Mohammed Shami Ahmed

Indian Premier League
Mohammed Shami has played an important role in the Indian Premier League (IPL) across various teams and seasons. His journey in the league has been filled with consistent efforts and key performances in critical matches. Below is a table summarizing his participation in IPL seasons by year:
Year
Team
Matches Played
Key Performance
2011
Kolkata Knight Riders
0
Did not play in IPL; featured in CLT20
2013
Kolkata Knight Riders
3
Made his IPL debut
2014
Delhi Daredevils
12
Took 7 wickets
2015
Delhi Daredevils
0
Missed the season due to a knee injury
2016
Delhi Daredevils
8
Played a few matches
2017
Delhi Daredevils
8
Regular appearances
2018
Delhi Daredevils
4
Limited matches due to injuries
2019
Kings XI Punjab
14
Took 19 wickets; first 3-wicket haul
2020
Kings XI Punjab
14
Took 20 wickets; performed well in super over
2021
Punjab Kings
14
Took 19 wickets; led the team’s bowling unit
2022
Gujarat Titans
16
Took 20 wickets; helped team win the title
2023
Gujarat Titans
17
Won Purple Cap with 28 wickets
2024
Gujarat Titans
0
Missed the season due to an ankle injury
2025
Sunrisers Hyderabad
9
Missed the season due to an ankle injury
2026
Lucknow Super Giants
0
Traded for ₹10 crore
In 2025, Shami played for Sunrisers Hyderabad after a ₹10 crore deal. He took 6 wickets in 9 matches while working his way back after a long injury break.
For 2026, he moved to Lucknow Super Giants in a ₹10 crore. He comes into the season in strong form after picking up 20 wickets in the Ranji Trophy and 15 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Domestic career
Mohammed Shami started playing domestic cricket in October 2010. He represented Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and impressed with consistent bowling performances. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he took three wickets for 39 runs in a match against Odisha. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he claimed four wickets for 24 runs in four overs against Assam.
Strong performances in domestic tournaments earned him a spot in the India A team in 2012. During a Test match against West Indies, Shami showed his ability with the bat by forming a crucial partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara.
In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, Shami delivered a seven-wicket haul against Madhya Pradesh, proving his quality as a bowler. Despite challenges at the international level, he remains a key player in domestic cricket.
Personal life
Mohammed Shami was born on September 3, 1990, in Sahaspur, a village in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. His father, Tausif Ali Ahmed, was a farmer and had a background as an amateur fast bowler. His mother, Anjum Ara, managed their household. Shami grew up with four siblings who were interested in cricket, but he was the only one to pursue it as a career. At the age of 15, Shami's father arranged for him to train under cricket coach Badruddin Siddiqui in Moradabad.
Family
In 2014, Mohammed Shami married Hasin Jahan, who worked as a model and had been an IPL cheerleader. The couple has a daughter named Ayra, born in 2015. Their relationship faced problems in 2018 when Hasin Jahan accused Shami of domestic violence and harassment. They later separated, though no divorce has been finalized.
Financial Status
Shami's net worth is around ₹50 crore. His income comes from his central BCCI contract, IPL earnings, and endorsements. Under the Grade A contract with the BCCI, his annual salary is ₹5 crore. In the IPL, Shami earns ₹6.25 crore per season with the Gujarat Titans. He owns properties, including a farmhouse valued at ₹12–15 crore and a luxury bungalow in Alinagar, Uttar Pradesh.
Cars and Property
Shami has several high-end cars, including an Audi, BMW 5 Series, Jaguar F-Type, and Toyota Fortuner. He owns a large farmhouse in Amroha that spans 150 bighas and features cricket pitches for practice sessions.
Controversies
In 2018, Shami faced allegations from his wife, Hasin Jahan, involving domestic violence and harassment. She also accused him of match-fixing, but the BCCI cleared him of any involvement. The domestic violence case led to legal disputes, and a court ordered Shami to pay alimony. In 2021, after India’s loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, Shami faced abusive online comments, including Islamophobic remarks.
Fanbase
Shami has a strong fan following, both in India and internationally. His performances in key matches, such as during the 2023 ODI World Cup, have earned him respect and admiration. Videos of fans seeking autographs and photos with him are common. Outside cricket, Shami supports young players in his hometown and nearby areas. His presence on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube has attracted nearly 16 million followers.