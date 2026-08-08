Match details New South Wales Blues vs Tasmania Tigers List a One-Day Cup 12.10.2026

List a

BLU
BLU
TIG
TIG

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 26/27
Date:Friday, September 18, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, October 12, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

New South Wales Blues Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Davies Oliver, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Francis Peter, Gilkes Matthew, Green Chris, Hadley Ryan, Hatcher Liam, Henriques Moises, Hicks Ryan, Konstas Sam, Lyon Nathan, Nikitaras Blake, Patterson Kurtis, Salzmann William, Sangha Tanveer, Shaw Lachlan, Stobo Charles
Benchno information yet

Tasmania Tigers Squad

PlayersCarlisle Iain, Chaudhary Nikhil, Elliott Kieran, Ellis Nathan, Hope Bradley, Jewell Caleb Paul, Kuhnemann Matthew, McDermott Ben, Meredith Riley, Owen Mitchell J, Silk Jordan, Stanlake Billy, Wade Matthew, Ward Tim, Weatherald Jake, Webster Beau, Wright Mac
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet