Mohammed Shami Ahmed

Mohammed Shami News View all For those who want to know everything about the cricketer Mohammed Shami, we have tried and collected all the latest news on the player: what injuries the player had, how he is training, what records he plans to set in cricket. What Went Wrong During the Toss? Rishabh Pant Incident Explained Rishabh Pant had an awkward moment at the toss against Rajasthan Royals. While his team won the toss, he also said that Shami will be missing out on this game. Ian Bishop asked why Shami is missing out, but Pant kept on dodging the question. Mohammed Shami Ajit Agarkar Breaks Silence on Major Exclusions From Afghanistan Series Mohammed Shami Sanju Samson and Mohammed Shami Set for India Return Mohammed Shami AI Simulation, LSG vs RR | Marshs all-round brilliance anchors Lucknows composed chase Mohammed Shami AI Simulation, RCB vs LSG | Kohli anchors as Bengaluru outgun Lucknow in high-scoring thriller

International career Mohammed Shami, an Indian cricketer known for his fast bowling and skill with the ball, has become one of the key players for India in all formats of the game. Here is a breakdown of his international career, year by year. 2013 Shami played his first One Day International match on 6 January 2013 against Pakistan in Delhi. He took 1 wicket for 23 runs in his first match.

His Test debut came on 6 November 2013 against the West Indies in Kolkata. Shami impressed with 9 wickets in his debut Test, a record for any Indian fast bowler. 2014 In 2014, Shami took 11 wickets against New Zealand. He also became the second Indian bowler to take 50 wickets in ODIs during the Asia Cup.

Shami was selected for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he took 15 wickets in five innings. 2015 During the 2015 ICC World Cup, Shami took 17 wickets and became one of the standout bowlers in India’s campaign. 2016-2017 Shami suffered a knee injury and had to take a break from cricket. He returned to action on 2 July 2017 in a match against the West Indies. 2019 On the 2019 New Zealand tour, Shami became the fastest Indian bowler to take 100 ODI wickets. He was named "Man of the Series" for his performance. 2021 Shami played a key role in the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand and took 4 wickets in the first innings.

In the series against England, Shami took 11 wickets in five innings. Against South Africa, he claimed 14 wickets in three matches and took his first five-wicket haul in Tests.

Shami scored his first Test half-century against England at Trent Bridge. 2021 (T20Is) Shami participated in the 2021 T20 World Cup and took 6 wickets in 5 matches. 2023 Shami became India’s top wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup. He also set the record for the fastest bowler to take 50 wickets in World Cup history. In the semi-final against New Zealand, Shami took 7 wickets for 57 runs, the best ODI figures for an Indian bowler. 2024 In February 2024, Shami had surgery on his left Achilles tendon. Doctors said it would take at least three months for him to recover.

His most recent appearance for India was on 19 November 2023 in the final of the ODI World Cup against Australia. 2025 On 20 January 2025, Shami was named in India’s squad for the T20I and ODI series against England. The series will run from 22 January to 12 February 2025. He is expected to lead the Indian bowling attack in the matches.

Indian Premier League Mohammed Shami has played an important role in the Indian Premier League (IPL) across various teams and seasons. His journey in the league has been filled with consistent efforts and key performances in critical matches. Below is a table summarizing his participation in IPL seasons by year: Year Team Matches Played Key Performance 2011 Kolkata Knight Riders 0 Did not play in IPL; featured in CLT20 2013 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 Made his IPL debut 2014 Delhi Daredevils 12 Took 7 wickets 2015 Delhi Daredevils 0 Missed the season due to a knee injury 2016 Delhi Daredevils 8 Played a few matches 2017 Delhi Daredevils 8 Regular appearances 2018 Delhi Daredevils 4 Limited matches due to injuries 2019 Kings XI Punjab 14 Took 19 wickets; first 3-wicket haul 2020 Kings XI Punjab 14 Took 20 wickets; performed well in super over 2021 Punjab Kings 14 Took 19 wickets; led the team’s bowling unit 2022 Gujarat Titans 16 Took 20 wickets; helped team win the title 2023 Gujarat Titans 17 Won Purple Cap with 28 wickets 2024 Gujarat Titans 0 Missed the season due to an ankle injury 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 Missed the season due to an ankle injury 2026 Lucknow Super Giants 0 Traded for ₹10 crore In 2025, Shami played for Sunrisers Hyderabad after a ₹10 crore deal. He took 6 wickets in 9 matches while working his way back after a long injury break. For 2026, he moved to Lucknow Super Giants in a ₹10 crore. He comes into the season in strong form after picking up 20 wickets in the Ranji Trophy and 15 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Domestic career Mohammed Shami started playing domestic cricket in October 2010. He represented Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and impressed with consistent bowling performances. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he took three wickets for 39 runs in a match against Odisha. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he claimed four wickets for 24 runs in four overs against Assam. Strong performances in domestic tournaments earned him a spot in the India A team in 2012. During a Test match against West Indies, Shami showed his ability with the bat by forming a crucial partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara. In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, Shami delivered a seven-wicket haul against Madhya Pradesh, proving his quality as a bowler. Despite challenges at the international level, he remains a key player in domestic cricket.

Records and achievements Mohammed Shami has earned respect through his consistent performances and remarkable achievements in cricket. His skills have been recognized with awards and records throughout his career. Awards: Named in ICC World ODI XI in 2014

Named in ICC World ODI XI in 2015

Arjuna Award in 2023

Best International Cricketer Award by NAMAN in 2023

Breakthrough Performer of the Year by TOISA in 2023

Sportsman of the Year by Sportstar ACES Awards in 2024 Records: Took 9 wickets on his Test debut in 2013, the most by any Indian fast bowler in their debut match.

Second Indian to reach 50 ODI wickets in the shortest time.

Became the fastest Indian to reach 100 ODI wickets in January 2019.

Took a hat-trick in a World Cup match in June 2019 and became the second Indian to achieve this.

Claimed five wickets twice in ODI World Cup history.

Reached 200 Test wickets in December 2021 as the third fastest Indian pacer in terms of balls bowled.

Ranked 10th for career strike rate in ODI Internationals as of January 2022.

Holds the record for three consecutive four-wicket hauls in ODIs.

Became the fastest to reach 150 wickets in ODIs in 2022.

Achieved 200 ODI wickets for India in the fewest balls bowled.