H2h Glamorgan vs Warwickshire First class County Championship 08.09.2026

First class

GLA
GLA
WAR
WAR
Glamorgan vs Warwickshire

T20, T20 Blast

WARWarwickshire

191

GLAGlamorgan

188

T20, T20 Blast

GLAGlamorgan

187

WARWarwickshire

184

First class, County Championship

WARWarwickshire

GLAGlamorgan

(96 ov.) 341/8