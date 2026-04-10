Grant Stewart

Grant Stewart

all rounder

Full name:Grant Stewart
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Italy

Kent

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches14402764
Innings9672657
Overs34.0819.5169.4182.0
Balls----
Maidens1155111
Runs18527959521611
Wickets10812666
Avg18.534.536.6124.4
SR20.460.7239.1516.54
Eco5.443.45.618.85
BB3844
4w0011
5w0200
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches14402764
Innings13632447
Not outs08214
Runs3601327334632
Balls Faced2211928365424
Avg27.6924.1215.1819.15
SR162.8968.8291.5149.05
Fours301582448
Fifties3903
Sixies27381641
Highest761034976
Hundreds0100

Grant Stewart Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultMiddlesex vs Kent

Middlesex vs Kent

T20 Blast

Lord's Cricket Ground

MID

MID

181

KEN

KEN

208

ResultKent vs Sussex

Kent vs Sussex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

199

SUS

SUS

197

ResultKent vs Essex

Kent vs Essex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

129

ESS

ESS

130

ResultSurrey vs Kent

Surrey vs Kent

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

116

KEN

KEN

118

ResultSussex vs Kent

Sussex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

(17 ov.) 130/3

KEN

KEN

133

ResultEssex vs Kent

Essex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

187

KEN

KEN

184

ResultKent vs Nottinghamshire

Kent vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

184

NOT

NOT

187

ResultKent vs Hampshire

Kent vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

177

HAM

HAM

176

ResultWorcestershire vs Kent

Worcestershire vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

WOR

WOR

142

KEN

KEN

59

LiveHampshire vs Kent

Hampshire vs Kent

T20 Blast

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

(20 ov.) 190/3

KEN

KEN

One-Day Cup

ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League

Another Players

Evison, Joey

Evison, Joey

Lal, Monu

Lal, Monu

Hogan, Michael

Hogan, Michael

Johnson, Spencer

Johnson, Spencer

Nimesh, Weerasinghe Jayawardena Hettia Risal Samaru

Nimesh, Weerasinghe Jayawardena Hettia Risal Samaru

Gilchrist, Nathan

Gilchrist, Nathan

Shaikh, Irfan

Shaikh, Irfan

Crawley, Zak

Crawley, Zak

Sharif, Amir

Sharif, Amir

Malwatta, Sadalee

Malwatta, Sadalee