Squads Glamorgan vs Warwickshire First class County Championship 08.09.2026
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Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Byrom Eddie
batsman
Ali Hasan
bowler
Carlson Kiran
batsman
Ali Moeen
all rounder
Cooke Chris
wicket keeper
Ali Tazeem Chaudry
bowler
Crane Mason
bowler
Bamber Ethan
bowler
Dickson Sean
batsman
Barker Keith
all rounder
Douthwaite Daniel
all rounder
Barnard Ed
bowler
Farooqi Fazalhaq
bowler
Bethell Jacob
all rounder
Franco Romano
no information yet
Booth Michael
all rounder
Gorvin Andrew William
all rounder
Brathwaite Kraigg
batsman
Hadley Ryan
bowler
Burgess Michael
wicket keeper
Harris James
all rounder
Davies Alex
wicket keeper
Hope-Bell
no information yet
Drakes Dominic
all rounder
Hurle Henry Ellis
wicket keeper
Fernando Vishwa
bowler
Ingram Colin
batsman
Garton George
bowler
Kellaway Benjamin Ian
all rounder
Gilchrist Nathan
bowler
Leonard Ned
all rounder
Gleeson Richard
bowler
McAndrew Nathan John
bowler
Hain Sam
batsman
McIlroy Jamie
bowler
Hannon-Dalby Oliver
bowler
Morris Ben
bowler
Jamal Aamir
all rounder
Nicholls Callum Rhys
no information yet
Johal Manraj A
bowler
Norton Tom
no information yet
Khan Amir
no information yet
Root Billy
batsman
Lalit Jani Vaansh
no information yet
Smale William
wicket keeper
Latham Tom
wicket keeper
Tribe Asa Mark
batsman
Malik Zen
no information yet
van der Gugten Tim
bowler
Maxwell Glenn
all rounder
Zain ul Hasan
bowler
Mousley Dan
batsman
Match has not started yet