2007, scoring just 6 runs off 10 balls against Himachal Pradesh.

In his first-class career, Gautam Gambhir scored 15153 runs in 198 matches at an average of 49.35, with 43 centuries and 68 half-centuries. When playing in the 50-over domestic, he scored 10077 runs in 299 matches at an average of 36.91, with 21 centuries and 60 half-centuries. In his entire T20 career, Gambhir has scored 6402 runs in 251 matches at an average of 28.96, with 53 half-centuries.

Records and achievements

Gautam Gambhir’s international and domestic career has been filled with several records and achievements.

Awards:

Gautam Gambhir scored centuries in five consecutive Test matches, scoring against New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

He is among the few batsmen to have scored a century and a 90 in the same Test match, scoring 179 and 97 in the Test match against England at Mohali.

He also holds the record of consecutive half-centuries in Test matches, scoring a half-century or above in 11 consecutive Test matches.

Gambhir has scored six centuries in the ODI format against Sri Lanka.

Records:

First-class Cricket: He has played 198 matches and scored 15153 runs at an average of 49.35 runs. Also, Gambhir has scored 43 centuries and 68 half-centuries.

List A Cricket: He has scored 10077 runs in 299 matches at an average of 36.91, with 21 centuries and 60 half-centuries.

T20 Cricket: Throughout his T20 career, he has scored 6402 runs in 251 matches at an average of 28.96, with 53 half-centuries.

IPL: He has played 154 matches in the Indian Premier League and scored 4217 runs at an average of 31 with 36 half-centuries.

Test Cricket: In 58 matches, he has scored 4154 runs at an average of 41.95, with 9 centuries and 22 half-centuries.

ODI Cricket: Representing India in the ODI format, he has played 147 games and scored 5238 runs at an average of 39.68, with 11 centuries and 34 half-centuries.

T20I Cricket: Gambhir has played 37 matches and scored 932 runs at an average of 27.41, with 7 half-centuries.

Personal life

Gautam Gambhir was born on October 14, 1981, in Delhi, and pursued his passion for the sport. He completed his schooling at the Modern School in Delhi and further went on to continue with his graduation from the Hindu College at the University of Delhi. Along with that, he also continued with his passion for cricket, which helped him to be a part of Delhi's domestic team in 1999.

Family Life

Gautam Gambhir was born on October 14, 1981, in Delhi, to Deepak Gambhir and Seema Gambhir. He also has a real sister, Ekta, who is just two years younger than Gautam. He also got married to Natasha Jain in October 2011, and the couple has two daughters Azeen and Anaiza. Gambhir often posts on social media whenever he spends some time with his family.

Financial Standing

According to some reports, Gautam Gambhir's net worth stands at approximately 265 crore INR. He receives income from various sources such as match commentary, and also being the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket team, he is able to generate a stagnant income.

Cars and House

Gautam Gambhir has a luxurious car collection, which consists of several cars like Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d, BMW 530d, and Audi Q5. All of these cars cost more than 70 lakh INR each, showcasing the impressive car collection of the Indian team coach.

He lives in Rajinder Nagar, Delhi, in his luxurious house worth approximately 20 crore INR. Gambhir lives there with his family, and his home is filled with luxurious amenities.

Scandals

Gautam Gambhir's cricketing career has been filled with several scandals and controversies around his name. Following the 2011 World Cup victory, he said that a six from MS Dhoni didn't help us win the World Cup, as it was a contribution from all the players.

Later, his ex teammate Manoj Tiwary, also said that in a Ranji Trophy match in 2015, Gambhir made the usage of abusive language on the field against him, which even included the languages which are not acceptable on the field.

Along with that, Gautam Gambhir has also been involved in various controversies with former India captain Virat Kohli in the IPL. In the IPL 2023 season, Gautam Gambhir, as the coach of LSG, had a confrontation with Virat Kohli after RCB won the game, which sparked the controversy yet again between them. Also, Gambhir has made several comments on fellow cricketers due to which he has been involved in controversies.

Fans and Social Media Presence

He has also been an active personality on the social media platforms, as Gambhir holds more than 11 million followers on his Instagram. Fans are able to connect with the former