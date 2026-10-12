Highlights New South Wales Blues vs Tasmania Tigers List a One-Day Cup 12.10.2026
3.6
.
Hatcher to Jewell, 0 runs
3.5
.
Hatcher to Jewell, 0 runs
3.4
.
Hatcher to Jewell, 0 runs
3.3
4
Hatcher to Jewell, 4 runs
3.2
4
Hatcher to Jewell, 4 runs
3.1
4
Hatcher to Jewell, 4 runs
2.6
.
Abbott to W Prestwidge, 0 runs
2.5
.
Abbott to W Prestwidge, 0 runs
2.4
1
Abbott to Jewell, 1 run
2.3
.
Abbott to Jewell, 0 runs
2.2
2
Abbott to Jewell, 2 runs
2.1
.
Abbott to Jewell, 0 runs
1.6
4
Hatcher to W Prestwidge, 4 runs
1.5
.
Hatcher to W Prestwidge, 0 runs
1.4
4
Hatcher to W Prestwidge, 4 runs
1.3
.
Hatcher to W Prestwidge, 0 runs
1.2
1
Hatcher to Jewell, 1 run
1.1
.
Hatcher to Jewell, 0 runs
0.6
.
Abbott to W Prestwidge, 0 runs
0.5
.
Abbott to W Prestwidge, 0 runs
0.4
.
Abbott to W Prestwidge, 0 runs
0.3
1
Abbott to Jewell, 1 run
0.2
.
Abbott to Jewell, 0 runs
0.1
.
Abbott to Jewell, 0 runs