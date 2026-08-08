Match details New South Wales Blues vs Tasmania Tigers List a One-Day Cup 12.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup 26/27
|Date:
|Friday, September 18, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, October 12, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
New South Wales Blues Squad
|Players
|Abbott Sean, Davies Oliver, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Francis Peter, Gilkes Matthew, Green Chris, Hadley Ryan, Hatcher Liam, Henriques Moises, Hicks Ryan, Konstas Sam, Lyon Nathan, Nikitaras Blake, Patterson Kurtis, Salzmann William, Sangha Tanveer, Shaw Lachlan, Stobo Charles
|Bench
|no information yet
Tasmania Tigers Squad
|Players
|Carlisle Iain, Chaudhary Nikhil, Elliott Kieran, Ellis Nathan, Hope Bradley, Jewell Caleb Paul, Kuhnemann Matthew, McDermott Ben, Meredith Riley, Owen Mitchell J, Silk Jordan, Stanlake Billy, Wade Matthew, Ward Tim, Weatherald Jake, Webster Beau, Wright Mac
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet