Match details Speen Ghar Tigers vs Band-E-Amir Dragons List a Regional List A Tournament 19.05.2026

List aGhazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, Ghazi Amanullah Khan
SPE
SPE

201

BAD
BAD

277

Match Info

Match:Regional List A Tournament 2026
Date:Sunday, May 17, 2026 - Thursday, June 04, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, May 19, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, Ghazi Amanullah Khan, Afghanistan
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Speen Ghar Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Band-E-Amir Dragons Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumGhazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium
CityGhazi Amanullah Khan
Capacity14000
EndsEnd 1
Hosts toEnd 2