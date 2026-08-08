Match details Tanzania vs Italy List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 18.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 24-26
|Date:
|Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Thursday, December 31, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, August 18, 2026 09:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Tanzania Squad
Italy Squad
|Players
|Ali Zain, Berg Gareth, Campopiano Marcus, di Bartolomeo Stefano, Draca Thomas, Hasan Rakibul, Kalugamage Crishan, Madsen Wayne, Maiolo Nicholas, Meade Gian, Mosca Anthony Joseph, Mosca Justin, Singh Jaspreet, Stewart Grant
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet