Highlights New South Wales Blues vs Tasmania Tigers List a One-Day Cup 12.10.2026

List a

Cricket Central

BLU
BLU
TIG
TIG

25

3.6
.

Hatcher to Jewell, 0 runs

3.5
.

Hatcher to Jewell, 0 runs

3.4
.

Hatcher to Jewell, 0 runs

3.3
4

Hatcher to Jewell, 4 runs

3.2
4

Hatcher to Jewell, 4 runs

3.1
4

Hatcher to Jewell, 4 runs

2.6
.

Abbott to W Prestwidge, 0 runs

2.5
.

Abbott to W Prestwidge, 0 runs

2.4
1

Abbott to Jewell, 1 run

2.3
.

Abbott to Jewell, 0 runs

2.2
2

Abbott to Jewell, 2 runs

2.1
.

Abbott to Jewell, 0 runs

1.6
4

Hatcher to W Prestwidge, 4 runs

1.5
.

Hatcher to W Prestwidge, 0 runs

1.4
4

Hatcher to W Prestwidge, 4 runs

1.3
.

Hatcher to W Prestwidge, 0 runs

1.2
1

Hatcher to Jewell, 1 run

1.1
.

Hatcher to Jewell, 0 runs

0.6
.

Abbott to W Prestwidge, 0 runs

0.5
.

Abbott to W Prestwidge, 0 runs

0.4
.

Abbott to W Prestwidge, 0 runs

0.3
1

Abbott to Jewell, 1 run

0.2
.

Abbott to Jewell, 0 runs

0.1
.

Abbott to Jewell, 0 runs