Squads Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors List a Inter Provincial Cup 09.07.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Campher Curtis
all rounder
Balbirnie Andy
batsman
De Freitas Christopher
all rounder
Calitz Benjamin
batsman
Delany David
bowler
Delany Gareth
all rounder
Devaraj Melvin
no information yet
Deveraj Melvin
no information yet
Dockrell George
all rounder
Doherty Alastair
no information yet
Doheny Stephen
wicket keeper
Doherty Liam Conor
all rounder
Hand Fionn
bowler
Dougherty Billy
no information yet
Hoey Gavin
all rounder
Egan Jake
batsman
Hollard Matt
no information yet
Haslett Samuel
no information yet
Little Joshua
bowler
Hume Graham
bowler
MacBeth Ryan
bowler
Lues Dylan
all rounder
MacBeth Scott John
bowler
Lynch Seamus
all rounder
McBrine Andy
all rounder
Martins Jeremy
no information yet
McCarthy Liam
batsman
McCarthy Barry
bowler
McKeegan Trent
all rounder
McDonough Byron
bowler
Melley Cameron
no information yet
Moondra Jai
no information yet
Millar Robbie
all rounder
Rosslee Adam
wicket keeper
O'Sullivan David
no information yet
Tector Harry
batsman
Ogilby Freddie
no information yet
Tector Tim
batsman
Olphert Conor
bowler
Tonge Mark
no information yet
Roulston Gavin
batsman
Totakhil Nasir
bowler
Willemse Sam
no information yet
Tucker Lorcan
wicket keeper
Wilson Jared
all rounder
White Benjamin
bowler
Wilson Josh
batsman
Wilson Reuben
all rounder
Young Craig
bowler
Match has not started yet