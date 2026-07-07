Squads Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors List a Inter Provincial Cup 09.07.2026

List a

LEI
LEI
NOR
NOR

Playing

LEI
LEI
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Campher Curtis

all rounder

Delany Gareth

all rounder

Devaraj Melvin

no information yet

Deveraj Melvin

no information yet

Dockrell George

all rounder

Doherty Alastair

no information yet

Doheny Stephen

wicket keeper

Dougherty Billy

no information yet

Hoey Gavin

all rounder

Egan Jake

batsman

Hollard Matt

no information yet

Haslett Samuel

no information yet

Lues Dylan

all rounder

Lynch Seamus

all rounder

McBrine Andy

all rounder

Martins Jeremy

no information yet

McKeegan Trent

all rounder

Melley Cameron

no information yet

Moondra Jai

no information yet

Millar Robbie

all rounder

Rosslee Adam

wicket keeper

O'Sullivan David

no information yet

Ogilby Freddie

no information yet

Tector Tim

batsman

Tonge Mark

no information yet

Willemse Sam

no information yet

Tucker Lorcan

wicket keeper

Wilson Jared

all rounder

Wilson Reuben

all rounder

Bench

LEI
LEI
NOR
NOR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet