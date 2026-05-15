Match details Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire First class County Championship 15.05.2026

First class

HAM
HAM

(45 ov.) 152/6

NOT
NOT

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Nottinghamshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 15, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersGubbins Nick, Albert Toby Edward, Middleton Fletcha, Lehmann Jake, Potgieter Delano, Prest Thomas James, Brown Ben, Organ Felix, Abbott Kyle, Wheal Brad, Baker Sonny, Baartman Ottniel
BenchCartwright Hilton, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, Fuller James, Jack Eddie, Kelly Dominic, Lumsden Manny, Mayes Ben, Neal Andrew, Orr Ali, Stubbs Tristan, Turner John, Vince James, Weatherley Joe, Wood Chris, Yusuf Codi Ethan

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersHameed Haseeb, Slater Ben, McCann Freddie, Clarke Joe, Haynes Jack, Verreynne Kyle, James Lyndon, Patterson-White Liam, O'Neill Fergus, Stone Olly, Tongue Josh
BenchAhmed Farhan, Ali Mohammad, Duckett Ben, Giles Thomas Oliver, Hatton-Lowe Byron, Henry Hayes James Philip, Holland Travis Patrick, Howell Benny, Hutton Brett, Lord Robert, Martindale Ben, McKerr Conor, Moore Francis Henry, Munsey George, Pennington Dillon, Pocklington Joe, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Siddle Peter

Venue Guide

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