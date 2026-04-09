Mohammed Shami Ahmed

Mohammed Shami Ahmed

bowler

Full name:Mohammed Shami Ahmed
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast
Date of Birth (Age):September 3, 1990 (35)
Zodiac Sign:Virgo
Height:178 cm
Hometown:Uttar Pradesh, India
Jersey Number:11
Batting Style:Right Handed Bat
Bowling Style:Right-arm Fast
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Bengal

Gujarat Titans

India

Lucknow Super Giants

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches64942388125156
Innings1229323166124156
Overs1919.1782.079.32750.01035.2560.3
Balls------
Maidens364471561576
Runs63464361711899556734604
Wickets22917124332228190
Avg27.7125.529.6227.0924.8824.23
SR50.2827.4319.8749.6927.2417.7
Eco3.35.578.943.275.478.21
BB9531154
4w129017133
5w6201220
10w000200

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches64942388125156
Innings894431226734
Not outs27192362317
Runs7502100104939086
Balls Faced10052452152641995
Avg12.098.4012.198.865.05
SR74.6285.71068.7493.0790.52
Fours83160112327
Fifties200200
Sixies259034182
Highest56250562621
Hundreds000000

Mohammed Shami Ahmed Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

181

LSG

LSG

182

ResultPunjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

223

SRH

SRH

219

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium

LSG

LSG

164

GT

GT

165

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

149

LSG

LSG

146

ResultPunjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

254

LSG

LSG

200

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

119

RR

RR

159

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

155 & 1

KKR

KKR

155 & 4

ResultMumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

229

LSG

LSG

228

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

209

RCB

RCB

203

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

208

LSG

LSG

203

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

188

CSK

CSK

187

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

LSG

LSG

220

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

196

PBKS

PBKS

200

Mohammed Shami News

View all

For those who want to know everything about the cricketer Mohammed Shami, we have tried and collected all the latest news on the player: what injuries the player had, how he is training, what records he plans to set in cricket.

What Went Wrong During the Toss? Rishabh Pant Incident Explained

What Went Wrong During the Toss? Rishabh Pant Incident Explained

Rishabh Pant had an awkward moment at the toss against Rajasthan Royals. While his team won the toss, he also said that Shami will be missing out on this game. Ian Bishop asked why Shami is missing out, but Pant kept on dodging the question.

Mohammed Shami06:24 PM, 19 May, 2026

Ajit Agarkar Breaks Silence on Major Exclusions From Afghanistan Series

Mohammed Shami04:45 PM, 18 May, 2026

Sanju Samson and Mohammed Shami Set for India Return

Mohammed Shami01:34 PM, 22 April, 2026

AI Simulation, LSG vs RR | Marshs all-round brilliance anchors Lucknows composed chase

Mohammed Shami02:19 PM, 15 April, 2026

AI Simulation, RCB vs LSG | Kohli anchors as Bengaluru outgun Lucknow in high-scoring thriller

International career

Mohammed Shami, an Indian cricketer known for his fast bowling and skill with the ball, has become one of the key players for India in all formats of the game. Here is a breakdown of his international career, year by year.

2013

  • Shami played his first One Day International match on 6 January 2013 against Pakistan in Delhi. He took 1 wicket for 23 runs in his first match.
  • His Test debut came on 6 November 2013 against the West Indies in Kolkata. Shami impressed with 9 wickets in his debut Test, a record for any Indian fast bowler.

2014

  • In 2014, Shami took 11 wickets against New Zealand. He also became the second Indian bowler to take 50 wickets in ODIs during the Asia Cup.
  • Shami was selected for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he took 15 wickets in five innings.

2015

  • During the 2015 ICC World Cup, Shami took 17 wickets and became one of the standout bowlers in India’s campaign.

2016-2017

  • Shami suffered a knee injury and had to take a break from cricket. He returned to action on 2 July 2017 in a match against the West Indies.

2019

  • On the 2019 New Zealand tour, Shami became the fastest Indian bowler to take 100 ODI wickets. He was named "Man of the Series" for his performance.

2021

  • Shami played a key role in the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand and took 4 wickets in the first innings.
  • In the series against England, Shami took 11 wickets in five innings. Against South Africa, he claimed 14 wickets in three matches and took his first five-wicket haul in Tests.
  • Shami scored his first Test half-century against England at Trent Bridge.

2021 (T20Is)

  • Shami participated in the 2021 T20 World Cup and took 6 wickets in 5 matches.

2023

  • Shami became India’s top wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup. He also set the record for the fastest bowler to take 50 wickets in World Cup history. In the semi-final against New Zealand, Shami took 7 wickets for 57 runs, the best ODI figures for an Indian bowler.

2024

  • In February 2024, Shami had surgery on his left Achilles tendon. Doctors said it would take at least three months for him to recover.
  • His most recent appearance for India was on 19 November 2023 in the final of the ODI World Cup against Australia.

2025

  • On 20 January 2025, Shami was named in India’s squad for the T20I and ODI series against England. The series will run from 22 January to 12 February 2025. He is expected to lead the Indian bowling attack in the matches.

Indian Premier League

Mohammed Shami has played an important role in the Indian Premier League (IPL) across various teams and seasons. His journey in the league has been filled with consistent efforts and key performances in critical matches. Below is a table summarizing his participation in IPL seasons by year:

Year

Team

Matches Played

Key Performance

2011

Kolkata Knight Riders

0

Did not play in IPL; featured in CLT20

2013

Kolkata Knight Riders

3

Made his IPL debut

2014

Delhi Daredevils

12

Took 7 wickets

2015

Delhi Daredevils

0

Missed the season due to a knee injury

2016

Delhi Daredevils

8

Played a few matches

2017

Delhi Daredevils

8

Regular appearances

2018

Delhi Daredevils

4

Limited matches due to injuries

2019

Kings XI Punjab

14

Took 19 wickets; first 3-wicket haul

2020

Kings XI Punjab

14

Took 20 wickets; performed well in super over

2021

Punjab Kings

14

Took 19 wickets; led the team’s bowling unit

2022

Gujarat Titans

16

Took 20 wickets; helped team win the title

2023

Gujarat Titans

17

Won Purple Cap with 28 wickets

2024

Gujarat Titans

0

Missed the season due to an ankle injury

2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad

9

Missed the season due to an ankle injury

2026

Lucknow Super Giants

0

Traded for ₹10 crore

In 2025, Shami played for Sunrisers Hyderabad after a ₹10 crore deal. He took 6 wickets in 9 matches while working his way back after a long injury break.

For 2026, he moved to Lucknow Super Giants in a ₹10 crore. He comes into the season in strong form after picking up 20 wickets in the Ranji Trophy and 15 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Domestic career

Mohammed Shami started playing domestic cricket in October 2010. He represented Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and impressed with consistent bowling performances. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he took three wickets for 39 runs in a match against Odisha. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he claimed four wickets for 24 runs in four overs against Assam.

Strong performances in domestic tournaments earned him a spot in the India A team in 2012. During a Test match against West Indies, Shami showed his ability with the bat by forming a crucial partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara.

In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, Shami delivered a seven-wicket haul against Madhya Pradesh, proving his quality as a bowler. Despite challenges at the international level, he remains a key player in domestic cricket.

Records and achievements

Mohammed Shami has earned respect through his consistent performances and remarkable achievements in cricket. His skills have been recognized with awards and records throughout his career.

Awards:

  • Named in ICC World ODI XI in 2014
  • Named in ICC World ODI XI in 2015
  • Arjuna Award in 2023
  • Best International Cricketer Award by NAMAN in 2023
  • Breakthrough Performer of the Year by TOISA in 2023
  • Sportsman of the Year by Sportstar ACES Awards in 2024

Records:

  • Took 9 wickets on his Test debut in 2013, the most by any Indian fast bowler in their debut match.
  • Second Indian to reach 50 ODI wickets in the shortest time.
  • Became the fastest Indian to reach 100 ODI wickets in January 2019.
  • Took a hat-trick in a World Cup match in June 2019 and became the second Indian to achieve this.
  • Claimed five wickets twice in ODI World Cup history.
  • Reached 200 Test wickets in December 2021 as the third fastest Indian pacer in terms of balls bowled.
  • Ranked 10th for career strike rate in ODI Internationals as of January 2022.
  • Holds the record for three consecutive four-wicket hauls in ODIs.
  • Became the fastest to reach 150 wickets in ODIs in 2022.
  • Achieved 200 ODI wickets for India in the fewest balls bowled.

Personal life

Mohammed Shami was born on September 3, 1990, in Sahaspur, a village in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. His father, Tausif Ali Ahmed, was a farmer and had a background as an amateur fast bowler. His mother, Anjum Ara, managed their household. Shami grew up with four siblings who were interested in cricket, but he was the only one to pursue it as a career. At the age of 15, Shami's father arranged for him to train under cricket coach Badruddin Siddiqui in Moradabad.

Family

In 2014, Mohammed Shami married Hasin Jahan, who worked as a model and had been an IPL cheerleader. The couple has a daughter named Ayra, born in 2015. Their relationship faced problems in 2018 when Hasin Jahan accused Shami of domestic violence and harassment. They later separated, though no divorce has been finalized.

Financial Status

Shami's net worth is around ₹50 crore. His income comes from his central BCCI contract, IPL earnings, and endorsements. Under the Grade A contract with the BCCI, his annual salary is ₹5 crore. In the IPL, Shami earns ₹6.25 crore per season with the Gujarat Titans. He owns properties, including a farmhouse valued at ₹12–15 crore and a luxury bungalow in Alinagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Cars and Property

Shami has several high-end cars, including an Audi, BMW 5 Series, Jaguar F-Type, and Toyota Fortuner. He owns a large farmhouse in Amroha that spans 150 bighas and features cricket pitches for practice sessions.

Controversies

In 2018, Shami faced allegations from his wife, Hasin Jahan, involving domestic violence and harassment. She also accused him of match-fixing, but the BCCI cleared him of any involvement. The domestic violence case led to legal disputes, and a court ordered Shami to pay alimony. In 2021, after India’s loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, Shami faced abusive online comments, including Islamophobic remarks.

Fanbase

Shami has a strong fan following, both in India and internationally. His performances in key matches, such as during the 2023 ODI World Cup, have earned him respect and admiration. Videos of fans seeking autographs and photos with him are common. Outside cricket, Shami supports young players in his hometown and nearby areas. His presence on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube has attracted nearly 16 million followers.

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