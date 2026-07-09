Highlights Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors List a Inter Provincial Cup 09.07.2026
McDonough to Delany, appeal, wicket (caught - Delany)
McDonough to Delany, 0 runs
McDonough to Delany, 0 runs
McDonough to Delany, wide
Dockrell to Egan, 4 leg byes
Dockrell to Egan, 0 runs
Dockrell to Egan, 0 runs
Dockrell to Delany, 1 run
Dockrell to Egan, 1 run
Dockrell to Egan, 0 runs
Campher to Delany, 0 runs
Campher to Delany, 0 runs
Campher to Egan, 1 run
Campher to Delany, 1 run
Campher to Delany, 4 runs
Campher to Egan, 1 run
Hoey to Delany, 0 runs
0 runs
Hoey to Egan, 1 run
Hoey to Egan, 0 runs
Hoey to Egan, 0 runs
Hoey to Delany, 1 run
Campher to Egan, 0 runs
Campher to Egan, 0 runs
Campher to Delany, 1 run
Campher to Egan, 1 run
Campher to Egan, 0 runs
Campher to Egan, 0 runs
Hoey to Calitz, appeal, wicket (caught - Calitz)
Hoey to Calitz, wide
Hoey to Calitz, 4 runs
Hoey to Calitz, 6 runs
Hoey to Calitz, 0 runs
Hoey to Egan, 1 run
Hoey to Egan, 0 runs
HT Tector to Calitz, 6 runs
HT Tector to Calitz, 0 runs
HT Tector to Calitz, 0 runs
HT Tector to Egan, 1 run
HT Tector to Egan, 0 runs
HT Tector to Calitz, 1 run
Hoey to Calitz, 1 run
Hoey to Calitz, 0 runs
Hoey to Calitz, 6 runs
Hoey to Calitz, 4 runs
Hoey to Egan, 1 run
Hoey to Egan, 0 runs
HT Tector to Calitz, 6 runs
HT Tector to Egan, 1 run
HT Tector to Calitz, 1 run
HT Tector to Calitz, 0 runs
HT Tector to Egan, 1 run
HT Tector to Egan, 0 runs
Hoey to Calitz, 0 runs
Hoey to Calitz, 4 runs
Hoey to Egan, 1 run
Hoey to Egan, 0 runs
Hoey to Calitz, 1 run
Hoey to McBrine, appeal, wicket (caught - McBrine)
HT Tector to Egan, 0 runs
HT Tector to McBrine, 1 run
HT Tector to McBrine, 0 runs
HT Tector to McBrine, 0 runs
HT Tector to Egan, 1 run
HT Tector to McBrine, 1 run
Hoey to Egan, 0 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 1 run
Hoey to Egan, 1 run
Hoey to Egan, 0 runs
Hoey to Egan, 0 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 1 run
Hand to Egan, 4 runs
Hand to McBrine, 1 run
Hand to Egan, 1 run
Hand to Egan, 2 runs
Hand to Egan, 4 runs
Hand to McBrine, 1 run
Hoey to Egan, 0 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 1 run
Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs
Hoey to Egan, 1 run
Hoey to McBrine, 1 run
Hand to Egan, 0 runs
Hand to McBrine, 1 run
Hand to McBrine, 4 runs
Hand to McBrine, 0 runs
Hand to McBrine, 0 runs
Hand to Egan, 1 run
Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs
Hoey to Egan, 1 run
Hoey to McBrine, 1 run
Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs
Hoey to Egan, 1 run
Hand to McBrine, 0 runs
Hand to Egan, 1 run
Hand to McBrine, 1 run
Hand to Egan, 1 run
Hand to McBrine, 1 run
Hand to Egan, 1 run
Hoey to Egan, 1 run
Hoey to Egan, 4 runs
Hoey to Egan, 0 runs
Hoey to Egan, 0 runs
Hoey to Egan, 4 runs
Hoey to Egan, 0 runs
Delany to Egan, 1 run
Delany to McBrine, 1 run
Delany to McBrine, 0 runs
Delany to Egan, 1 run
Delany to Egan, 0 runs
Delany to McBrine, 1 run
Dockrell to McBrine, 1 run
Dockrell to McBrine, 0 runs
Dockrell to McBrine, 0 runs
Dockrell to McBrine, 2 runs
Dockrell to McBrine, 0 runs
Dockrell to Egan, 1 run
Delany to McBrine, 0 runs
Delany to McBrine, 0 runs
Delany to McBrine, 2 runs
Delany to McBrine, 0 runs
Delany to McBrine, 0 runs
Delany to McBrine, 0 runs
Dockrell to Egan, 0 runs
Dockrell to McBrine, 1 run
Dockrell to McBrine, 4 runs
Dockrell to Egan, 1 run
Dockrell to Egan, 0 runs
Dockrell to Egan, 0 runs
Delany to McBrine, 0 runs
Egan plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Delany to Egan, wide
Delany to McBrine, 1 run
Delany to McBrine, 2 runs
Delany to Egan, 1 run
Delany to McBrine, 1 run
Dockrell to McBrine, 1 run
Dockrell to McBrine, 0 runs
Dockrell to Egan, 1 run
Dockrell to Egan, 0 runs
Dockrell to Egan, 0 runs
Dockrell to McBrine, 1 run
Campher to Egan, 0 runs
Campher to McBrine, 1 run
Campher to McBrine, 2 runs
Campher to McBrine, 0 runs
Campher to McBrine, 0 runs
Campher to Egan, 1 run
Dockrell to Hassan, appeal, wicket (caught - Hassan)
Dockrell to Hassan, 0 runs
Dockrell to Hassan, 0 runs
Dockrell to Egan, 1 run
Campher to Roulston, appeal, wicket (caught - Roulston)
Campher to Egan, 1 run
Campher to Egan, 0 runs
Campher to Egan, 0 runs
Campher to Egan, 0 runs
Campher to Egan, 0 runs
Dockrell to Egan, 1 run
Dockrell to Egan, 0 runs
Dockrell to Egan, 0 runs
Dockrell to Roulston, 1 run
Dockrell to Roulston, 0 runs
Dockrell to Egan, 1 run
Campher to Roulston, 0 runs
Campher to Roulston, 0 runs
Campher to Roulston, 0 runs
Campher to Roulston, 4 runs
Campher to Roulston, 0 runs
Campher to Egan, 1 run
McDonough to Roulston, 4 runs
McDonough to Roulston, 2 runs
McDonough to Roulston, 0 runs
McDonough to Roulston, 0 runs
McDonough to Roulston, 4 runs
McDonough to Roulston, 0 runs
Campher to Egan, 0 runs
Campher to Egan, 0 runs
Campher to Egan, 0 runs
Campher to Egan, 0 runs
Campher to Egan, 0 runs
Campher to Egan, wide
Campher to Roulston, 1 run
Campher to Roulston, wide
McDonough to Roulston, 1 run
McDonough to Egan, 1 run
McDonough to Roulston, 1 run
McDonough to Roulston, 0 runs
McDonough to Egan, 1 run
McDonough to Egan, 0 runs
Hand to Roulston, 0 runs
Hand to Egan, 1 run
Hand to Egan, 0 runs
Hand to Egan, 0 runs
Hand to Egan, 4 runs
Hand to Egan, 0 runs
Hand to Egan, wide
McDonough to Roulston, 0 runs
McDonough to Egan, 1 run
McDonough to Egan, 0 runs
McDonough to Egan, wide
McDonough to Egan, wide
McDonough to Roulston, 1 run
McDonough to Roulston, 0 runs
McDonough to Roulston, 0 runs
Hand to Egan, 0 runs
Hand to Egan, wide
Hand to Egan, 0 runs
Hand to Egan, 0 runs
Hand to Egan, wide
Hand to Egan, 0 runs
Hand to Egan, 2 runs
Hand to Roulston, no ball + leg bye
no ball
Hand to Roulston, wide
Hand to Roulston, 0 runs
McDonough to Egan, wide
McDonough to Egan, 0 runs
McDonough to Egan, 0 runs
McDonough to Egan, 0 runs
McDonough to Egan, 0 runs
Hand to Egan, 1 run
Hand to Egan, 4 runs
Hand to Egan, 4 runs
Hand to Egan, wide
Hand to Egan, 4 runs
Hand to Egan, wide
Hand to Roulston, leg bye
Hand to Roulston, 0 runs
McDonough to Egan, 0 runs
McDonough to Egan, 0 runs
McDonough to Egan, 0 runs
McDonough to Roulston, 1 run
McDonough to Egan, leg bye
McDonough to Egan, 0 runs
McDonough to Egan, 5 wides