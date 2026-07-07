Highlights Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights List a Inter Provincial Cup 07.07.2026
Dockrell to Topping, 0 runs
Dockrell to Topping, 0 runs
Dockrell to Pretorius, 1 run
Delany to Pretorius, 0 runs
Delany to Pretorius, 4 runs
Delany to Pretorius, 4 runs
Delany to Pretorius, 0 runs
Delany to Topping, 1 run
HT Tector to Topping, 1 run
HT Tector to Pretorius, 1 run
HT Tector to Topping, 1 run
HT Tector to Pretorius, 1 run
HT Tector to Pretorius, 0 runs
HT Tector to Topping, 1 run
Delany to Topping, 1 run
Delany to Topping, 0 runs
Delany to Topping, 0 runs
Delany to Topping, 0 runs
Delany to Topping, 0 runs
Delany to Topping, 0 runs
HT Tector to Pretorius, 0 runs
HT Tector to Pretorius, 4 runs
HT Tector to Topping, 1 run
HT Tector to Topping, 0 runs
HT Tector to Topping, 6 runs
HT Tector to Topping, 0 runs
McDonough to Topping, 1 run
McDonough to Topping, 6 runs
McDonough to Topping, 0 runs
McDonough to Topping, 0 runs
McDonough to Topping, 0 runs
McDonough to Topping, 0 runs
HT Tector to Pretorius, 0 runs
HT Tector to Pretorius, 0 runs
HT Tector to Pretorius, 2 runs
HT Tector to Pretorius, 0 runs
HT Tector to Topping, bye
HT Tector to Topping, 0 runs
McDonough to Pretorius, 0 runs
McDonough to Pretorius, 0 runs
McDonough to Pretorius, 0 runs
McDonough to Carmichael, appeal, wicket (caught - Carmichael)
McDonough to Carmichael, 0 runs
McDonough to Carmichael, 0 runs
Campher to Topping, 0 runs
Campher to Topping, 0 runs
Campher to Topping, 0 runs
Campher to Topping, 4 runs
Campher to Topping, 4 runs
Campher to Topping, 0 runs
McDonough to Carmichael, 0 runs
McDonough to Topping, 1 run
McDonough to Topping, 0 runs
McDonough to Topping, 4 runs
McDonough to Topping, 0 runs
McDonough to Topping, 4 runs
Campher to Topping, 1 run
Campher to Topping, 0 runs
Campher to Topping, 0 runs
Campher to Topping, 0 runs
Campher to Carmichael, 1 run
Campher to Carmichael, 6 runs
Hoey to Topping, 0 runs
Hoey to Carmichael, 1 run
Hoey to Carmichael, 0 runs
Hoey to Carmichael, 0 runs
Hoey to Carmichael, 0 runs
Hoey to Topping, 1 run
Campher to Carmichael, 0 runs
Campher to Topping, 1 run
Campher to Topping, 0 runs
Campher to Topping, 0 runs
Campher to Carmichael, 1 run
Campher to Carmichael, 0 runs
Hoey to Topping, 0 runs
Hoey to Topping, 0 runs
Hoey to Topping, 4 runs
Hoey to Carmichael, 1 run
Hoey to Topping, 1 run
Hoey to Topping, 0 runs
Campher to Carmichael, 4 runs
Campher to Carmichael, 0 runs
Campher to Topping, 1 run
Campher to Topping, 4 runs
Campher to Carmichael, 1 run
Campher to Carmichael, 0 runs
Campher to Carmichael, wide
Hoey to Carmichael, 1 run
Hoey to Topping, 1 run
Hoey to Topping, 0 runs
Hoey to Topping, 0 runs
Hoey to Topping, 0 runs
Hoey to Carmichael, 1 run
Dockrell to Carmichael, 1 run
Dockrell to Carmichael, 0 runs
Dockrell to Topping, 1 run
Dockrell to Carmichael, 1 run
Dockrell to Carmichael, 0 runs
Dockrell to Topping, 1 run
Hoey to Carmichael, 0 runs
Hoey to Topping, 1 run
Hoey to Carmichael, 1 run
Hoey to Carmichael, 0 runs
Hoey to Topping, 1 run
Hoey to Carmichael, 1 run
Hoey to Topping, 1 run
Dockrell to Topping, 1 run
Dockrell to Carmichael, 1 run
Dockrell to Carmichael, 0 runs
Dockrell to Topping, 1 run
Dockrell to R Adair, appeal, wicket (caught - R Adair)
Dockrell to R Adair, 0 runs
Hoey to Carmichael, 0 runs
Hoey to Carmichael, 0 runs
Hoey to R Adair, 1 run
Hoey to Carmichael, 1 run
Hoey to Carmichael, wide
Hoey to R Adair, 1 run
Hoey to Carmichael, 1 run
Dockrell to R Adair, 0 runs
Dockrell to Carmichael, 1 run
Dockrell to Carmichael, 0 runs
Dockrell to Carmichael, wide
Dockrell to R Adair, 1 run
Dockrell to Carmichael, 1 run
Dockrell to R Adair, 1 run
Hoey to Carmichael, 0 runs
Hoey to R Adair, 1 run
Hoey to R Adair, 0 runs
Hoey to R Adair, 6 runs
Hoey to Carmichael, 1 run
Hoey to Carmichael, wide
Hoey to McCollum, appeal, wicket (caught - McCollum)
Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run
Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs
Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs
Dockrell to R Adair, 1 run
Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run
Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 4 runs
Moondra to McCollum, 1 run
Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs
Moondra to McCollum, 4 runs
Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs
Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs
Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run
Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs
Dockrell to McCollum, 6 runs
Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs
Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs
Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 4 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 6 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 6 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 6 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs
Dockrell to McCollum, 4 runs
Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs
Dockrell to R Adair, 1 run
Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run
Dockrell to McCollum, 6 runs
Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs
McDonough to R Adair, 6 runs
McDonough to R Adair, 4 runs
McDonough to R Adair, 6 runs
McDonough to R Adair, 4 runs
McDonough to R Adair, 4 runs
McDonough to McCollum, 1 run
Moondra to R Adair, 4 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 4 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 6 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 4 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 4 runs
McDonough to McCollum, 4 runs
McDonough to McCollum, 0 runs
McDonough to McCollum, 0 runs
McDonough to McCollum, 0 runs
McDonough to McCollum, 4 runs
McDonough to McCollum, 0 runs
McDonough to McCollum, wide
Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs
Moondra to McCollum, 1 run
Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs
Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs
Moondra to McCollum, 4 runs
Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs
McDonough to R Adair, 2 runs
McDonough to R Adair, 0 runs
McDonough to R Adair, 0 runs
McDonough to R Adair, 0 runs
McDonough to McCollum, leg bye
McDonough to McCollum, 0 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 4 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 4 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs