Squads Tanzania vs Italy List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 18.08.2026

List a

TAN
TAN
ITA
ITA

Playing

TAN
TAN
ITA
ITA
First TeamSecond Team
Anil Akhil

batsman

Ali Zain

all rounder

Asuri Rajendra

no information yet

Berg Gareth

all rounder

Jasani Arshan

all rounder

Draca Thomas

no information yet

Juma Khalidy

no information yet

Maker Mukesh

no information yet

Maiolo Nicholas

all rounder

Maringanti Rajendra

no information yet

Meade Gian

batsman

Mussa Kassim

all rounder

Puthenpulrayi Amal

wicket keeper

Singh Jaspreet

all rounder

Stewart Grant

all rounder

Selvaraj Sivaraj

no information yet

Suthar Mukesh

no information yet

Bench

TAN
TAN
ITA
ITA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet