Match details Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors List a Inter Provincial Cup 09.07.2026

List a

LEI
LEI
NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:Inter Provincial Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - Thursday, July 23, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, July 09, 2026 09:45 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leinster Lightning Squad

PlayersCampher Curtis, De Freitas Christopher, Delany David, Devaraj Melvin, Dockrell George, Doheny Stephen, Hand Fionn, Hoey Gavin, Hollard Matt, Little Joshua, Lodewicus le Roux Philippus, Lues Dylan, Lynch Seamus, Martins Jeremy, McCarthy Barry, McDonough Byron, Moondra Jai, Rosslee Adam, Tector Harry, Tector Tim, Tonge Mark, Totakhil Nasir, Tucker Lorcan, White Benjamin, Wilson Reuben
Benchno information yet

North-West Warriors Squad

PlayersBalbirnie Andy, Calitz Benjamin, Delany Gareth, Deveraj Melvin, Doherty Alastair, Doherty Liam Conor, Dougherty Billy, Egan Jake, Haslett Samuel, Hume Graham, MacBeth Ryan, MacBeth Scott John, McBrine Andy, McCarthy Liam, McKeegan Trent, Melley Cameron, Millar Robbie, O'Sullivan David, Ogilby Freddie, Olphert Conor, Roulston Gavin, Willemse Sam, Wilson Jared, Wilson Josh, Young Craig
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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