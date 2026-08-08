Match details Tanzania vs Hong Kong, China List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 11.08.2026

List a

TAN
TAN
HKG
HKG

Match Info

Match:ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 24-26
Date:Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Thursday, December 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, August 11, 2026 09:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tanzania Squad

PlayersAnil Akhil, Asuri Rajendra, Bakrania Laksh Snehal, Issa Mohamed Yunusu, Jasani Arshan, Juma Khalidy, Kimote Ally, Kitunda Mohamed Omari, Maker Mukesh, Maringanti Rajendra, Mbaki Mohammedi Simba, Mussa Kassim, Puthenpulrayi Amal, Selemani Ivan Ismail, Selvaraj Sivaraj, Suthar Mukesh
Benchno information yet

Hong Kong, China Squad

PlayersAli Zeeshan, Barkat Waqas, Coetzee Martin, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Hayat Babar, Iqbal Ateeq, Khan Aizaz, Khan Ehsan, Khan Nizakat, Mathur Shiv, Mehmood Adil, Mohammad Arshad, Murtaza Yasim, Pascoe Daniel, Rana Nasrulla, Rath Anshy, Shukla Ayush, Wasif Shahid
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet