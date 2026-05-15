Highlights Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire First class County Championship 15.05.2026
Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs
Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs
Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs
Stone to Organ, 4 runs
Stone to Organ, 0 runs
Stone to Organ, 0 runs
Stone to Organ, 0 runs
Stone to Organ, 0 runs
Stone to Organ, 0 runs
Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs
Tongue to Organ, 0 runs
Tongue to Organ, 4 runs
Tongue to Organ, 0 runs
Tongue to Organ, 0 runs
Tongue to Potgieter, 1 run
Stone to Organ, 4 runs
Stone to Organ, 0 runs
Stone to Potgieter, 1 run
Stone to Potgieter, 0 runs
Stone to Potgieter, 0 runs
Stone to Potgieter, 4 byes
Tongue to Potgieter, 1 run
Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs
Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs
Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs
Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs
Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs
James to Organ, 2 runs
James to Potgieter, leg bye
James to Potgieter, 0 runs
James to Potgieter, 0 runs
James to Potgieter, 0 runs
James to Organ, 0 runs
Stone to Potgieter, 0 runs
Stone to Potgieter, 0 runs
Stone to Organ, 1 run
Stone to Organ, 4 runs
Stone to Organ, 4 runs
Stone to Organ, 0 runs
James to Organ, 1 run
James to Organ, 0 runs
James to Organ, 0 runs
James to Organ, 0 runs
James to Organ, 0 runs
James to Potgieter, 0 runs
Tongue to Organ, 0 runs
Tongue to Organ, 0 runs
Tongue to Organ, 0 runs
Tongue to Organ, 0 runs
Tongue to Organ, 0 runs
Tongue to Organ, 0 runs
O'Neill to Potgieter, 0 runs
O'Neill to Potgieter, appeal
O'Neill to Potgieter, 0 runs
O'Neill to Potgieter, 0 runs
O'Neill to Potgieter, 0 runs
O'Neill to Organ, 1 run
Tongue to Organ, 1 run
Tongue to Organ, 4 runs
Tongue to Organ, 0 runs
Tongue to Organ, 0 runs
Tongue to Organ, 4 runs
Tongue to Brown, appeal, wicket (caught - Brown)
O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 2 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs
Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs
Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs
Tongue to Potgieter, 4 runs
Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs
Tongue to Brown, 1 run
Tongue to Brown, 0 runs
O'Neill to Potgieter, 0 runs
O'Neill to Potgieter, 0 runs
O'Neill to Potgieter, 0 runs
O'Neill to Potgieter, 0 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 1 run
O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs
Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs
Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs
Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs
Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs
Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs
Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 4 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 4 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs
Tongue to Potgieter, 2 runs
Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs
Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs
Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs
Tongue to Potgieter, 0 runs
Tongue to Brown, 1 run
O'Neill to Gubbins, appeal, wicket (caught - Gubbins)
O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 1 run
O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 4 leg byes
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Brown, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 1 run
O'Neill to Brown, 4 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Brown, 1 run
Tongue to Brown, 0 runs
Tongue to Brown, 4 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs
O'Neill to Brown, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
James to Brown, 4 byes
James to Brown, 0 runs
James to Brown, 0 runs
James to Brown, 0 runs
James to Brown, 0 runs
James to Gubbins, 1 run
Tongue to Gubbins, 1 run
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 4 runs
James to Brown, 0 runs
James to Brown, 0 runs
James to Brown, 4 runs
James to Prest, appeal, wicket (caught - Prest)
James to Prest, 0 runs
James to Prest, 0 runs
Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs
Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs
Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs
Stone to Prest, 1 run
Stone to Prest, 0 runs
Stone to Prest, 0 runs
James to Gubbins, 0 runs
James to Gubbins, 0 runs
James to Gubbins, 0 runs
James to Prest, 1 run
James to Prest, 0 runs
James to Prest, 0 runs
Stone to Gubbins, 4 runs
Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs
Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs
Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs
Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs
Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs
James to Prest, 0 runs
James to Prest, 0 runs
James to Prest, 0 runs
James to Prest, 4 runs
James to Prest, 0 runs
James to Prest, 0 runs
Stone to Prest, 1 run
Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs
Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs
Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs
Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs
Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs
O'Neill to Prest, 0 runs
O'Neill to Prest, 0 runs
O'Neill to Prest, 0 runs
O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs
O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs
O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs
Stone to Prest, 0 runs
Stone to Prest, 0 runs
Stone to Prest, 0 runs
Stone to Prest, 0 runs
Stone to Prest, 0 runs
Stone to Prest, 0 runs
O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs
O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs
O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs
O'Neill to Gubbins, appeal
O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs
O'Neill to Gubbins, 4 runs
Stone to Prest, 0 runs
Stone to Prest, 2 runs
Stone to Prest, 0 runs
Stone to Prest, 0 runs
Stone to Gubbins, 1 run
Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs
O'Neill to Lehmann, wicket (lbw - Lehmann)
O'Neill to Gubbins, 1 run
O'Neill to Gubbins, 4 runs
O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs
O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs
O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs
Stone to Lehmann, 0 runs
Stone to Lehmann, 0 runs
Stone to Lehmann, 0 runs
Stone to Lehmann, 4 runs
Stone to Gubbins, 1 run
Stone to Gubbins, 0 runs
O'Neill to Lehmann, 0 runs
O'Neill to Middleton, wicket (caught - Middleton)
O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs
O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs
O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs
O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 4 byes
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs
O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs
O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs
O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs
O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs
O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs
O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs
O'Neill to Middleton, 0 runs
O'Neill to Albert, wicket (lbw - Albert)
O'Neill to Albert, 0 runs
O'Neill to Albert, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 4 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 2 runs
Tongue to Albert, 1 run
O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs
O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs
O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs
O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs
O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs
O'Neill to Gubbins, 0 runs
Tongue to Albert, 0 runs
Tongue to Albert, 0 runs
Tongue to Albert, 0 runs
Tongue to Albert, 0 runs
Tongue to Albert, 0 runs
Tongue to Albert, 0 runs
Tongue to Gubbins, 2 no balls + 1 run
O'Neill to Albert, 0 runs
O'Neill to Albert, 0 runs
O'Neill to Albert, 0 runs
O'Neill to Albert, 4 runs
O'Neill to Albert, 0 runs
O'Neill to Albert, 0 runs