Match details Surrey vs Hampshire First class County Championship 07.06.2026

First class

SUR
SUR

421

HAM
HAM

(5 ov.) 17/0

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Hampshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 07, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersBurns Rory, Sibley Dominic, Lawrence Dan, Pope Ollie, Jacks Will, Curran Sam, Curran Tom, Clark Jordan, Fisher Matthew, Taylor James, Topley Reece
BenchAbbott Sean, Albert Ralphie, Barnwell Nathan, Blake Josh, Chahar Rahul, Ealham Thomas Mark, Foakes Ben, French Alex, Gorantla Nikhil Venkata, Lawes Thomas Edward, Majid Yousef, Patel Ryan, Smith Jamie, Stuart-Reckling Seb H, Thomas Adam Roger George

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAlbert Toby Edward, Gubbins Nick, Orr Ali, Lehmann Jake, Prest Thomas James, Brown Ben, Potgieter Delano, Organ Felix, Fuller James, Abbott Kyle, Baker Sonny
BenchCartwright Hilton, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, Jack Eddie, Kelly Dominic, Lumsden Manny, Mayes Ben, Middleton Fletcha, Neal Andrew, Stubbs Tristan, Turner John, Vince James, Weatherley Joe, Wood Chris, Yusuf Codi Ethan

Venue Guide

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