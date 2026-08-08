Squads Glamorgan vs Warwickshire First class County Championship 08.09.2026

First class

GLA
GLA
WAR
WAR

Playing

GLA
GLA
WAR
WAR
First TeamSecond Team
Ali Hasan

bowler

Ali Moeen

all rounder

Cooke Chris

wicket keeper

Barker Keith

all rounder

Bethell Jacob

all rounder

Franco Romano

no information yet

Booth Michael

all rounder

Burgess Michael

wicket keeper

Harris James

all rounder

Davies Alex

wicket keeper

Hope-Bell

no information yet

Drakes Dominic

all rounder

Hurle Henry Ellis

wicket keeper

Leonard Ned

all rounder

Hain Sam

batsman

Jamal Aamir

all rounder

Nicholls Callum Rhys

no information yet

Norton Tom

no information yet

Khan Amir

no information yet

Root Billy

batsman

Lalit Jani Vaansh

no information yet

Smale William

wicket keeper

Latham Tom

wicket keeper

Malik Zen

no information yet

Maxwell Glenn

all rounder

Bench

GLA
GLA
WAR
WAR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet