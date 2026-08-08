Squads Tanzania vs Italy List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 18.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Anil Akhil
batsman
Ali Zain
all rounder
Asuri Rajendra
no information yet
Berg Gareth
all rounder
Bakrania Laksh Snehal
bowler
Campopiano Marcus
batsman
Issa Mohamed Yunusu
bowler
di Bartolomeo Stefano
all rounder
Jasani Arshan
all rounder
Draca Thomas
no information yet
Juma Khalidy
no information yet
Hasan Rakibul
bowler
Kimote Ally
bowler
Kalugamage Crishan
batsman
Kitunda Mohamed Omari
wicket keeper
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Maker Mukesh
no information yet
Maiolo Nicholas
all rounder
Maringanti Rajendra
no information yet
Meade Gian
batsman
Mbaki Mohammedi Simba
all rounder
Mosca Anthony Joseph
batsman
Mussa Kassim
all rounder
Mosca Justin
batsman
Puthenpulrayi Amal
wicket keeper
Singh Jaspreet
all rounder
Selemani Ivan Ismail
batsman
Stewart Grant
all rounder
Selvaraj Sivaraj
no information yet
Suthar Mukesh
no information yet
Match has not started yet