Highlights Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors List a Inter Provincial Cup 09.07.2026

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LEI
LEI
NOR
NOR

(37 ov.) 214/5

37.3
W

McDonough to Delany, appeal, wicket (caught - Delany)

37.2
.

McDonough to Delany, 0 runs

37.1
.

McDonough to Delany, 0 runs

37.1
1

McDonough to Delany, wide

36.6
4

Dockrell to Egan, 4 leg byes

36.5
.

Dockrell to Egan, 0 runs

36.4
.

Dockrell to Egan, 0 runs

36.3
1

Dockrell to Delany, 1 run

36.2
1

Dockrell to Egan, 1 run

36.1
.

Dockrell to Egan, 0 runs

35.6
.

Campher to Delany, 0 runs

35.5
.

Campher to Delany, 0 runs

35.4
1

Campher to Egan, 1 run

35.3
1

Campher to Delany, 1 run

35.2
4

Campher to Delany, 4 runs

35.1
1

Campher to Egan, 1 run

34.6
.

Hoey to Delany, 0 runs

34.5
.

0 runs

34.4
1

Hoey to Egan, 1 run

34.3
.

Hoey to Egan, 0 runs

34.2
.

Hoey to Egan, 0 runs

34.1
1

Hoey to Delany, 1 run

33.6
.

Campher to Egan, 0 runs

33.5
.

Campher to Egan, 0 runs

33.4
1

Campher to Delany, 1 run

33.3
1

Campher to Egan, 1 run

33.2
.

Campher to Egan, 0 runs

33.1
.

Campher to Egan, 0 runs

32.6
W

Hoey to Calitz, appeal, wicket (caught - Calitz)

32.6
1

Hoey to Calitz, wide

32.5
4

Hoey to Calitz, 4 runs

32.4
6

Hoey to Calitz, 6 runs

32.3
.

Hoey to Calitz, 0 runs

32.2
1

Hoey to Egan, 1 run

32.1
.

Hoey to Egan, 0 runs

31.6
6

HT Tector to Calitz, 6 runs

31.5
.

HT Tector to Calitz, 0 runs

31.4
.

HT Tector to Calitz, 0 runs

31.3
1

HT Tector to Egan, 1 run

31.2
.

HT Tector to Egan, 0 runs

31.1
1

HT Tector to Calitz, 1 run

30.6
1

Hoey to Calitz, 1 run

30.5
.

Hoey to Calitz, 0 runs

30.4
6

Hoey to Calitz, 6 runs

30.3
4

Hoey to Calitz, 4 runs

30.2
1

Hoey to Egan, 1 run

30.1
.

Hoey to Egan, 0 runs

29.6
6

HT Tector to Calitz, 6 runs

29.5
1

HT Tector to Egan, 1 run

29.4
1

HT Tector to Calitz, 1 run

29.3
.

HT Tector to Calitz, 0 runs

29.2
1

HT Tector to Egan, 1 run

29.1
.

HT Tector to Egan, 0 runs

28.6
.

Hoey to Calitz, 0 runs

28.5
4

Hoey to Calitz, 4 runs

28.4
1

Hoey to Egan, 1 run

28.3
.

Hoey to Egan, 0 runs

28.2
1

Hoey to Calitz, 1 run

28.1
W

Hoey to McBrine, appeal, wicket (caught - McBrine)

27.6
.

HT Tector to Egan, 0 runs

27.5
1

HT Tector to McBrine, 1 run

27.4
.

HT Tector to McBrine, 0 runs

27.3
.

HT Tector to McBrine, 0 runs

27.2
1

HT Tector to Egan, 1 run

27.1
1

HT Tector to McBrine, 1 run

26.6
.

Hoey to Egan, 0 runs

26.5
1

Hoey to McBrine, 1 run

26.4
1

Hoey to Egan, 1 run

26.3
.

Hoey to Egan, 0 runs

26.2
.

Hoey to Egan, 0 runs

26.1
1

Hoey to McBrine, 1 run

25.6
4

Hand to Egan, 4 runs

25.5
1

Hand to McBrine, 1 run

25.4
1

Hand to Egan, 1 run

25.3
2

Hand to Egan, 2 runs

25.2
4

Hand to Egan, 4 runs

25.1
1

Hand to McBrine, 1 run

24.6
.

Hoey to Egan, 0 runs

24.5
1

Hoey to McBrine, 1 run

24.4
.

Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs

24.3
.

Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs

24.2
1

Hoey to Egan, 1 run

24.1
1

Hoey to McBrine, 1 run

23.6
.

Hand to Egan, 0 runs

23.5
1

Hand to McBrine, 1 run

23.4
4

Hand to McBrine, 4 runs

23.3
.

Hand to McBrine, 0 runs

23.2
.

Hand to McBrine, 0 runs

23.1
1

Hand to Egan, 1 run

22.6
.

Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs

22.5
.

Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs

22.4
1

Hoey to Egan, 1 run

22.3
1

Hoey to McBrine, 1 run

22.2
.

Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs

22.1
1

Hoey to Egan, 1 run

21.6
.

Hand to McBrine, 0 runs

21.5
1

Hand to Egan, 1 run

21.4
1

Hand to McBrine, 1 run

21.3
1

Hand to Egan, 1 run

21.2
1

Hand to McBrine, 1 run

21.1
1

Hand to Egan, 1 run

20.6
1

Hoey to Egan, 1 run

20.5
4

Hoey to Egan, 4 runs

20.4
.

Hoey to Egan, 0 runs

20.3
.

Hoey to Egan, 0 runs

20.2
4

Hoey to Egan, 4 runs

20.1
.

Hoey to Egan, 0 runs

19.6
1

Delany to Egan, 1 run

19.5
1

Delany to McBrine, 1 run

19.4
.

Delany to McBrine, 0 runs

19.3
1

Delany to Egan, 1 run

19.2
.

Delany to Egan, 0 runs

19.1
1

Delany to McBrine, 1 run

18.6
1

Dockrell to McBrine, 1 run

18.5
.

Dockrell to McBrine, 0 runs

18.4
.

Dockrell to McBrine, 0 runs

18.3
2

Dockrell to McBrine, 2 runs

18.2
.

Dockrell to McBrine, 0 runs

18.1
1

Dockrell to Egan, 1 run

17.6
.

Delany to McBrine, 0 runs

17.5
.

Delany to McBrine, 0 runs

17.4
2

Delany to McBrine, 2 runs

17.3
.

Delany to McBrine, 0 runs

17.2
.

Delany to McBrine, 0 runs

17.1
.

Delany to McBrine, 0 runs

16.6
.

Dockrell to Egan, 0 runs

16.5
1

Dockrell to McBrine, 1 run

16.4
4

Dockrell to McBrine, 4 runs

16.3
1

Dockrell to Egan, 1 run

16.2
.

Dockrell to Egan, 0 runs

16.1
.

Dockrell to Egan, 0 runs

15.6
.

Delany to McBrine, 0 runs

15.5
1

Egan plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

15.5
1

Delany to Egan, wide

15.4
1

Delany to McBrine, 1 run

15.3
2

Delany to McBrine, 2 runs

15.2
1

Delany to Egan, 1 run

15.1
1

Delany to McBrine, 1 run

14.6
1

Dockrell to McBrine, 1 run

14.5
.

Dockrell to McBrine, 0 runs

14.4
1

Dockrell to Egan, 1 run

14.3
.

Dockrell to Egan, 0 runs

14.2
.

Dockrell to Egan, 0 runs

14.1
1

Dockrell to McBrine, 1 run

13.6
.

Campher to Egan, 0 runs

13.5
1

Campher to McBrine, 1 run

13.4
2

Campher to McBrine, 2 runs

13.3
.

Campher to McBrine, 0 runs

13.2
.

Campher to McBrine, 0 runs

13.1
1

Campher to Egan, 1 run

12.4
W

Dockrell to Hassan, appeal, wicket (caught - Hassan)

12.3
.

Dockrell to Hassan, 0 runs

12.2
.

Dockrell to Hassan, 0 runs

12.1
1

Dockrell to Egan, 1 run

11.6
W

Campher to Roulston, appeal, wicket (caught - Roulston)

11.5
1

Campher to Egan, 1 run

11.4
.

Campher to Egan, 0 runs

11.3
.

Campher to Egan, 0 runs

11.2
.

Campher to Egan, 0 runs

11.1
.

Campher to Egan, 0 runs

10.6
1

Dockrell to Egan, 1 run

10.5
.

Dockrell to Egan, 0 runs

10.4
.

Dockrell to Egan, 0 runs

10.3
1

Dockrell to Roulston, 1 run

10.2
.

Dockrell to Roulston, 0 runs

10.1
1

Dockrell to Egan, 1 run

9.6
.

Campher to Roulston, 0 runs

9.5
.

Campher to Roulston, 0 runs

9.4
.

Campher to Roulston, 0 runs

9.3
4

Campher to Roulston, 4 runs

9.2
.

Campher to Roulston, 0 runs

9.1
1

Campher to Egan, 1 run

8.6
4

McDonough to Roulston, 4 runs

8.5
2

McDonough to Roulston, 2 runs

8.4
.

McDonough to Roulston, 0 runs

8.3
.

McDonough to Roulston, 0 runs

8.2
4

McDonough to Roulston, 4 runs

8.1
.

McDonough to Roulston, 0 runs

7.6
.

Campher to Egan, 0 runs

7.5
.

Campher to Egan, 0 runs

7.4
.

Campher to Egan, 0 runs

7.3
.

Campher to Egan, 0 runs

7.2
.

Campher to Egan, 0 runs

7.2
1

Campher to Egan, wide

7.1
1

Campher to Roulston, 1 run

7.1
1

Campher to Roulston, wide

6.6
1

McDonough to Roulston, 1 run

6.5
1

McDonough to Egan, 1 run

6.4
1

McDonough to Roulston, 1 run

6.3
.

McDonough to Roulston, 0 runs

6.2
1

McDonough to Egan, 1 run

6.1
.

McDonough to Egan, 0 runs

5.6
.

Hand to Roulston, 0 runs

5.5
1

Hand to Egan, 1 run

5.4
.

Hand to Egan, 0 runs

5.3
.

Hand to Egan, 0 runs

5.2
4

Hand to Egan, 4 runs

5.1
.

Hand to Egan, 0 runs

5.1
1

Hand to Egan, wide

4.6
.

McDonough to Roulston, 0 runs

4.5
1

McDonough to Egan, 1 run

4.4
.

McDonough to Egan, 0 runs

4.4
1

McDonough to Egan, wide

4.4
1

McDonough to Egan, wide

4.3
1

McDonough to Roulston, 1 run

4.2
.

McDonough to Roulston, 0 runs

4.1
.

McDonough to Roulston, 0 runs

3.7
.

Hand to Egan, 0 runs

3.7
1

Hand to Egan, wide

3.6
.

Hand to Egan, 0 runs

3.5
.

Hand to Egan, 0 runs

3.5
1

Hand to Egan, wide

3.4
.

Hand to Egan, 0 runs

3.3
2

Hand to Egan, 2 runs

3.2
nb

Hand to Roulston, no ball + leg bye

3.2
1

no ball

3.2
1

Hand to Roulston, wide

3.1
.

Hand to Roulston, 0 runs

2.5
1

McDonough to Egan, wide

2.4
.

McDonough to Egan, 0 runs

2.3
.

McDonough to Egan, 0 runs

2.2
.

McDonough to Egan, 0 runs

2.1
.

McDonough to Egan, 0 runs

1.6
1

Hand to Egan, 1 run

1.5
4

Hand to Egan, 4 runs

1.4
4

Hand to Egan, 4 runs

1.4
1

Hand to Egan, wide

1.3
4

Hand to Egan, 4 runs

1.3
1

Hand to Egan, wide

1.2
1

Hand to Roulston, leg bye

1.1
.

Hand to Roulston, 0 runs

0.6
.

McDonough to Egan, 0 runs

0.5
.

McDonough to Egan, 0 runs

0.4
.

McDonough to Egan, 0 runs

0.3
1

McDonough to Roulston, 1 run

0.2
1

McDonough to Egan, leg bye

0.1
.

McDonough to Egan, 0 runs

0.1
5

McDonough to Egan, 5 wides