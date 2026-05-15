Highlights Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire First class County Championship 15.05.2026

First class

HAM
HAM

(45 ov.) 152/6

NOT
NOT
45.3
.

Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs

45.2
.

Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs

45.1
4

Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs

44.6
4

Stone to Organ, 4 runs

44.5
.

Stone to Organ, 0 runs

44.4
.

Stone to Organ, 0 runs

44.3
.

Stone to Organ, 0 runs

44.2
.

Stone to Organ, 0 runs

44.1
.

Stone to Organ, 0 runs

43.6
.

Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs

43.5
1

Tongue to Organ, 0 runs

43.4
4

Tongue to Organ, 4 runs

43.3
.

Tongue to Organ, 0 runs

43.2
.

Tongue to Organ, 0 runs

43.1
1

Tongue to Potgieter, 1 run

42.6
4

Stone to Organ, 4 runs

42.5
.

Stone to Organ, 0 runs

42.4
1

Stone to Potgieter, 1 run

42.3
.

Stone to Potgieter, 0 runs

42.2
.

Stone to Potgieter, 0 runs

42.1
4

Stone to Potgieter, 4 byes

41.6
1

Tongue to Potgieter, 1 run

41.5
.

Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs

41.4
.

Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs

41.3
.

Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs

41.2
.

Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs

41.1
.

Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs

40.6
2

James to Organ, 2 runs

40.5
1

James to Potgieter, leg bye

40.4
.

James to Potgieter, 0 runs

40.3
.

James to Potgieter, 0 runs

40.2
.

James to Potgieter, 0 runs

40.1
.

James to Organ, 0 runs

39.6
.

Stone to Potgieter, 0 runs

39.5
.

Stone to Potgieter, 0 runs

39.4
.

Stone to Organ, 1 run

39.3
4

Stone to Organ, 4 runs

39.2
4

Stone to Organ, 4 runs

39.1
.

Stone to Organ, 0 runs

38.6
1

James to Organ, 1 run

38.5
.

James to Organ, 0 runs

38.4
.

James to Organ, 0 runs

38.3
.

James to Organ, 0 runs

38.2
.

James to Organ, 0 runs

38.1
1

James to Potgieter, 0 runs

37.6
.

Tongue to Organ, 0 runs

37.5
.

Tongue to Organ, 0 runs

37.4
.

Tongue to Organ, 0 runs

37.3
.

Tongue to Organ, 0 runs

37.2
.

Tongue to Organ, 0 runs

37.1
.

Tongue to Organ, 0 runs

36.6
.

O'Neill to Potgieter, 0 runs

36.5
.

O'Neill to Potgieter, appeal

36.4
.

O'Neill to Potgieter, 0 runs

36.3
.

O'Neill to Potgieter, 0 runs

36.2
.

O'Neill to Potgieter, 0 runs

36.1
1

O'Neill to Organ, 1 run

35.6
1

Tongue to Organ, 1 run

35.5
4

Tongue to Organ, 4 runs

35.4
.

Tongue to Organ, 0 runs

35.3
.

Tongue to Organ, 0 runs

35.2
4

Tongue to Organ, 4 runs

35.1
W

Tongue to Brown, appeal, wicket (caught - Brown)

34.6
.

O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs

34.5
1

O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs

34.4
2

O'Neill to Brown, 2 runs

34.3
.

O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs

34.2
.

O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs

34.1
.

O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs

33.6
.

Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs

33.5
.

Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs

33.4
4

Tongue to Potgieter, 4 runs

33.3
.

Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs

33.2
1

Tongue to Brown, 1 run

33.1
.

Tongue to Brown, 0 runs

32.6
.

O'Neill to Potgieter, 0 runs

32.5
.

O'Neill to Potgieter, 0 runs

32.4
.

O'Neill to Potgieter, 0 runs

32.3
.

O'Neill to Potgieter, 0 runs

32.2
1

O'Neill to Brown, 1 run

32.1
.

O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs

31.6
.

Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs

31.5
.

Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs

31.4
.

Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs

31.3
.

Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs

31.2
.

Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs

31.1
.

Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs

30.6
4

O'Neill to Brown, 4 runs

30.5
4

O'Neill to Brown, 4 runs

30.4
.

O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs

30.3
.

O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs

30.2
.

O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs

30.1
.

O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs

29.6
2

Tongue to Potgieter, 2 runs

29.5
.

Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs

29.4
.

Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs

29.3
.

Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs

29.2
.

Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs

29.1
1

Tongue to Brown, 1 run

28.6
W

O'Neill to Gubbins, appeal, wicket (caught - Gubbins)

28.5
.

O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs

28.4
1

O'Neill to Brown, 1 run

28.3
.

O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs

28.2
.

O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs

28.1
.

O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs

27.6
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

27.5
4

Tongue to Gubbins, 4 leg byes

27.4
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

27.3
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

27.2
1

Tongue to Brown, 0 runs

27.1
1

Tongue to Gubbins, 1 run

26.6
4

O'Neill to Brown, 4 runs

26.5
.

O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs

26.4
.

O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs

26.3
.

O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs

26.2
.

O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs

26.1
.

O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs

25.6
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

25.5
1

Tongue to Brown, 1 run

25.4
.

Tongue to Brown, 0 runs

25.3
4

Tongue to Brown, 4 runs

25.2
1

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

25.1
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

24.6
.

O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs

24.5
.

O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs

24.4
.

O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs

24.3
.

O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs

24.2
.

O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs

24.1
.

O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs

23.6
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

23.5
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

23.4
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

23.3
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

23.2
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

23.1
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

22.6
4

James to Brown, 4 byes

22.5
.

James to Brown, 0 runs

22.4
.

James to Brown, 0 runs

22.3
.

James to Brown, 0 runs

22.2
.

James to Brown, 0 runs

22.1
1

James to Gubbins, 1 run

21.6
1

Tongue to Gubbins, 1 run

21.5
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

21.4
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

21.3
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

21.2
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

21.1
4

Tongue to Gubbins, 4 runs

20.6
.

James to Brown, 0 runs

20.5
.

James to Brown, 0 runs

20.4
4

James to Brown, 4 runs

20.3
W

James to Prest, appeal, wicket (caught - Prest)

20.2
.

James to Prest, 0 runs

20.1
.

James to Prest, 0 runs

19.6
.

Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs

19.5
.

Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs

19.4
.

Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs

19.3
1

Stone to Prest, 1 run

19.2
.

Stone to Prest, 0 runs

19.1
.

Stone to Prest, 0 runs

18.6
.

James to Gubbins, 0 runs

18.5
.

James to Gubbins, 0 runs

18.4
.

James to Gubbins, 0 runs

18.3
1

James to Prest, 1 run

18.2
.

James to Prest, 0 runs

18.1
.

James to Prest, 0 runs

17.6
4

Stone to Gubbins, 4 runs

17.5
.

Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs

17.4
.

Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs

17.3
.

Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs

17.2
.

Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs

17.1
.

Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs

16.6
.

James to Prest, 0 runs

16.5
.

James to Prest, 0 runs

16.4
.

James to Prest, 0 runs

16.3
4

James to Prest, 4 runs

16.2
.

James to Prest, 0 runs

16.1
.

James to Prest, 0 runs

15.6
1

Stone to Prest, 1 run

15.5
1

Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs

15.4
.

Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs

15.3
.

Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs

15.2
.

Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs

15.1
.

Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs

14.6
.

O'Neill to Prest, 0 runs

14.5
.

O'Neill to Prest, 0 runs

14.4
.

O'Neill to Prest, 0 runs

14.3
1

O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs

14.2
.

O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs

14.1
.

O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs

13.6
.

Stone to Prest, 0 runs

13.5
.

Stone to Prest, 0 runs

13.4
.

Stone to Prest, 0 runs

13.3
.

Stone to Prest, 0 runs

13.2
2

Stone to Prest, 0 runs

13.1
.

Stone to Prest, 0 runs

12.6
.

O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs

12.5
.

O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs

12.4
.

O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs

12.3
.

O'Neill to Gubbins, appeal

12.2
.

O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs

12.1
4

O'Neill to Gubbins, 4 runs

11.6
.

Stone to Prest, 0 runs

11.5
2

Stone to Prest, 2 runs

11.4
.

Stone to Prest, 0 runs

11.3
.

Stone to Prest, 0 runs

11.2
1

Stone to Gubbins, 1 run

11.1
.

Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs

10.6
W

O'Neill to Lehmann, wicket (lbw - Lehmann)

10.5
1

O'Neill to Gubbins, 1 run

10.4
4

O'Neill to Gubbins, 4 runs

10.3
.

O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs

10.2
.

O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs

10.1
.

O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs

9.6
.

Stone to Lehmann, 0 runs

9.5
.

Stone to Lehmann, 0 runs

9.4
.

Stone to Lehmann, 0 runs

9.3
4

Stone to Lehmann, 4 runs

9.2
1

Stone to Gubbins, 1 run

9.1
.

Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs

8.6
.

O'Neill to Lehmann, 0 runs

8.5
W

O'Neill to Middleton, wicket (caught - Middleton)

8.4
.

O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs

8.3
.

O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs

8.2
.

O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs

8.1
.

O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs

7.6
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

7.5
4

Tongue to Gubbins, 4 byes

7.4
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

7.3
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

7.2
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

7.1
4

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

6.6
.

O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs

6.5
.

O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs

6.4
.

O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs

6.3
.

O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs

6.2
.

O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs

6.1
.

O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs

5.6
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

5.5
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

5.4
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

5.3
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

5.2
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

5.1
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

4.6
.

O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs

4.5
.

O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs

4.4
.

O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs

4.3
W

O'Neill to Albert, wicket (lbw - Albert)

4.2
.

O'Neill to Albert, 0 runs

4.1
.

O'Neill to Albert, 0 runs

3.6
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

3.5
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

3.4
4

Tongue to Gubbins, 4 runs

3.3
.

Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs

3.2
2

Tongue to Gubbins, 2 runs

3.1
1

Tongue to Albert, 1 run

2.6
.

O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs

2.5
.

O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs

2.4
.

O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs

2.3
.

O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs

2.2
.

O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs

2.1
.

O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs

1.6
.

Tongue to Albert, 0 runs

1.5
.

Tongue to Albert, 0 runs

1.4
.

Tongue to Albert, 0 runs

1.3
.

Tongue to Albert, 0 runs

1.2
.

Tongue to Albert, 0 runs

1.1
.

Tongue to Albert, 0 runs

1.1
3

Tongue to Gubbins, 2 no balls + 1 run

0.6
.

O'Neill to Albert, 0 runs

0.5
.

O'Neill to Albert, 0 runs

0.4
.

O'Neill to Albert, 0 runs

0.3
4

O'Neill to Albert, 4 runs

0.2
.

O'Neill to Albert, 0 runs

0.1
.

O'Neill to Albert, 0 runs