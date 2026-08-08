Match details Tanzania vs Italy List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 18.08.2026

List a

TAN
TAN
ITA
ITA

Match Info

Match:ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 24-26
Date:Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Thursday, December 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, August 18, 2026 09:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tanzania Squad

PlayersAnil Akhil, Asuri Rajendra, Bakrania Laksh Snehal, Issa Mohamed Yunusu, Jasani Arshan, Juma Khalidy, Kimote Ally, Kitunda Mohamed Omari, Maker Mukesh, Maringanti Rajendra, Mbaki Mohammedi Simba, Mussa Kassim, Puthenpulrayi Amal, Selemani Ivan Ismail, Selvaraj Sivaraj, Suthar Mukesh
Benchno information yet

Italy Squad

PlayersAli Zain, Berg Gareth, Campopiano Marcus, di Bartolomeo Stefano, Draca Thomas, Hasan Rakibul, Kalugamage Crishan, Madsen Wayne, Maiolo Nicholas, Meade Gian, Mosca Anthony Joseph, Mosca Justin, Singh Jaspreet, Stewart Grant
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet