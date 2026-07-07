Highlights Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights List a Inter Provincial Cup 07.07.2026

Live
List a

LEI
LEI
NKN
NKN

(32 ov.) 243/3

32.3
.

Dockrell to Topping, 0 runs

32.2
.

Dockrell to Topping, 0 runs

32.1
1

Dockrell to Pretorius, 1 run

31.5
.

Delany to Pretorius, 0 runs

31.4
4

Delany to Pretorius, 4 runs

31.3
4

Delany to Pretorius, 4 runs

31.2
.

Delany to Pretorius, 0 runs

31.1
1

Delany to Topping, 1 run

30.6
1

HT Tector to Topping, 1 run

30.5
1

HT Tector to Pretorius, 1 run

30.4
1

HT Tector to Topping, 1 run

30.3
1

HT Tector to Pretorius, 1 run

30.2
.

HT Tector to Pretorius, 0 runs

30.1
1

HT Tector to Topping, 1 run

29.6
1

Delany to Topping, 1 run

29.5
.

Delany to Topping, 0 runs

29.4
.

Delany to Topping, 0 runs

29.3
.

Delany to Topping, 0 runs

29.2
.

Delany to Topping, 0 runs

29.1
.

Delany to Topping, 0 runs

28.6
.

HT Tector to Pretorius, 0 runs

28.5
4

HT Tector to Pretorius, 4 runs

28.4
1

HT Tector to Topping, 1 run

28.3
.

HT Tector to Topping, 0 runs

28.2
6

HT Tector to Topping, 6 runs

28.1
.

HT Tector to Topping, 0 runs

27.6
1

McDonough to Topping, 1 run

27.5
6

McDonough to Topping, 6 runs

27.4
.

McDonough to Topping, 0 runs

27.3
.

McDonough to Topping, 0 runs

27.2
.

McDonough to Topping, 0 runs

27.1
.

McDonough to Topping, 0 runs

26.6
.

HT Tector to Pretorius, 0 runs

26.5
.

HT Tector to Pretorius, 0 runs

26.4
2

HT Tector to Pretorius, 2 runs

26.3
.

HT Tector to Pretorius, 0 runs

26.2
1

HT Tector to Topping, bye

26.1
.

HT Tector to Topping, 0 runs

25.6
.

McDonough to Pretorius, 0 runs

25.5
.

McDonough to Pretorius, 0 runs

25.4
.

McDonough to Pretorius, 0 runs

25.3
W

McDonough to Carmichael, appeal, wicket (caught - Carmichael)

25.2
.

McDonough to Carmichael, 0 runs

25.1
.

McDonough to Carmichael, 0 runs

24.6
.

Campher to Topping, 0 runs

24.5
.

Campher to Topping, 0 runs

24.4
.

Campher to Topping, 0 runs

24.3
4

Campher to Topping, 4 runs

24.2
4

Campher to Topping, 4 runs

24.1
.

Campher to Topping, 0 runs

23.6
.

McDonough to Carmichael, 0 runs

23.5
1

McDonough to Topping, 1 run

23.4
.

McDonough to Topping, 0 runs

23.3
4

McDonough to Topping, 4 runs

23.2
.

McDonough to Topping, 0 runs

23.1
4

McDonough to Topping, 4 runs

22.6
1

Campher to Topping, 1 run

22.5
.

Campher to Topping, 0 runs

22.4
.

Campher to Topping, 0 runs

22.3
.

Campher to Topping, 0 runs

22.2
1

Campher to Carmichael, 1 run

22.1
6

Campher to Carmichael, 6 runs

21.6
.

Hoey to Topping, 0 runs

21.5
1

Hoey to Carmichael, 1 run

21.4
.

Hoey to Carmichael, 0 runs

21.3
.

Hoey to Carmichael, 0 runs

21.2
.

Hoey to Carmichael, 0 runs

21.1
1

Hoey to Topping, 1 run

20.6
.

Campher to Carmichael, 0 runs

20.5
1

Campher to Topping, 1 run

20.4
.

Campher to Topping, 0 runs

20.3
.

Campher to Topping, 0 runs

20.2
1

Campher to Carmichael, 1 run

20.1
.

Campher to Carmichael, 0 runs

19.6
.

Hoey to Topping, 0 runs

19.5
.

Hoey to Topping, 0 runs

19.4
4

Hoey to Topping, 4 runs

19.3
1

Hoey to Carmichael, 1 run

19.2
1

Hoey to Topping, 1 run

19.1
.

Hoey to Topping, 0 runs

18.6
4

Campher to Carmichael, 4 runs

18.5
.

Campher to Carmichael, 0 runs

18.4
1

Campher to Topping, 1 run

18.3
4

Campher to Topping, 4 runs

18.2
1

Campher to Carmichael, 1 run

18.1
.

Campher to Carmichael, 0 runs

18.1
1

Campher to Carmichael, wide

17.6
1

Hoey to Carmichael, 1 run

17.5
1

Hoey to Topping, 1 run

17.4
.

Hoey to Topping, 0 runs

17.3
.

Hoey to Topping, 0 runs

17.2
.

Hoey to Topping, 0 runs

17.1
1

Hoey to Carmichael, 1 run

16.6
1

Dockrell to Carmichael, 1 run

16.5
.

Dockrell to Carmichael, 0 runs

16.4
1

Dockrell to Topping, 1 run

16.3
1

Dockrell to Carmichael, 1 run

16.2
.

Dockrell to Carmichael, 0 runs

16.1
1

Dockrell to Topping, 1 run

15.7
.

Hoey to Carmichael, 0 runs

15.6
1

Hoey to Topping, 1 run

15.5
1

Hoey to Carmichael, 1 run

15.4
.

Hoey to Carmichael, 0 runs

15.3
1

Hoey to Topping, 1 run

15.2
1

Hoey to Carmichael, 1 run

15.1
1

Hoey to Topping, 1 run

14.6
1

Dockrell to Topping, 1 run

14.5
1

Dockrell to Carmichael, 1 run

14.4
.

Dockrell to Carmichael, 0 runs

14.3
1

Dockrell to Topping, 1 run

14.2
W

Dockrell to R Adair, appeal, wicket (caught - R Adair)

14.1
.

Dockrell to R Adair, 0 runs

13.6
.

Hoey to Carmichael, 0 runs

13.5
.

Hoey to Carmichael, 0 runs

13.4
1

Hoey to R Adair, 1 run

13.3
1

Hoey to Carmichael, 1 run

13.3
1

Hoey to Carmichael, wide

13.2
1

Hoey to R Adair, 1 run

13.1
1

Hoey to Carmichael, 1 run

12.6
.

Dockrell to R Adair, 0 runs

12.5
1

Dockrell to Carmichael, 1 run

12.4
.

Dockrell to Carmichael, 0 runs

12.4
1

Dockrell to Carmichael, wide

12.3
1

Dockrell to R Adair, 1 run

12.2
1

Dockrell to Carmichael, 1 run

12.1
1

Dockrell to R Adair, 1 run

11.6
.

Hoey to Carmichael, 0 runs

11.5
1

Hoey to R Adair, 1 run

11.4
.

Hoey to R Adair, 0 runs

11.3
6

Hoey to R Adair, 6 runs

11.2
1

Hoey to Carmichael, 1 run

11.2
1

Hoey to Carmichael, wide

11.1
W

Hoey to McCollum, appeal, wicket (caught - McCollum)

10.6
1

Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run

10.5
.

Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs

10.4
.

Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs

10.3
1

Dockrell to R Adair, 1 run

10.2
1

Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run

10.1
.

Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs

9.6
4

Moondra to R Adair, 4 runs

9.5
1

Moondra to McCollum, 1 run

9.4
.

Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs

9.3
4

Moondra to McCollum, 4 runs

9.2
.

Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs

9.1
.

Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs

8.6
1

Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run

8.5
.

Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs

8.4
6

Dockrell to McCollum, 6 runs

8.3
.

Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs

8.2
.

Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs

8.1
.

Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs

7.6
4

Moondra to R Adair, 4 runs

7.5
6

Moondra to R Adair, 6 runs

7.4
6

Moondra to R Adair, 6 runs

7.3
.

Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs

7.2
6

Moondra to R Adair, 6 runs

7.1
.

Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs

6.6
4

Dockrell to McCollum, 4 runs

6.5
.

Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs

6.4
1

Dockrell to R Adair, 1 run

6.3
1

Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run

6.2
6

Dockrell to McCollum, 6 runs

6.1
.

Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs

5.6
6

McDonough to R Adair, 6 runs

5.5
4

McDonough to R Adair, 4 runs

5.4
6

McDonough to R Adair, 6 runs

5.3
4

McDonough to R Adair, 4 runs

5.2
4

McDonough to R Adair, 4 runs

5.1
1

McDonough to McCollum, 1 run

4.6
4

Moondra to R Adair, 4 runs

4.5
4

Moondra to R Adair, 4 runs

4.4
6

Moondra to R Adair, 6 runs

4.3
.

Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs

4.2
4

Moondra to R Adair, 4 runs

4.1
4

Moondra to R Adair, 4 runs

3.6
4

McDonough to McCollum, 4 runs

3.5
.

McDonough to McCollum, 0 runs

3.4
.

McDonough to McCollum, 0 runs

3.3
.

McDonough to McCollum, 0 runs

3.2
4

McDonough to McCollum, 4 runs

3.1
.

McDonough to McCollum, 0 runs

3.1
1

McDonough to McCollum, wide

2.6
.

Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs

2.5
1

Moondra to McCollum, 1 run

2.4
.

Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs

2.3
.

Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs

2.2
4

Moondra to McCollum, 4 runs

2.1
.

Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs

1.6
2

McDonough to R Adair, 2 runs

1.5
.

McDonough to R Adair, 0 runs

1.4
.

McDonough to R Adair, 0 runs

1.3
.

McDonough to R Adair, 0 runs

1.2
1

McDonough to McCollum, leg bye

1.1
.

McDonough to McCollum, 0 runs

0.6
.

Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs

0.5
.

Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs

0.4
4

Moondra to R Adair, 4 runs

0.3
.

Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs

0.2
4

Moondra to R Adair, 4 runs

0.1
.

Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs