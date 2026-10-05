Squads Queensland Fire vs ACT Meteors List a National Cricket League, Women 03.01.2027

List a

Brisbane

QUE
QUE
ACT
ACT

Playing

QUE
QUE
ACT
ACT
First TeamSecond Team
Carroll Rachel

no information yet

Cooke Zoe

bowler

Collins Grace

all rounder

Dignam Grace

all rounder

Elwiss Georgia

all rounder

Genford Angelina

all rounder

Harris Grace

all rounder

Hunter Amy

wicket keeper

Leeson Carly

all rounder

Lyons Grace

wicket keeper

Knott Charli

all rounder

Redmayne Georgia

wicket keeper

Winfield Lauren

wicket keeper

Wrigley Mikayla

no information yet

Wikman Annie

all rounder

Bench

QUE
QUE
ACT
ACT

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet