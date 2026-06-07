Highlights Surrey vs Hampshire First class County Championship 07.06.2026

First class

SUR
SUR

421

HAM
HAM

(5 ov.) 17/0

5.2
.

Curran to Albert, 0 runs

5.1
.

Curran to Albert, 0 runs

4.6
1

Fisher to Albert, 1 run

4.5
.

Fisher to Albert, 0 runs

4.4
1

Fisher to Gubbins, 1 run

4.3
.

Fisher to Gubbins, 0 runs

4.2
.

Fisher to Gubbins, 0 runs

4.1
.

Fisher to Gubbins, 0 runs

3.6
4

Curran to Albert, 4 runs

3.5
.

Curran to Albert, 0 runs

3.4
.

Curran to Albert, 0 runs

3.3
2

Curran to Albert, 2 runs

3.2
.

Curran to Albert, 0 runs

3.1
4

Curran to Albert, 4 runs

2.6
1

Fisher to Albert, 1 run

2.5
.

Fisher to Albert, 0 runs

2.4
.

Fisher to Albert, 0 runs

2.3
.

Fisher to Albert, 0 runs

2.2
2

Fisher to Albert, 2 runs

2.1
.

Fisher to Albert, 0 runs

1.6
.

Curran to Gubbins, 0 runs

1.5
.

Curran to Gubbins, 0 runs

1.4
.

Curran to Gubbins, 0 runs

1.3
2

Curran to Gubbins, 2 runs

1.2
.

Curran to Gubbins, 0 runs

1.1
.

Curran to Gubbins, 0 runs

0.6
.

Fisher to Albert, 0 runs

0.5
.

Fisher to Albert, 0 runs

0.4
.

Fisher to Albert, 0 runs

0.3
.

Fisher to Albert, 0 runs

0.2
.

Fisher to Albert, 0 runs

0.1
.

Fisher to Albert, 0 runs

82.5
W

Abbott to Topley, appeal, wicket (caught - Topley)

82.4
1

Abbott to Taylor, 1 run

82.3
1

Abbott to Topley, 1 run

82.2
1

Abbott to Taylor, 1 run

82.1
.

Abbott to Taylor, 0 runs

81.6
W

Baker to Lawrence, appeal, wicket (caught - Lawrence)

81.5
4

Baker to Lawrence, 4 runs

81.4
.

Baker to Lawrence, 0 runs

81.3
.

Baker to Lawrence, 0 runs

81.2
.

Baker to Lawrence, 0 runs

81.1
.

0 runs

80.6
4

Abbott to Taylor, 4 runs

80.5
W

Abbott to Fisher, appeal, wicket (caught - Fisher)

80.4
.

Abbott to Fisher, 0 runs

80.3
W

Abbott to Clark, appeal, wicket (caught - Clark)

80.2
.

Abbott to Clark, 0 runs

80.1
1

Abbott to Lawrence, 1 run

79.6
1

Potgieter to Lawrence, 1 run

79.5
.

Potgieter to Lawrence, 0 runs

79.4
1

Potgieter to Clark, 1 run

79.3
4

Potgieter to Clark, 4 runs

79.2
.

Potgieter to Clark, 0 runs

79.1
.

Potgieter to Clark, 0 runs

78.6
1

Organ to Clark, 1 run

78.5
.

Organ to Clark, 0 runs

78.4
.

Organ to Clark, 0 runs

78.3
.

Organ to Clark, 0 runs

78.2
.

Organ to Clark, 0 runs

78.1
.

Organ to Clark, 0 runs

77.6
1

Potgieter to Clark, 1 run

77.5
1

Potgieter to Lawrence, 1 run

77.4
1

Potgieter to Clark, 1 run

77.3
.

Potgieter to Clark, 0 runs

77.2
.

Potgieter to Clark, 0 runs

77.1
W

Potgieter to Curran, wicket (lbw - Curran)

76.6
1

Organ to Curran, 1 run

76.5
.

Organ to Curran, 0 runs

76.4
.

Organ to Curran, 0 runs

76.2
.

Organ to Curran, 0 runs

75.6
.

Potgieter to Curran, 0 runs

75.5
.

Potgieter to Curran, 0 runs

75.4
.

Potgieter to Curran, 0 runs

75.3
.

Potgieter to Curran, 0 runs

75.2
.

Potgieter to Curran, 0 runs

75.1
1

Potgieter to Lawrence, 1 run

75.1
6

Potgieter to Lawrence, 2 no balls + 4 runs

74.6
.

Organ to Curran, 0 runs

74.5
W

Organ to Curran, appeal, wicket (caught - Curran)

74.4
.

Organ to Curran, 0 runs

74.3
1

Organ to Curran, 1 run

74.2
2

Lawrence defends for a couple of runs.

74.1
.

Organ to Lawrence, 0 runs

73.6
4

Fuller to Curran, 4 runs

73.5
1

Fuller to Lawrence, 1 run

73.5
1

Fuller to Lawrence, wide

73.4
1

Fuller to Curran, 1 run

73.3
.

Fuller to Curran, 0 runs

73.2
4

Fuller to Curran, 4 runs

73.1
4

Fuller to Curran, 4 runs

72.6
.

Organ to Lawrence, 0 runs

72.5
4

Organ to Lawrence, 4 runs

72.4
2

Organ to Lawrence, 2 runs

72.3
1

Organ to Curran, 1 run

72.2
1

Organ to Lawrence, 1 run

72.1
.

Organ to Lawrence, 0 runs

71.6
.

Fuller to Curran, 0 runs

71.5
.

Fuller to Curran, 0 runs

71.4
4

Fuller to Curran, 4 runs

71.3
1

Fuller to Lawrence, 1 run

71.2
.

Fuller to Lawrence, 0 runs

71.1
.

Fuller to Lawrence, 0 runs

70.6
.

Baker to Curran, 0 runs

70.5
1

Baker to Lawrence, leg bye

70.4
1

Baker to Curran, 1 run

70.3
1

Baker to Lawrence, 1 run

70.2
.

Baker to Lawrence, 0 runs

70.1
.

Baker to Lawrence, 0 runs

69.6
.

Fuller to Curran, 0 runs

69.5
1

Fuller to Lawrence, 1 run

69.4
1

Fuller to Curran, 1 run

69.3
.

Fuller to Curran, 0 runs

69.2
1

Fuller to Lawrence, 1 run

69.1
.

Fuller to Lawrence, 0 runs

68.6
W

Baker to Pope, appeal, wicket (caught - Pope)

68.5
4

Baker to Pope, 4 runs

68.4
1

Baker to Lawrence, 1 run

68.3
.

Baker to Lawrence, 0 runs

68.2
2

Baker to Lawrence, 2 runs

68.1
4

Baker to Lawrence, 4 runs

68.1
1

Baker to Lawrence, wide

67.6
.

Abbott to Pope, 0 runs

67.5
1

Abbott to Lawrence, 1 run

67.4
1

Abbott to Pope, 1 run

67.3
.

Abbott to Pope, 0 runs

67.2
1

Abbott to Lawrence, 1 run

67.1
6

Abbott to Lawrence, 6 runs

66.6
1

Baker to Lawrence, 1 run

66.5
2

Baker to Lawrence, 2 runs

66.4
.

Baker to Lawrence, 0 runs

66.3
1

Baker to Pope, 1 run

66.2
1

Baker to Lawrence, 1 run

66.1
4

Baker to Lawrence, 4 runs

65.6
1

Abbott to Lawrence, 1 run

65.5
4

Abbott to Lawrence, 4 runs

65.4
6

Abbott to Lawrence, 6 runs

65.3
1

Abbott to Pope, 1 run

65.2
.

Abbott to Pope, 0 runs

65.1
1

Abbott to Lawrence, 1 run

64.6
.

Baker to Pope, 0 runs

64.5
1

Baker to Lawrence, 1 run

64.4
4

Baker to Lawrence, 4 runs

64.3
.

Baker to Lawrence, 0 runs

64.2
1

Baker to Pope, 1 run

64.1
.

Baker to Pope, 0 runs

63.6
4

Potgieter to Lawrence, 4 byes

63.5
2

Potgieter to Lawrence, 2 runs

63.4
1

Potgieter to Pope, 1 run

63.3
.

Potgieter to Pope, 0 runs

63.2
1

Potgieter to Lawrence, 1 run

63.1
4

Potgieter to Lawrence, 4 runs

62.6
1

Prest to Lawrence, 1 run

62.5
4

Prest to Lawrence, 4 runs

62.4
4

Prest to Lawrence, 4 runs

62.3
1

Prest to Pope, 1 run

62.2
1

Prest to Lawrence, 1 run

62.1
1

Prest to Pope, 1 run

61.6
4

Potgieter to Lawrence, 4 runs

61.5
.

Potgieter to Lawrence, 0 runs

61.4
1

Potgieter to Pope, 1 run

61.3
.

Potgieter to Pope, 0 runs

61.2
.

Potgieter to Pope, 0 runs

61.1
4

Potgieter to Pope, 4 runs

60.6
.

Prest to Lawrence, 0 runs

60.5
.

Prest to Lawrence, 0 runs

60.4
1

Prest to Pope, 1 run

60.3
.

Prest to Pope, 0 runs

60.2
1

Prest to Lawrence, 1 run

60.1
2

Lawrence plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

59.6
.

Potgieter to Pope, 0 runs

59.5
1

Potgieter to Lawrence, leg bye

59.4
4

Potgieter to Lawrence, 4 runs

59.3
.

Potgieter to Lawrence, 0 runs

59.2
.

Potgieter to Lawrence, 0 runs

59.1
1

Potgieter to Pope, 1 run

58.6
.

Organ to Lawrence, 0 runs

58.5
1

Organ to Pope, 1 run

58.4
1

Organ to Lawrence, 1 run

58.3
.

Organ to Lawrence, 0 runs

58.2
.

Organ to Lawrence, 0 runs

58.1
.

Organ to Lawrence, 0 runs

57.6
1

Potgieter to Lawrence, 1 run

57.5
4

Potgieter to Lawrence, 4 runs

57.4
1

Potgieter to Pope, 1 run

57.3
.

Potgieter to Pope, 0 runs

57.2
1

Potgieter to Lawrence, 1 run

57.1
.

Potgieter to Lawrence, 0 runs

56.6
.

Organ to Pope, 0 runs

56.5
.

Organ to Pope, 0 runs

56.4
.

Organ to Pope, 0 runs

56.3
.

Organ to Pope, 0 runs

56.2
.

Organ to Pope, 0 runs

56.1
1

Organ to Lawrence, 1 run

55.6
.

Abbott to Pope, 0 runs

55.5
.

Abbott to Pope, 0 runs

55.4
.

Abbott to Pope, 0 runs

55.3
1

Abbott to Lawrence, 1 run

55.2
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

55.1
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

54.6
4

Organ to Pope, 4 runs

54.5
.

Organ to Pope, 0 runs

54.4
.

Organ to Pope, 0 runs

54.3
1

Organ to Lawrence, 1 run

54.2
6

Organ to Lawrence, 6 runs

54.1
.

Organ to Lawrence, 0 runs

53.6
.

Abbott to Pope, 0 runs

53.5
.

Abbott to Pope, 0 runs

53.4
4

Abbott to Pope, 4 runs

53.3
1

Abbott to Lawrence, 1 run

53.2
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

53.1
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

52.6
.

Organ to Pope, 0 runs

52.5
1

Lawrence defends for a run.

52.4
2

Lawrence plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.

52.3
.

Organ to Lawrence, 0 runs

52.2
4

Organ to Lawrence, 4 runs

52.1
.

Organ to Lawrence, 0 runs

51.6
1

Abbott to Lawrence, 1 run

51.5
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

51.4
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

51.3
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

51.2
2

Lawrence plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

51.1
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

50.6
.

Organ to Pope, 0 runs

50.5
.

Organ to Pope, 0 runs

50.4
.

Organ to Pope, 0 runs

50.3
.

Organ to Pope, 0 runs

50.2
.

Organ to Pope, 0 runs

50.1
.

Organ to Pope, 0 runs

49.6
1

Fuller to Pope, 1 run

49.5
4

Fuller to Pope, 4 runs

49.4
2

Fuller to Pope, 2 runs

49.3
.

Fuller to Pope, 0 runs

49.2
1

Fuller to Lawrence, 1 run

49.1
.

Fuller to Lawrence, 0 runs

48.6
1

Organ to Lawrence, 1 run

48.5
.

Organ to Lawrence, 0 runs

48.4
4

Organ to Lawrence, 4 runs

48.3
1

Organ to Pope, 1 run

48.2
4

Organ to Pope, 4 runs

48.1
.

Organ to Pope, 0 runs

47.6
4

Fuller to Lawrence, 4 runs

47.5
.

Fuller to Lawrence, 0 runs

47.4
.

Fuller to Lawrence, 0 runs

47.3
4

Fuller to Lawrence, 4 runs

47.2
1

Fuller to Pope, 1 run

47.1
.

Fuller to Pope, 0 runs

46.6
.

Organ to Lawrence, 0 runs

46.5
1

Organ to Pope, 1 run

46.4
.

Organ to Pope, 0 runs

46.3
1

Organ to Lawrence, 1 run

46.2
1

Organ to Pope, 1 run

46.1
1

Organ to Lawrence, 1 run

45.6
.

Fuller to Pope, 0 runs

45.5
.

Fuller to Pope, 0 runs

45.4
.

Fuller to Pope, 0 runs

45.3
1

Fuller to Lawrence, 1 run

45.2
4

Fuller to Lawrence, 4 runs

45.1
1

Fuller to Pope, 1 run

44.6
.

Baker to Lawrence, 0 runs

44.5
1

Baker to Pope, 1 run

44.4
.

Baker to Pope, 0 runs

44.3
.

Baker to Pope, 0 runs

44.2
.

Baker to Pope, 0 runs

44.1
.

Baker to Pope, 0 runs

43.6
6

Organ to Lawrence, 6 runs

43.5
2

Organ to Lawrence, 2 runs

43.4
4

Organ to Lawrence, 4 runs

43.3
.

Organ to Lawrence, 0 runs

43.2
6

Organ to Lawrence, 6 runs

43.1
1

Organ to Pope, 1 run

42.6
.

Baker to Lawrence, 0 runs

42.5
4

Baker to Lawrence, 4 runs

42.4
.

0 runs

42.3
1

Lawrence defends for a run.

42.2
1

Baker to Lawrence, 1 run

42.1
1

Pope defends for 1 run.

41.6
.

0 runs

41.5
4

Potgieter to Lawrence, 4 runs

41.4
4

Potgieter to Lawrence, 4 runs

41.3
.

Potgieter to Lawrence, 0 runs

41.2
.

Potgieter to Lawrence, 0 runs

41.1
.

Potgieter to Lawrence, 0 runs

40.6
.

Baker to Pope, 0 runs

40.5
.

Baker to Pope, 0 runs

40.4
.

Baker to Pope, 0 runs

40.3
1

Baker to Lawrence, 1 run

40.2
1

Baker to Pope, 1 run

40.1
1lb

Lawrence plays a defensive stroke for a leg bye.

39.6
4

Potgieter to Pope, 4 runs

39.5
.

Potgieter to Pope, 0 runs

39.4
.

Potgieter to Pope, 0 runs

39.3
.

Potgieter to Pope, 0 runs

38.5
.

Baker to Pope, 0 runs

38.4
4

Baker to Pope, 4 runs

38.3
.

Baker to Pope, 0 runs

38.2
.

Baker to Pope, 0 runs

38.1
1

Baker to Lawrence, 1 run

37.6
.

Potgieter to Pope, 0 runs

37.5
.

Potgieter to Pope, 0 runs

37.4
.

Potgieter to Pope, 0 runs

37.3
4

Potgieter to Pope, 4 runs

37.2
.

Potgieter to Pope, 0 runs

37.1
.

Potgieter to Pope, 0 runs

36.6
4

Baker to Lawrence, 4 runs

36.5
.

Baker to Lawrence, 0 runs

36.4
1

Baker to Pope, 1 run

36.3
1

Baker to Lawrence, 1 run

36.2
.

Baker to Lawrence, 0 runs

36.1
.

Baker to Lawrence, 0 runs

35.6
4

Fuller to Pope, 4 runs

35.5
.

Fuller to Pope, 0 runs

35.4
.

Fuller to Pope, 0 runs

35.3
.

Fuller to Pope, 0 runs

35.2
4

Fuller to Pope, 4 runs

35.1
.

Fuller to Pope, 0 runs

34.6
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

34.5
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

34.4
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

34.3
1

Abbott to Pope, 1 run

34.2
4

Abbott to Pope, 4 runs

34.1
.

Abbott to Pope, 0 runs

33.6
.

Fuller to Lawrence, 0 runs

33.5
4

Fuller to Lawrence, 4 runs

33.4
4

Fuller to Lawrence, 4 runs

33.3
.

Fuller to Lawrence, 0 runs

33.2
1

Fuller to Pope, 1 run

33.1
.

Fuller to Pope, 0 runs

32.6
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

32.5
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

32.4
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

32.3
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

32.2
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

32.1
4

Abbott to Lawrence, 4 runs

31.6
W

Fuller to Sibley, wicket (lbw - Sibley)

31.5
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

31.4
4

Fuller to Sibley, 4 runs

31.3
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

31.2
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

31.1
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

30.6
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

30.5
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

30.4
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

30.3
4

Abbott to Lawrence, 4 runs

30.2
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

30.1
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

29.6
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

29.5
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

29.4
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

29.3
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

29.2
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

29.1
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

28.6
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

28.5
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

28.4
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

28.3
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

28.2
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

28.1
4

Abbott to Lawrence, 4 runs

27.6
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

27.5
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

27.4
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

27.3
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

27.2
1

Fuller to Lawrence, 1 run

27.1
.

Fuller to Lawrence, 0 runs

26.6
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

26.5
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

26.4
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

26.3
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

26.2
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

26.1
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

25.6
.

Fuller to Lawrence, 0 runs

25.5
.

Fuller to Lawrence, 0 runs

25.4
.

Fuller to Lawrence, 0 runs

25.3
.

Fuller to Lawrence, 0 runs

25.2
.

Fuller to Lawrence, 0 runs

25.1
.

Fuller to Lawrence, 0 runs

24.6
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

24.5
1

Abbott to Lawrence, 1 run

24.4
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

24.3
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

24.2
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

24.1
4

Abbott to Lawrence, 4 runs

23.6
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

23.5
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

23.4
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

23.3
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

23.2
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

23.1
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

22.6
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

22.5
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

22.4
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

22.3
1

Abbott to Sibley, 1 run

22.2
1

Abbott to Lawrence, 1 run

22.1
.

Abbott to Lawrence, 0 runs

21.6
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

21.5
1

Fuller to Lawrence, 1 run

21.4
.

Fuller to Lawrence, 0 runs

21.3
.

Fuller to Lawrence, 0 runs

21.2
1

Fuller to Sibley, leg bye

21.1
.

0 runs

20.6
.

Baker to Lawrence, 0 runs

20.5
4

Baker to Lawrence, 4 runs

20.4
.

Baker to Lawrence, 0 runs

20.3
1

Baker to Sibley, 1 run

20.2
.

Baker to Sibley, 0 runs

20.1
4

Baker to Sibley, 4 runs

19.6
1

Fuller to Sibley, 1 run

19.5
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

19.4
4

Fuller to Sibley, 4 runs

19.3
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

19.2
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

19.1
.

Fuller to Sibley, 0 runs

18.6
1

Baker to Sibley, 1 run

18.5
.

Baker to Sibley, 0 runs

18.4
.

Baker to Sibley, 0 runs

18.3
.

Baker to Sibley, 0 runs

18.2
.

Baker to Sibley, 0 runs

18.1
4

Baker to Sibley, 4 runs

17.6
.

Potgieter to Lawrence, 0 runs

17.4
.

Potgieter to Lawrence, 0 runs

17.3
W

Potgieter to Jacks, appeal, wicket (caught - Jacks)

17.2
1

Potgieter to Sibley, 1 run

17.1
1

Potgieter to Jacks, 1 run

16.6
.

Baker to Sibley, 0 runs

16.5
.

Baker to Sibley, 0 runs

16.4
4

Baker to Sibley, 4 byes

16.3
.

Baker to Sibley, 0 runs

16.2
.

Baker to Sibley, 0 runs

16.1
4

Baker to Sibley, 4 runs

15.6
.

Potgieter to Jacks, 0 runs

15.5
.

Potgieter to Jacks, 0 runs

15.4
.

Potgieter to Jacks, 0 runs

15.3
.

Potgieter to Jacks, 0 runs

15.2
.

Potgieter to Jacks, 0 runs

15.1
1

Potgieter to Sibley, 1 run

14.6
.

Baker to Jacks, 0 runs

14.5
.

Baker to Jacks, 0 runs

14.4
.

Baker to Jacks, 0 runs

14.3
.

Baker to Jacks, 0 runs

14.2
.

Baker to Jacks, 0 runs

14.1
.

Baker to Jacks, 0 runs

13.6
.

Potgieter to Sibley, 0 runs

13.5
.

Potgieter to Sibley, 0 runs

13.4
.

Potgieter to Sibley, 0 runs

13.3
.

Potgieter to Sibley, 0 runs

13.2
.

Potgieter to Sibley, 0 runs

13.1
.

Potgieter to Sibley, 0 runs

12.6
.

Abbott to Jacks, 0 runs

12.5
4

Abbott to Jacks, 4 runs

12.4
.

Abbott to Jacks, 0 runs

12.3
.

Abbott to Jacks, 0 runs

12.2
.

Abbott to Jacks, 0 runs

12.1
.

Abbott to Jacks, 0 runs

11.6
4

Potgieter to Sibley, 4 runs

11.5
.

Potgieter to Sibley, 0 runs

11.4
.

Potgieter to Sibley, 0 runs

11.3
.

Potgieter to Sibley, 0 runs

11.2
1

Potgieter to Jacks, 1 run

10.4
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

10.3
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

10.2
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

10.1
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

9.6
.

Potgieter to Jacks, 0 runs

9.5
.

Potgieter to Jacks, 0 runs

9.5
2

Potgieter to Jacks, 2 no balls

9.4
.

Potgieter to Jacks, 0 runs

9.3
4

Potgieter to Jacks, 4 runs

9.2
W

Potgieter to Burns, appeal, wicket (bowled - Burns)

9.1
4

Potgieter to Burns, 4 runs

8.6
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

8.5
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

8.4
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

8.3
3

Abbott to Burns, 3 runs

8.2
.

Abbott to Burns, 0 runs

8.1
.

Abbott to Burns, 0 runs

7.6
.

Baker to Sibley, 0 runs

7.5
.

Baker to Sibley, 0 runs

7.4
.

Baker to Sibley, 0 runs

7.3
4

Baker to Sibley, 4 runs

7.2
.

Baker to Sibley, 0 runs

7.1
1

Baker to Burns, 1 run

6.6
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

6.5
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

6.4
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

6.3
1

Abbott to Burns, 1 run

6.2
.

Abbott to Burns, 0 runs

6.1
.

Abbott to Burns, 0 runs

5.6
1

Baker to Burns, 1 run

5.5
.

Baker to Burns, 0 runs

5.4
2

Baker to Burns, 2 runs

5.3
.

Baker to Burns, 0 runs

5.2
.

Baker to Burns, 0 runs

5.1
.

Baker to Burns, 0 runs

4.6
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

4.5
2

Abbott to Sibley, 2 runs

4.4
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

4.3
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

4.2
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

4.1
4

Abbott to Sibley, 4 byes

3.6
1

Baker to Sibley, 1 run

3.5
.

Baker to Sibley, 0 runs

3.4
.

Baker to Sibley, 0 runs

3.3
.

Baker to Sibley, 0 runs

3.2
.

Baker to Sibley, 0 runs

2.6
.

Abbott to Burns, 0 runs

2.5
1

Abbott to Sibley, 1 run

2.4
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

2.3
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

2.2
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

2.1
.

Abbott to Sibley, 0 runs

1.6
.

Baker to Burns, 0 runs

1.5
.

Baker to Burns, 0 runs

1.4
.

Baker to Burns, 0 runs

1.3
.

Baker to Burns, 0 runs

1.2
1

Baker to Sibley, 1 run

1.1
.

Baker to Sibley, 0 runs

0.6
.

Abbott to Burns, 0 runs

0.5
.

Abbott to Burns, 0 runs

0.4
.

Abbott to Burns, 0 runs

0.3
.

Abbott to Burns, 0 runs

0.2
.

0 runs

0.1
2

Burns plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.